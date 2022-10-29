Read full article on original website
Kaye
2d ago
Vote RED as if your life and livelihood depended on it BECAUSE IT DOES! The Dems are destroying the middle class. They want us all dependent on the govt.
Randall Eckenrode
2d ago
Yep, you got my vote, don’t want to vote for a do-over government like wolfs… and will not stand up for People of Pennsylvania like he didn’t during the pandemic 😷… so many older people lost their lives and no investigation by his office….
Guest
2d ago
I will not vote for someone that says he would have the power to overturn the votes in an election. Why would any Democrat vote for a republican that said that? He obviously has no desire to gain any Democrats votes.
Fetterman and Oz separated by 1 point in race for Pennsylvania senator: poll
The Pennsylvania Senate race between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz is a virtual tie with Fetterman leading by one point, according to a new poll.
Pennsylvania ballot-box stuffing conspiracy theory is false
By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Three mail-in ballot boxes in Centre County – home to State College – already had a total 18 of mail-in ballots inside them when the official period to return ballots began. What happened? "There were a few folks who were a bit too eager to get their voted and secure mail-in or absentee ballots into our drop boxes," said Michael Pipe (D), the county's commission chair and chair of its election board. Because they were returned improperly, the ballots couldn't count. But Pipe said county election workers have been getting in touch with the voters in...
Pennsylvania Supreme Court says ballots in undated envelopes won't count
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania officials cannot count votes from mail-in or absentee ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday, a week before tabulation will begin in races for governor, the U.S. Senate and the state Legislature. The court directed...
Fetterman, Shapiro coming to Penn State for “Rally In The Valley”
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Election Day is just a week away, and Democratic candidate for United States Senate, John Fetterman will be in Happy Valley. Democratic Gubernatorial candidate, Josh Shapiro and Democratic Candidate for Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis are also making the stop at University Park as part of their Get Out The Vote bus […]
Trump reopens 2020 playbook with 'rigged' election claim
Donald Trump on Tuesday expanded his campaign of undermining trust in US democracy to this year's midterm elections, claiming baselessly that voting in a crucial swing state had been "rigged." "Rigged Election."
Oz touts surprise endorsement from Fetterman's home paper, says 'they've had enough too'
Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, joined Sean Hannity on Fox News' 'Hannity' on Monday evening.
Pa. election 2022: How redistricting could alter control of the legislature and other changes to watch Nov. 8
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — It’s showtime for Pennsylvania’s brand-new legislative districts. The revamped state House and Senate lines were approved by a commission made up of legislative leaders and an independent chair, and unanimously upheld by Pennsylvania’s highest court as part of...
therecord-online.com
‘A healthy democracy depends on widespread participation’: Pa. elections chief says as Nov. 8 approaches
HARRISBURG, PA – State officials are doing everything they can to ensure a safe and secure election on Nov. 8, Pennsylvania’s top election official said Monday. But those same officials continue to fight election misinformation as the critical midterm elections approach. “Transparency and confidence is the objective of...
Abortions equal job growth, Democrats argue in closing days of election
Democratic candidates for governor are trying to turn their pro-abortion stance into an economic argument by saying Republican restrictions on abortion will hurt the job market, as polls show issues like inflation and the economy are overtaking reproductive choice as a top issue among voters. From Pennsylvania to Michigan, Democratic...
'Impulse to conceal': John Fetterman loses out on major endorsement in heated Senate race
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has endorsed Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz over Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
‘A lot is at stake.’ Pa. Democrats show up to stump for Fetterman ahead of Nov. 8
With eight days until Election Day and high-stakes issues on the ballot, Democrats — including Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — are working to push their nominees toward victory. The post ‘A lot is at stake.’ Pa. Democrats show up to stump for Fetterman ahead of Nov. 8 appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Voter turnout among women will be key factor in Pennsylvania races
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - With two critical races here in the Commonwealth, candidates for governor and U.S. Senate are crisscrossing the state hoping to get out the vote. CBS3 spoke with a political analyst about the impact women voters will likely have, on the outcome of these races. The midterm elections are just a week away and the nation is closely watching the battleground state of Pennsylvania. With two high-profile races on the ballot, governor and U.S. Senate, political analysts say women may be the deciding factor in this election cycle."The Pennsylvania senate race, it could come down to the...
Why are undated mail ballots such a big deal in Pennsylvania?
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has been asked to determine whether mail ballots that a voter failed to date should be thrown out or counted on Nov. 8.
newsfromthestates.com
In this election, it’s not about the economy or abortion. It’s both | Opinion
Dr. Sharee Livingston, chair of the obstetrics and gynecology department at UPMC in Lititz, Lancaster County, speaks at a rally for abortion rights Monday, 10/24/2022, at the Pennsylvania Capitol. The election is nearing and nearly every day, we see a new poll. Voters are asked over and over again who...
Pennsylvania Democratic mayor won't support 'radical' John Fetterman: 'Scary thought' that he could be senator
Democratic mayor of Carbondale Justin Taylor joined "Fox & Friends First" to share why he does not support John Fetterman for Senate in his state.
Last Chance For Pennsylvania Voters To Receive Mail-In Ballots
Election Day is right around the corner, are you prepared to vote?. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | November 1st at 5 PM is the deadline to apply for a mail ballot for the November 8 general election.
Pennsylvania court says undated ballots won't be counted as RNC claims 'massive' legal victory
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has banned the counting of undated or misdated absentee ballots in the upcoming midterm election. In an order issued Tuesday, the court told the Pennsylvania county boards of elections "to refrain from counting any absentee and mail-in ballots received for the November 8, 2022 general election that are contained in undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes."
Fetterman praised Oregon for decriminalizing small amounts of hard drugs like meth and heroin in 2020
John Fetterman praised Oregon in 2020 after voters approved a measure to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs like heroin, meth, cocaine and ecstasy.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State forest campsites to get new registration system
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) says state forest campsites will be switching to a modernized registration system. DCNR Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, and State Forester, Ellen Shultzabarger, announced Tuesday that state forest campsites will be updating their registration systems to a more user-friendly, modernized version on Thursday, November 3.
No, Pennsylvania didn’t send 255K ballots to ‘unverified’ voters
CLAIM: Pennsylvania has sent “255,000 unverified” voters ballots for the midterm elections. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. That claim misrepresents state data, which lists many voters as “not verified” for internal workflow purposes and includes, for example, voters requesting permanent mail-in ballots whose identities were verified in the primary election but will be re-checked for the general election, officials said. It does not mean that the voters failed to provide correct identification information, nor does it mean their identities weren’t ultimately verified.
