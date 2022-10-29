Read full article on original website
Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford, Mississippi: Tuesday, November 1, 2022 Food & Drink Specials + Entertainment
11 am–10 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, delivery: Fetcht. Upstairs open from 4–10 pm. Lunch: 11:30 am–2:30 pm; Dinner 6–10 pm. 10:30 am–8 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, or delivery: Fetcht. 1012 East Jackson Ave. – 662.259.2881 – view menu & website. 2 pm–until: dine-in,...
mississippiscoreboard.com
Germantown’s Madison Booker Starts Off Season With Wins Over Vicksburg And Brandon, Looks To Lead Lady Mavs To First State Championship In School History
Germantown High’s Madison Booker decided on her college choice – former Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer’s Texas Longhorns – in September, and now the 6-foot-1 All-American senior guard has turned her attention to trying to lead her Lady Mavs to their first state championship in school history.
mississippicir.org
‘The system is not designed for you to win’
For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
Oxford Eagle
City, county firefighters of the year honored
Oxford and Lafayette County fire departments have seen an increase of calls this year, according to both fire chiefs, who recently spoke before members of the Exchange Club of Oxford. The update was given prior to the club’s presentation of the city and county Firefighter of the Year awards and...
desotocountynews.com
Central BBQ opens in Southaven, new Huey’s coming to Olive Branch
Another restaurant opened along Getwell Road in Southaven this week, while yet another, one that is already in DeSoto County, has announced an opening date for when it will be in a second location. Central BBQ has opened a location in the Silo Square area on Getwell Road. The popular...
rockytopinsider.com
Auburn Fires Head Coach, Reportedly Eyeing Former Tennessee and Current Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin
As announced by the university on Monday, Auburn has officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin in the midst of his second season on the Plains. “Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football,” the university said in a press release.
WAPT
Kiffin eyed in Auburn coaching vacancy
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin has seen his name come up as one of the top targets for the vacant Auburn coaching position by experts and fans. Auburn announced Monday the firing of head football coach Bryan Harsin and the hiring of now former Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin calls out Ole Miss’ Twitter account for rat poison
Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins has been one of the breakout stars in the SEC this season. The 5-11, 220-pound freshman piled up a career-high 205 yards in a 31-28 win at Texas A&M on Saturday night and now has 1,036 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season through 9 games.
Senatobia, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Senatobia. The Independence High School basketball team will have a game with Senatobia High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00. The Independence High School basketball team will have a game with Senatobia High School on October 31, 2022, 16:30:00.
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
14 accused of PPP fraud, money laundering in Marshall, DeSoto County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Fourteen people in Marshall County and DeSoto County were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently obtain funds through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to […]
wtva.com
Tupelo police turn off comments on social media posts of felony arrests
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department has shut off public comments for its social media posts on felony arrests. "The comments are often hateful and cruel," Chief John Quaka wrote Monday in a letter posted on Facebook. "Families, coworkers and employers are being libeled and bullied in almost every post."
Oxford Eagle
Marshall and DeSoto County residents arrested for payroll protection fraud
Fourteen Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested today on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVD pandemic through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration. According to court documents,...
breezynews.com
Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native
Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
wtva.com
Several cars caught fire at Ashley Furniture
ECRU, Miss. - (WTVA) Some scary moments at one of the employee parking lots of Ashley Furniture in Ecru Saturday morning. Police chief Matt Stringer says a malfunctioned vehicle led to five cars catching on fire. He says the driver did not report someone hitting their car. The chief says...
Ole Miss Rises In AP Poll Following Win Over Texas AM
The Rebels saw their poll position climb after Saturday night's win.
actionnews5.com
Woman sentenced 20 years for running over DeSoto Co. deputy, causing him to lose leg
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - A woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after she hit a DeSoto County deputy with her car in 2021 while he was helping a stranded driver on the side of the highway. Deputy Austin Eldridge was critically injured in the crash. Eldridge...
Jerry Lee Lewis’s close friend reflects on music legend’s life after false death report
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Rock and roll and country music fans got a real scare Wednesday when a false report came out that The Killer was dead. FOX13 spoke with a close of music legend Jerry Lee Lewis about his health and there is reason for concern. Lewis had...
Accused shoplifter arrested after chase where Collierville Police said he attempted to ram squad car
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested and charged after Collierville Police said a shoplifting incident turned into a chase where the suspect attempted to ram a squad car. Kirk Sandifer, 39, is in custody, charged with theft, aggravated assault, felony evading arrest, and reckless driving. According...
