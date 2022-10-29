ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

‘Julie & Julia' Author Julie Powell Dead at 49

Julie Powell, the food blogger played by Amy Adams in the film "Julie & Julia," died at age 49 in her New York residence Oct. 26, per The New York Times. According to her husband, Eric Powell, Julie's cause of death was cardiac arrest. Her passing comes about 20 years...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

