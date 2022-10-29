ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals: Signing this player would be a huge mistake for St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals have money to spend this offseason if they so choose, but investing in this shortstop would come back to bite them. The St. Louis Cardinals are fresh off another disappointing postseason exit where their starting lineup just could not produce the runs needed to beat the best teams in the National League. Many expect, or at least hope, that the Cardinals will improve their offense going into 2023, and one of the best crop of hitters in this year’s free agency is at shortstop.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Mets talking offseason trades | Angels’ Shohei Ohtani update

The list of viable options is pretty large, especially considering the resource of Steve Cohen’s pockets, which seem endlessly deep. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But money doesn’t buy quite everything. Acquiring some players will require more than just paying up. Especially if a team isn’t...
QUEENS, NY
LA Angels infielder signs with division rival

Los Angeles Angels utility infielder Tyler Wade has signed a minor league deal with the division rival Oakland Athletics. The 27 year old was traded to the Angels in the 2021 offseason after being left off of the Yankees 40 man roster. Los Angeles gave up a player to be named later or cash in the deal.
OAKLAND, CA
Scout ‘Shocked At How Boring’ Dodgers Were

During the 2022 season the Los Angeles Dodgers featured a few different celebrations from their head tap to the hang loose sign and their pepper grinding motion. While those brought some life to the team, they were only featured after a big moment, such as an RBI hit or home run. When the Dodgers were struggling, it sometimes looked like they lacked energy, which was most apparent during the National League Division Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yordan Álvarez Recalls Mixed Emotions From Dodgers Trade With Astros

The Los Angeles Dodgers were aggressive spenders during the 2015-2016 international signing period, with the likes of Yordan Álvarez, Yadier Alvarez, Starling Heredia and Ronny Brito among their additions. Álvarez, a Cuban native, was the last of that bunch to sign with the Dodgers as an international free agent....
LOS ANGELES, CA
3 outfielders not named Aaron Judge that the Angels can sign

The Los Angeles Angels could use another outfielder to fill out the roster for the 2023 campaign. Mike Trout is Mike Trout. Taylor Ward broke out this past season and could be even better next season. Left field is the vacant spot in the outfield. Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak...
Martin Maldonado ordered by MLB to stop using bats Albert Pujols gave him

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was informed by Major League Baseball this week that he used an illegal bat during Game 1 of the World Series. Maldonado was given a half-dozen maple bats by former teammate Albert Pujols prior to the start of Houston’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Maldonado reportedly reached out to Pujols to request the bats, as he believes Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
HOUSTON, TX
1 LA Angels prospect most likely to start on Opening Day 2023

The Los Angeles Angels farm system is not a good one. It ranks as the worst farm system in all of baseball according to this list done midseason on mlb.com. With that being said, the Angels do have some exciting talent on the farm. Zach Neto was the first round pick of the Angels in this past draft and should be the shortstop of the future. Edgar Quero might make a push towards the top 100 list as a catcher.
