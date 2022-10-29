Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Bathroom fire at De Pere apartment causes estimated $10k in damages
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There were no reported injuries following an early morning fire at an apartment in De Pere. The De Pere Fire/Rescue Department released information about an apartment fire that happened on the 1000 block of Coral Street. On November 1, around 9 a.m. crews were sent to the residence for a reported fire.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Neenah after crash
TUESDAY, 11/1/2022 – 4:47 p.m. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down multiple lanes on I-41 southbound in Neenah. Officials say that all lanes are now clear and open. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. and took just over an...
95.5 FM WIFC
Trick-or-Treating to be Held Monday in the Wausau Area
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — All communities in the Wausau area will hold Trick-or-Treating hours on Monday. Some communities held their community-wide Trick-or-Treating on Sunday. Those included Athens, Edgar, and Marathon City. Downtown Stevens Point held its event on Saturday, with residential Trick-or-Treating set for Monday from 5-8 PM. Marshfield’s...
94.3 Jack FM
City of Oshkosh Announces Quality of Life Survey
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The City of Oshkosh is announcing its quality of life survey. Residents will be asked about topics including housing, parks, economics, and more. Oshkosh Communications Coordinator, Andy Radig, says “The purpose of the survey is to gauge residents opinions on the services the city provides, and also the community itself.”
Milwaukee teen dies in hit-and-run crash in Green Bay
Police said a passenger in the car, identified as a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, died in the crash. The victim's name is being withheld until family is notified.
UPMATTERS
Sheriff: Four still hospitalized as a result of Wisconsin bonfire incident
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on the Pulaski Bonfire incident back on October 14. According to deputies, detectives are continuing to meet with individuals who were at the October bonfire. Additional statements and information has been obtained since the last update.
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Teen Dies in Green Bay Hit-and-Run, GoFundMe Page Set up for Victim’s Family
The identity of the victim in yesterday’s fatal hit-and-run crash in Green Bay has been revealed via a GoFundMe page. 17-year-old Cruz, whose last name was not provided, was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Oneida and West Mason Streets at around 7:30 Sunday evening. Green Bay...
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
wearegreenbay.com
Dirt bike causes $50k in damages to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Greenville are trying to identify a driver of a dirt bike that caused substantial damage to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. Authorities say that the damage occurred by Manley Road in Greenville, and estimate the cost to repair the damage...
94.3 Jack FM
Exhaust Fan Causes Fire in De Pere
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Crews were called to a De Pere apartment fire on Coral Street Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. The fire originated from an exhaust fan in a second floor bathroom, and caused about $10 thousand in damages. No injuries were reported, and the fire was...
UPMATTERS
Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in Florence County, Wisconsin
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
Pursuit with homicide suspect ends in crash near Green Bay and Sheridan
Milwaukee police say a pursuit with a driver ended in a crash near Green Bay and Sheridan Tuesday morning.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Accused of Attacking Friend with a Knife
A Manitowoc man is facing charges after allegedly attacking his friend with a knife. Officers were sent to a home in the area of North 13th Street and New York Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. last week Friday after dispatch reported a call about an altercation. Officers arrived to find...
Minnesota death metal guitarist killed by wrong-way drunk-driver in Wisconsin
A Robbinsdale death metal guitarist was killed by an alleged drunk driver in a wrong-way crash near Hudson, Wisconsin at the weekend. The band, Gorrified, confirmed 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt's death on Sunday. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that the wrong-way driver, a 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Minnesota, is being held...
seehafernews.com
Building to be Razed Following Manitowoc Warehouse Fire
We have some answers now for several questions arising from last Wednesday morning’s big warehouse fire in Manitowoc. Fire Chief Todd Blaser tells reporters the cause of the fire in a building at 102 Revere Drive remains under investigation but he doesn’t suspect any criminal activity caused it.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police Department promotes seven within its ranks
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department announced the promotion of seven people with ranks ranging from Sergeant to Commander on Monday. “We have a great group of current and future leaders here at the Green Bay Police Department. During the selection processes for these promotions, we were highly impressed with everyone’s skills and qualifications,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “Please join me in congratulating these members of the GBPD on their new positions.”
fox9.com
Hennepin County man killed, 5 others injured in Wisconsin crash
ST. CROIX, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Hennepin County died Sunday morning following a crash in Wisconsin with a suspected drunk driver who traveled the wrong way on I-94, according to the state's department of transportation. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of...
WBAY Green Bay
Officials: Highway 54 in Town of Oneida reopened after situation ‘resolved safely’
TOWN OF ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say Highway 54 between Highway 55 and County Road Y has reopened after the ‘matter was resolved safely’ at 5:45 pm. ---THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED, THE PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to...
WBAY Green Bay
More school buses hit by catalytic converter thefts
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from school buses at Lamers headquarters over the weekend. Police tell Action 2 News five catalytic converters were stolen. The investigation is ongoing, and no information was released about a possible suspect or suspects. A Menasha police...
The North Pole Christmas Village in Chilton is a Not to Miss Family Favorite!
There are so many excellent holiday light and decoration displays to explore in the Fox Valley. One of our favorites has become a family tradition and is unlike any of the others. The North Pole, previously located in Kaukauna, has been welcoming families at their new permanent home in Chilton, Wisconsin since 2020. They have revamped many of their displays for the 2022 season and added ‘Santa’s Teddy Bear Village’, too!
