ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Investigation underway after man found shot multiple times in Murfreesboro

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SvF97_0irHBAHy00

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot multiple times overnight in Murfreesboro.

Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department said officers were dispatched to a shots fired call around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in the 100 block of John R. Rice Boulevard.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

Preliminary investigation shows that a man was shot at the location multiple times and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim’s condition remains unknown at this time. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Murfreesboro Police’s Criminal Investigations Division at 615-893-2717 .

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 4

CynR
3d ago

So sad. Shootings are becoming the norm here, hope the Police can step up patrols and nip some of this violence that's come to our City.

Reply(1)
4
Jack
3d ago

Murfreesboro has gone to hell. The cops are understaffed and the mayor just wants to build more apartments.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Police Looking for Fraud Suspects

Do you know these people? Detectives would like to talk to them about a fraud case. On October 4, 2022, officers responded to the First Bank on Old Fort Parkway regarding individuals attempting to pass a stolen and altered check using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license as identification. They...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville Street Racer Enforcement Leads to Multiple Arrests

Friday night’s/Saturday morning’s coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by MNPD Traffic officers, Violent Crimes Division detectives, South Precinct officers and THP troopers led to multiple vehicle stops and arrests, including four persons who are facing felony evading arrest charges. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in spotting...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested for assaulting liquor store employee, smashing bottles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday night for causing a scene at a liquor store after the business had already banned her from the premises. According to the arrest affidavit, Robbyn Black entered Weiss Liquors in East Nashville on Friday night and was immediately...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stakeout at a local Kroger has led to the arrest of a man, according to an affidavit. On Monday, detectives were conducting surveillance at the Kroger on East Thompson Lane in South Nashville that officers said has high level of narcotics transaction activity. Detectives saw...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy