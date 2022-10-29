ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Obama makes last-minute push to get Democrats to vote in midterms, some supporters 'wish he’d come more often'

By Paul Steinhauser
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Guest
3d ago

Sadly, Biden was and is being used as a puppet. Obama Pelosi many others have been running the presidency by hiding behind Biden. I can’t think of anything worse for this country, then putting another Democratic president in office.

Bubba Smith
3d ago

Voting for any democrat after the last 20 months is insane. Definition: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇦

riders on the storm
3d ago

Barry's famous quote is being implemented as we watch..."I will fundamentally change America". vote Red 2022/2024 as your children's life's depend on our saving this country from the left.

