ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippiscoreboard.com

Germantown’s Madison Booker Starts Off Season With Wins Over Vicksburg And Brandon, Looks To Lead Lady Mavs To First State Championship In School History

Germantown High’s Madison Booker decided on her college choice – former Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer’s Texas Longhorns – in September, and now the 6-foot-1 All-American senior guard has turned her attention to trying to lead her Lady Mavs to their first state championship in school history.
GERMANTOWN, TN
mississippicir.org

‘The system is not designed for you to win’

For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

City, county firefighters of the year honored

Oxford and Lafayette County fire departments have seen an increase of calls this year, according to both fire chiefs, who recently spoke before members of the Exchange Club of Oxford. The update was given prior to the club’s presentation of the city and county Firefighter of the Year awards and...
desotocountynews.com

Central BBQ opens in Southaven, new Huey’s coming to Olive Branch

Another restaurant opened along Getwell Road in Southaven this week, while yet another, one that is already in DeSoto County, has announced an opening date for when it will be in a second location. Central BBQ has opened a location in the Silo Square area on Getwell Road. The popular...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
rockytopinsider.com

Auburn Fires Head Coach, Reportedly Eyeing Former Tennessee and Current Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

As announced by the university on Monday, Auburn has officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin in the midst of his second season on the Plains. “Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football,” the university said in a press release.
AUBURN, AL
WAPT

Kiffin eyed in Auburn coaching vacancy

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin has seen his name come up as one of the top targets for the vacant Auburn coaching position by experts and fans. Auburn announced Monday the firing of head football coach Bryan Harsin and the hiring of now former Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin calls out Ole Miss’ Twitter account for rat poison

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins has been one of the breakout stars in the SEC this season. The 5-11, 220-pound freshman piled up a career-high 205 yards in a 31-28 win at Texas A&M on Saturday night and now has 1,036 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season through 9 games.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

14 accused of PPP fraud, money laundering in Marshall, DeSoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Fourteen people in Marshall County and DeSoto County were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently obtain funds through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo police turn off comments on social media posts of felony arrests

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department has shut off public comments for its social media posts on felony arrests. "The comments are often hateful and cruel," Chief John Quaka wrote Monday in a letter posted on Facebook. "Families, coworkers and employers are being libeled and bullied in almost every post."
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Marshall and DeSoto County residents arrested for payroll protection fraud

Fourteen Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested today on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVD pandemic through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration. According to court documents,...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native

Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Several cars caught fire at Ashley Furniture

ECRU, Miss. - (WTVA) Some scary moments at one of the employee parking lots of Ashley Furniture in Ecru Saturday morning. Police chief Matt Stringer says a malfunctioned vehicle led to five cars catching on fire. He says the driver did not report someone hitting their car. The chief says...
ECRU, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy