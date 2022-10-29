Read full article on original website
Cardinals: Signing this player would be a huge mistake for St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals have money to spend this offseason if they so choose, but investing in this shortstop would come back to bite them. The St. Louis Cardinals are fresh off another disappointing postseason exit where their starting lineup just could not produce the runs needed to beat the best teams in the National League. Many expect, or at least hope, that the Cardinals will improve their offense going into 2023, and one of the best crop of hitters in this year’s free agency is at shortstop.
Dodgers History: 41 Years Ago LA Finally Beat the Yankees
On October 28, 1981, the Dodgers finally accomplished the impossible as they defeated the New York Yankees in six games to capture their fifth World Series title in franchise history. This was the Dodgers’ first title since 1965 and their first victory over the Yankees since 1963. Dodgers cruised to...
Mets talking offseason trades | Angels’ Shohei Ohtani update
The list of viable options is pretty large, especially considering the resource of Steve Cohen’s pockets, which seem endlessly deep. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But money doesn’t buy quite everything. Acquiring some players will require more than just paying up. Especially if a team isn’t...
Dodgers Offseason: The MLB World Reacts to the Nolan Arenado News
All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado will remain a St Louis Cardinal after opting into his contract on Saturday
LA Angels infielder signs with division rival
Los Angeles Angels utility infielder Tyler Wade has signed a minor league deal with the division rival Oakland Athletics. The 27 year old was traded to the Angels in the 2021 offseason after being left off of the Yankees 40 man roster. Los Angeles gave up a player to be named later or cash in the deal.
Dodgers News: MLB Legend Albert Pujols Officially Retires
Before the 2022 season, Albert Pujols announced that it would be his last as a big leaguer. Pujols, who spent most of the 2021 season with the Dodgers, signed to spend his last year with the Cardinals, the team he spent his first 11 seasons with. Pujols had a better...
dodgerblue.com
Scout ‘Shocked At How Boring’ Dodgers Were
During the 2022 season the Los Angeles Dodgers featured a few different celebrations from their head tap to the hang loose sign and their pepper grinding motion. While those brought some life to the team, they were only featured after a big moment, such as an RBI hit or home run. When the Dodgers were struggling, it sometimes looked like they lacked energy, which was most apparent during the National League Division Series.
dodgerblue.com
Yordan Álvarez Recalls Mixed Emotions From Dodgers Trade With Astros
The Los Angeles Dodgers were aggressive spenders during the 2015-2016 international signing period, with the likes of Yordan Álvarez, Yadier Alvarez, Starling Heredia and Ronny Brito among their additions. Álvarez, a Cuban native, was the last of that bunch to sign with the Dodgers as an international free agent....
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Roy Campanella Wins 1951 NL MVP Award; Jim Tracy & Joe Torre Hired
On November 1, 1951, Roy Campanella won the first of three career National League MVP Awards after putting together and impressive season with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Campanella, who was in his fourth season with the Dodgers, went on to win NL MVP in 1953 and 1955 as well. That stretch coincided with eight consecutive All-Star Game appearances.
3 outfielders not named Aaron Judge that the Angels can sign
The Los Angeles Angels could use another outfielder to fill out the roster for the 2023 campaign. Mike Trout is Mike Trout. Taylor Ward broke out this past season and could be even better next season. Left field is the vacant spot in the outfield. Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak...
Diamondbacks 2022 Season Player Reviews: Ian Kennedy
An up and down season ended on a down note for the veteran reliever
Martin Maldonado ordered by MLB to stop using bats Albert Pujols gave him
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was informed by Major League Baseball this week that he used an illegal bat during Game 1 of the World Series. Maldonado was given a half-dozen maple bats by former teammate Albert Pujols prior to the start of Houston’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Maldonado reportedly reached out to Pujols to request the bats, as he believes Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
1 LA Angels prospect most likely to start on Opening Day 2023
The Los Angeles Angels farm system is not a good one. It ranks as the worst farm system in all of baseball according to this list done midseason on mlb.com. With that being said, the Angels do have some exciting talent on the farm. Zach Neto was the first round pick of the Angels in this past draft and should be the shortstop of the future. Edgar Quero might make a push towards the top 100 list as a catcher.
Top MLB free agents of 2023: Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge atop MLB free agency rankings 2022-’23
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is over halfway through with many of the top MLB free agents making impacts
