Billy Ray Cyrus Met His Rumored Fiancee, Firerose, on the Set of ‘Hannah Montana’
Billy Ray Cyrus is confirmed to be in a romance with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and although the relationship is new, the two have known each other for the better part of a decade. According to a source that confirmed their relationship to People, they bonded over producing music — including their 2021 duet, "New Day" — but their timeline goes back further than a few years.
Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen Among 2022 CMA Awards Performers
The Nov. 9 broadcast will open with a tribute to the late singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn. The first round of performers for the upcoming 56th annual CMA Awards was announced Tuesday morning, and it includes a mix of veteran hitmakers and rising artists. This year’s performer lineup includes Jimmie Allen, Kelsea...
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Sets December Premiere Date
Yellowstone fans have been hotly anticipating a new prequel for the runaway hit show, and now there's a date set for the premiere. Paramount Network announced Thursday (Oct. 27) that 1923 is slated to premiere on Dec. 18, exclusively via Paramount+ in the United States and Canada. 1923 continues the...
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Faith Hill Fights Back Tears While Paying Tribute to Loretta Lynn
Faith Hill got choked up before she and husband Tim McGraw even began their tribute to Loretta Lynn. The country couple was asked to say a few words during Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. They did more than that. Hill's part of...
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Faith Hill Absolutely Crushed A Cover Of Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” Back In 2009
One of my all-time favorite country songs is Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man).”. The country icon sadly passed away on Tuesday morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at age 90, and I haven’t been able to get this one out of my head ever since.
Watch Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, The Judds & More Honor Loretta Lynn With “Coal Miner’s Daughter” Back In 2011
It seems only fitting that the women of country would honor a true woman of country. The great Loretta Lynn passed away this morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at age 90. Both country music fans, and fellow artists alike have been sharing their favorite songs, memories and...
6 Times Miley Cyrus Covered The Hell Out Of Some Country Songs
Miley Cyrus has never been shy about doing things her own way, and sometimes, that includes showing off her country roots. Growing up near Nashville with Billy Ray Cyrus as her father, not to mention the legendary Dolly Parton as her Godmother, Miley is more than vocal about the influence her country upbringing has had on her life, as well as her music.
Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]
And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24). The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean’s ‘Anchorman’ Costumes Are Their Most Elaborate Halloween Look Yet [Watch]
Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany have come up with some pretty epic Halloween couple's costumes in years past, but in 2022, they outdid themselves with their most elaborate look yet. This year, the star couple went as Ron Burgundy and Veronica Corningstone from the Anchorman moves, sparing no attention...
Boo! See Country Stars in Their 2022 Halloween Costumes [Pictures]
Trick or treat! The stars turned out in style for Halloween this year, and they've got the pictures to prove it. Lots of country artists rocked couples costumes or themed family looks for the holiday, like Tyler Hubbard and his wife and kids, who rocked matching Peter Pan-themed outfits, complete with Hubbard as Captain Hook and his wife Hayley as Tinkerbell. Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn wore matching skeleton costumes, but it was their two daughters Kingsley and Kodi who stole the show as a cat and mouse, respectively.
'Yellowstone' Actor Goes Full Cowboy in New Photos From Fragrance Campaign
Yellowstone star Luke Grimes is embracing cowboy energy in his latest Instagram post introducing his new partnership with Stetson Fragrances. The actor, 38—who stars as Kaye Dutton on the popular Western drama series—shared a series of shots to Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 26, giving his followers a glimpse into the new campaign filmed at the Diamond Cross Ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. In the photos, Grimes is seen sporting a stylish cowboy hat and denim button-up shirt, while riding a horse in one of the still shots.
See the Trailer for Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’
Blake Shelton may be exiting The Voice, but he's not losing that competitive spirit. The country star is teaming up with Carson Daly and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella for Barmageddon, a new celeb game show. Premiering on USA Network on Dec. 5, the "over-the-top" series will find celebrities...
Lainey Wilson’s Career-Defining Year Hasn’t Been Easy [Interview]
To get to the heart of Lainey Wilson's new Bell Bottom Country album, skip ahead to track No. 6, "Me, You and Jesus." The soft-spoken, mid-tempo, acoustic lyrical showcase doesn't scream radio hit, and it might go unnoticed on the first listen through these 14 songs, but ... "The only...
Jerry Lee Lewis' Final Photo Shows Legend in Ill Health While Visiting With Kris Kristofferson
Following the death of Jerry Lee Lewis, many of the music legend's fans are reflecting in his final Instagram photo. The picture shows Lewis, who was in ill health at the time, during a visit with fellow music icon Kris Kristofferson. In the photo, which we've shared below, Lewis is seen in bed while Kristofferson stands beside him.
Mae Estes Leans Into Traditional Country Themes on ‘Die in a Bar’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Mae Estes is releasing a new song that leans into her classic country influences, and she's letting Taste of Country readers hear it first in this exclusive premiere. Estes references many of her traditional influences in the lyrics to her fun new single, "Die in a Bar." The Arkansas native...
Kelsea Ballerini And Carly Pearce Shock Fans With Surprise Performance Of "You're Drunk, Go Home"
Country music fans have learned to expect the unexpected from Kelsea Ballerini. The country-pop sensation is currently on her 10-night-only headlining Heartfirst Tour and is pulling out all the stops before she wraps in mid-September. During a recent (Oct. 1) performance at Chicago's Rosemont Theater, the songstress surprised fans by...
Shania Twain Announces Her First Nashville Show In 5 Years: “It’s Been Too Long”
Shania Twain has 2022 feelin’ like the ’90s again. With all the recent headlines surrounding Shania news, it seems that our girl is back and ready to take country music by storm again, and I couldn’t be more excited. In addition to her recent single release, “Waking...
Wynonna Judd Mentors Younger Artists by Telling Them What NOT to Do
Wynonna Judd has become a mentor figure to several younger female country artists, and while she takes the role seriously, she doesn't feel comfortable telling any of them what they ought to do. Instead, the Country Music Hall of Famer advises some of her younger counterparts what not to do when it comes to their lives and careers.
