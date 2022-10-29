How SBLive Indiana's Power 25 teams fared in Week 11: Westfield knocks out Carmel

By Kevin Messenger

The state football tournament is in full force for all classifications in Indiana.

Here is a look at how the Power 25 fared on Friday night.

1. Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers) (10-0) defeated Homestead 35-0

Running back Jalen Alexander scored three touchdowns as top-ranked Hamilton Southeastern rolled into next week’s sectional final against rival No. 14 Fishers. They met in Week 4 with the Royals pulling out a 28-27 win in overtime. Next week’s matchup will be the Power 25’s game of the week.

2. Brownsburg (9-1) defeated No. 9 Ben Davis 48-20

Quarterback Jayden Whitaker returned to the Bulldogs’ lineup and the ‘Dogs used a pair of pick-six TDs to blast Westside rival Ben Davis. Brownsburg will play in next week’s sectional championship. Griffin Sampson thwarted a Ben Davis trick play and returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown and 34-6 lead. Nick Cloyd returned another for 6 and the Bulldogs collected four BD turnovers in all.

3. Cathedral (Indianapolis) (8-1) defeated Lawrence North 44-35

Lawrence North gave the Irish all they could handle, but Cathedral scored three second-half touchdowns to get past the Wildcats. LN actually led 21-10 but Carson Johnson’s 25-yard run staked the Irish to a 24-21 lead at intermission. In the second half, Johnson scored another TD and Jaron Tibbs caught a pair of TD passes to send Cathedral to the sectional final. Tibbs’ 15-yarder from Danny O’Neil extended the Cathedral lead after Lawrence North closed within 37-35 on Ali Richardson’s second TD of the night.

4. Center Grove (Greenwood) (8-2) defeated Franklin Central 14-10

The defending champs trailed the 3-6 Flashes 10-7 in the fourth quarter but escaped when Eli Hohlt’s sprint around left end put the Trojans back in the lead. Micah Coyle carried 31 times for 151 yards and a touchdown to help the Trojans advance to the sectional final.

5. New Palestine (11-0) defeated Greenfield-Central 33-9

After a scare last week from Mt. Vernon, the Dragons turned defense and special teams efforts into scoring production en route to a 33-9 win over Greenfield-Central. New Palestine forced four turnovers and advances to face Connersville (7-4) in next week’s sectional final. Reserve tailback Kyler Kropp rushed for 149 yards and a score on 24 carries.

6. Carroll (Fort Wayne) (10-0) defeated No. 19 Penn 35-7

The Chargers broke a 7-7 tie and outscored the Kingsmen 28-0 the rest of the way. Jimmy Sullivan’s 25-yard TD run and a 22-yard TD catch, both just before halftime, put Carroll in command 21-7 and the Chargers were never challenged again.

7. Carmel (6-4) lost to Westfield 28-9

A longtime traditional bully on the gridiron, Carmel was limited to three field goals from Ben Sponsler. Westfield methodically controlled the game, leading 7-3 then 14-6, then 21-9 before scoring the clinching TD with just over 7 minutes to play.

8. Westfield (7-3) defeated Carmel 28-9

Validating the Hoosier Crossroads Conference as the state’s top conference, Westfield got past Carmel as all four HHC schools in the Power 25 advanced to sectional finals. What’s more, the Shamrocks eliminated northern Indianapolis neighbor Carmel from the state tournament, beating the Greyhounds for the first time since 1956! Kendall Garnett ran for 137 yards and two scores to help Westfield advance in convincing fashion. Westfield has aspirations of returning to the state title game for a third consecutive season.

9. Ben Davis (6-4) lost to No. 2 Brownsburg 48-20

The Giants trailed No. 2 Brownsburg 24-0 in the second quarter and never could move consistently against the Bulldogs defense. Brownsburg forced four Giants turnovers and returned a pair of interceptions for second-half touchdowns.

10. Crown Point (10-0) defeated Portage 44-14

Portage used 20 plays and took 10 minutes off the clock on the game’s opening drive as Portage led No. 10 Crown Point 7-0. QB Kodie Young completed 8 of 10 passes on that opening drive, but he completed just 2 of his next 11 as Crown Point began to assume control. The Indians would lead 14-6 after an interception set up another score, but the Portage offense never scored again. Bulldogs QB JJ Johnson took command in the second half, scoring on four run plays and finishing with 184 yards.

11. Roncalli (10-1) defeated Crispus Attucks 69-0

This Roncalli win was never contested as the Royals led 35-0 in the first quarter alone. Luke Hansen rambled eight times for 123 yards and two scores, and Arik Moyers was 4-of-4 passing for four TD strikes of 45, 12, 19 and 11 yards. He didn’t throw another pass and Roncalli advanced to next week’s sectional championship.

12. NorthWood (11-0) defeated South Bend St. Joseph 52-24

Despite some adversity off the field this week, with several players suspended from action, the Panthers controlled the game from the opening kick – literally – as Wes Yoder returned the kick to St. Joe’s 9-yard line to set up the game’s first score. NorthWood would lead 24-0 before the Indians’ first score, but NiTareon Tuggle returned the St. Joe kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown as the Panthers led 31-7 at intermission.

13. East Central (St. Leon) (9-2) defeated Silver Creek 42-6

Josh Ringer and the Trojans led 42-0 at intermission and coasted to reach next week’s sectional championship. In the first half alone, Ringer carried seven times for 92 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught two passes and scored a fourth TD through the air.

14. Fishers (7-3) defeated Fort Wayne Northrop 49-7

Khobie Martin scored three first-half touchdowns to pace the Tigers to a 49-0 halftime lead, and a 49-7 sectional win over Northrop. Martin carried just 11 times for 110 yards in a game that was never a contest.

15. Fort Wayne Snider (9-1) defeated Bishop Dwenger 41-6

Snider beat Fort Wayne rival Bishop Dwenger for the second time in three weeks to reach next week’s sectional championship. Snider led 21-0 at halftime, and added another TD on a pick-six by Brandon Logan on the first possession of the third quarter.

16. Evansville Reitz (10-1) lost to Boonville 28-27

Easily one of the best games of the week. Tied at 14 early in the fourth quarter, Boonville took a lead on Clay Conner’s pass to Marques Ballard but the PAT missed. The Pioneers tacked on another score when Conner ran for a 26-yard TD, and this time a 2-point conversion pushed the lead to 28-14. Reitz rallied though, scoring two touchdowns in the final four minutes, but a failed PAT by the Panthers sends Boonville (9-3) to the sectional final and ends the Panthers season.

17. West Lafayette (11-0) defeated Calumet New Tech 52-12

The Red Devils forced five first-half turnovers – a 63-yard TD on a fumble recovery by Porter Mitrione and four interceptions. It was 49-0 before Calumet New Tech got on the scoreboard.

18. Whiteland (9-1) defeated Terre Haute North 63-3

Whiteland led 42-3 at halftime, thanks in part to 277 rushing yards, a touchdown pass, a fake punt and an onside kick. In all, the Warriors totaled 368 total rushing yards as Whiteland rolled into next week’s sectional final.

19. Penn (7-3) lost to No. 6 Fort Wayne Carroll 35-7

Penn tied the score at 7-7 on a 1-yard plunge by Nolan McCullough, set up by a Ryan Treber interception. But the Chargers scored 28 unanswered points as the Kingsmen offense failed to score again.

20. Merrillville (8-2) defeated Munster 55-20

The Pirates got past Munster with minimal effort, scoring a season-high 55 points to advance to next week’s sectional final against Hammond Central.

21. Mishawaka (9-1) defeated South Bend Adams 35-6

Brady Fisher passed for one score and ran for two more to lead the Cavemen past South Bend Adams and into the sectional final. Fisher’s 59-yard run put Mishawaka on top, 28-0.

22. Gibson Southern (10-1) lost to Owen Valley 28-21

The defending 3A champions saw their 21-game win streak come to a close as Owen Valley won its 11th straight in a battle of unbeatens.

23. Bishop Chatard (7-4) defeated Hamilton Heights 41-14

True to form, Bishop Chatard has gotten past the sectional semifinal in every season since 2015. Jack Weybright scored three touchdowns runs and the Trojans blocked a pair of punts. Chatard built a 27-0 lead and was never challenged.

24. Lafayette Jeff (8-2) defeated Lake Central 34-28 in OT

The Bronchos got a sectional scare on Friday night but recovered an overtime fumble to avoid the horror of elimination. Lafayette Jeff nearly avoided the extra session but a game-winning field goal attempt was blocked in the final seconds. Not to be discouraged though, the Bronchos scored on the first play of overtime then let its defense force the game-clinching fumble.

25. Kokomo (10-1) defeated Western 28-8

The Wildkats’ only blemish has been a 32-30 defeat to No. 24-ranked 6A Lafayette Jeff. Western drew within 15-8 against Kokomo midway through the third period but the Kats responded with a six-play drive to push the lead to 22-8 and they went on to win 28-8.

