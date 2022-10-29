Trick or treat! The stars turned out in style for Halloween this year, and they've got the pictures to prove it. Lots of country artists rocked couples costumes or themed family looks for the holiday, like Tyler Hubbard and his wife and kids, who rocked matching Peter Pan-themed outfits, complete with Hubbard as Captain Hook and his wife Hayley as Tinkerbell. Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn wore matching skeleton costumes, but it was their two daughters Kingsley and Kodi who stole the show as a cat and mouse, respectively.

