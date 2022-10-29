How to get free doughnuts on Halloween

Krispy Kreme will offer a free doughnut to guests who wear a costume in the store on Halloween. | Business Wire via Associated Press

This year for Halloween, you can get deals and freebies from your favorite restaurants. Get a free burrito or doughnut for wearing a costume, or a McDonald’s Halloween pail.

Here are some of the best Halloween deals this season.

1. #CashAppHalloween

Cash App is holding a costume contest in which 10 people will be selected to win $500. To enter the contest, participants must post their costumes on Twitter or Instagram. The contest is already open and closes at 3 p.m. MDT on Oct. 30. Winners will be announced on Halloween.

2. Chipotle

On Halloween, Chipotle Rewards members can win one free item from restaurants during the Boorito Promotion . One free item is awarded per costume. The event will be held from 3 p.m. local time at participating locations until close.

3. Krispy Kreme

Any guest wearing a costume will receive one free donut on Halloween. The deal is available all day in stores or the drive-thru.

4. McDonald’s

McDonald’s Halloween Boo Buckets are back after six years ! The pails are available at participating locations while supplies last. The original 1986 design options are back, including McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin.

5. IHOP

Free “ scary face ” pancakes are available for kids now through Halloween with the purchase of an adult entree. Grab this fun pancake deal at stores between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

6. Cold Stone

Cold Stone’s signature Boo Batter ice cream is back again this year. The cake batter flavor is dyed black and mixed with Halloween candy favorites.

7. Baskin Robbins

To celebrate Halloween, Baskin Robbins will be offering 31% off every scoop of ice cream. A scoop will cost $1.70 during the holiday.