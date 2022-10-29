November 1, 2013 - A late drive by Northern Lehigh results in a go-ahead touchdown and two-point conversion to give the Bulldogs a 22-21 comeback victory over rival Palmerton. Trailing by seven with 4:35 to play, Nolehi marches 55 yards in 13 plays, two of them fourth-down conversions, to take the lead. Nate Farber reaches the end zone on a 3-yard run with 33 seconds to play. Farber also runs in the two-point conversion to take the one-point advantage. Farber finishes with 174 yards and two scores on 39 carries, while the winners also receive a 10-yard TD pass from Chance DeLong to Ryan Rubio.

PALMERTON, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO