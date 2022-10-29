Recipe for '3-Ingredient Halloween Ghost Chocolate Bark' Is Scary Good

Why didn't we know about this recipe last year?

Halloween is fast approaching, and we can’t wait for the tricks and treats. Perhaps you’re throwing a gathering instead of the usual trick-or-treating, and you want a snack to wow your guests. We’ve got the solution for your spooky snack woes.

In a TikTok video content, creator @fitwaffle shared her 3-Ingredient Halloween Ghost Chocolate Bark . All we can say is wow. Why didn't we know about this recipe last year?

View the original article to see embedded media.

We can’t believe how yummy this Halloween Ghost Chocolate Bark appears. It was simple to make. Plus, you only need melted chocolate, melted white chocolate, and Halloween sprinkles of your choice. Then, allow it to sit in the refrigerator for one to two hours. Boom! You’re Halloween Ghost Chocolate Bark should be ready.

We really plan to use this recipe because it’s easy, and the outcome is chocolate bark. Let’s see how the TikTok viewers responded to this video. User @Samantha Ward joked, “If Ghostbusters wasn’t playing, then I’d of thought it was something other than a ghost. LOL.” @gianna admitted, “It does look a bit different. An adult version. LOL.” @Jasper and Casper said, “Looks busing.” @Iolanda Spiridon wrote, “Great idea.” @Linda Pasternak Asbury replied, “They are so cute.” @Fara Hussain disclosed, “I'm definitely going to make them now.” @Sarah Gillcrist suggested, “Hear me out. Put it on Rice Krispies.”

The TikTok viewers seem to think the ghosts look more personal. But we don’t see it. All we see is tasty chocolate bark. If you want to stay up-to-date on new content, please visit @fitwaffle’s TikTok channel. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by the content.