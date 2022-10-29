ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Bathroom fire at De Pere apartment causes estimated $10k in damages

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There were no reported injuries following an early morning fire at an apartment in De Pere. The De Pere Fire/Rescue Department released information about an apartment fire that happened on the 1000 block of Coral Street. On November 1, around 9 a.m. crews were sent to the residence for a reported fire.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Neenah after crash

TUESDAY, 11/1/2022 – 4:47 p.m. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down multiple lanes on I-41 southbound in Neenah. Officials say that all lanes are now clear and open. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. and took just over an...
NEENAH, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Trick-or-Treating to be Held Monday in the Wausau Area

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — All communities in the Wausau area will hold Trick-or-Treating hours on Monday. Some communities held their community-wide Trick-or-Treating on Sunday. Those included Athens, Edgar, and Marathon City. Downtown Stevens Point held its event on Saturday, with residential Trick-or-Treating set for Monday from 5-8 PM. Marshfield’s...
WAUSAU, WI
94.3 Jack FM

City of Oshkosh Announces Quality of Life Survey

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The City of Oshkosh is announcing its quality of life survey. Residents will be asked about topics including housing, parks, economics, and more. Oshkosh Communications Coordinator, Andy Radig, says “The purpose of the survey is to gauge residents opinions on the services the city provides, and also the community itself.”
OSHKOSH, WI
UPMATTERS

Sheriff: Four still hospitalized as a result of Wisconsin bonfire incident

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on the Pulaski Bonfire incident back on October 14. According to deputies, detectives are continuing to meet with individuals who were at the October bonfire. Additional statements and information has been obtained since the last update.
PULASKI, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Exhaust Fan Causes Fire in De Pere

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Crews were called to a De Pere apartment fire on Coral Street Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. The fire originated from an exhaust fan in a second floor bathroom, and caused about $10 thousand in damages. No injuries were reported, and the fire was...
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Accused of Attacking Friend with a Knife

A Manitowoc man is facing charges after allegedly attacking his friend with a knife. Officers were sent to a home in the area of North 13th Street and New York Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. last week Friday after dispatch reported a call about an altercation. Officers arrived to find...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Building to be Razed Following Manitowoc Warehouse Fire

We have some answers now for several questions arising from last Wednesday morning’s big warehouse fire in Manitowoc. Fire Chief Todd Blaser tells reporters the cause of the fire in a building at 102 Revere Drive remains under investigation but he doesn’t suspect any criminal activity caused it.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police Department promotes seven within its ranks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department announced the promotion of seven people with ranks ranging from Sergeant to Commander on Monday. “We have a great group of current and future leaders here at the Green Bay Police Department. During the selection processes for these promotions, we were highly impressed with everyone’s skills and qualifications,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “Please join me in congratulating these members of the GBPD on their new positions.”
GREEN BAY, WI
fox9.com

Hennepin County man killed, 5 others injured in Wisconsin crash

ST. CROIX, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Hennepin County died Sunday morning following a crash in Wisconsin with a suspected drunk driver who traveled the wrong way on I-94, according to the state's department of transportation. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
WBAY Green Bay

More school buses hit by catalytic converter thefts

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from school buses at Lamers headquarters over the weekend. Police tell Action 2 News five catalytic converters were stolen. The investigation is ongoing, and no information was released about a possible suspect or suspects. A Menasha police...
MENASHA, WI
Go Valley Kids

The North Pole Christmas Village in Chilton is a Not to Miss Family Favorite!

There are so many excellent holiday light and decoration displays to explore in the Fox Valley. One of our favorites has become a family tradition and is unlike any of the others. The North Pole, previously located in Kaukauna, has been welcoming families at their new permanent home in Chilton, Wisconsin since 2020. They have revamped many of their displays for the 2022 season and added ‘Santa’s Teddy Bear Village’, too!
CHILTON, WI

