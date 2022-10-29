ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYX ABC6

Ryan Day says 'it's about us,' not the opponents in November stretch

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ryan Day said that with a soft stretch coming up before the heavyweight bout against Michigan on Nov. 26, it's not the opponent that matters. Ohio State's next three games are at Northwestern, home against Indiana and at Maryland, teams sporting a combined record of 10-14.
WSYX ABC6

C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. named semifinalists for Maxwell Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two of Ohio State's most dynamic weapons on offense have been named semifinalists for one of the biggest awards in college football. Quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. were named semifinalists for the Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year.
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State cruises past Chaminade in exhibition matchup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In its final tuneup before the start of the regular season, Ohio State had five players score in double figures in a dominant win over visiting Chaminade. The Buckeyes had 10 players score in a 101-57 win over the Silverswords, who made the trip to...
WSYX ABC6

Buckeyes encouraging Buckeye Nation to donate blood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Buckeyes are urging Buckeye Nation to help beat that team up north. Ohio State linebackers Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg are hoping Central Ohio turns out to donate blood to beat Michigan in the annual blood bank competition. "It was a good idea to...
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State road trip: Northwestern

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off a 44-31 win over Penn State, the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will hit the road for their second consecutive road game as they head to Evanston, Ill. to take on the Northwestern Wildcats. The Buckeyes have won nine straight contests over the...
WSYX ABC6

Tennessee, Ohio St tied at 2, UGA next for Vols

Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia. Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSYX ABC6

Darrel Rowland: Longtime Columbus newsman joins ABC6 staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Award-winning journalist Darrel Rowland on Monday joined the news team at ABC6 and FOX28. Rowland worked for the Columbus Dispatch for more than 30 years, previously serving as Public Affairs Editor and Senior Editor. His reputation for superb storytelling and investigative journalism has had a...
WSYX ABC6

Candidates for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat stop in Columbus for a town hall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance met in Columbus Tuesday night for a final push before the election. The moderators asked the audience if inflation is the number one issue in the race, and the majority of audience members raised their hands. Both candidates were asked questions about that issue.
WSYX ABC6

Ohio Attorney General sues Dollar General over deceptive pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Dollar General for advertising items for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. Yost's office said the lawsuit comes after it received customer complaints from several counties around the state. “Everything we buy...
WSYX ABC6

1 person dies after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a person has died after a shooting on the east side. Police said officers were called to a home on Harvard Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after a shooting victim walked into a local hospital. Police said that person later died. Police...
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Halloween display draws awareness to distracted driving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Halloween display in northeast Columbus has the appearance of a realistic two-car crash in an attempt to warn about the dangers of distracted driving. Natasha Trinity Ford organized the display near the intersection of Steltzer Road and Agler Road, along with help from Broad...
WSYX ABC6

One person injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a north Columbus shooting Monday night. Police said three victims were at a local gas station around 9:30 p.m. dealing with a flat tire. An unknown man approached the victims and offered help. The suspect told them to follow him...
