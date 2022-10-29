Investigation underway after man found shot multiple times in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot multiple times overnight in Murfreesboro.

Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department said officers were dispatched to a shots fired call around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in the 100 block of John R. Rice Boulevard.

Preliminary investigation shows that a man was shot at the location multiple times and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim’s condition remains unknown at this time. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Murfreesboro Police’s Criminal Investigations Division at 615-893-2717 .

