The defending Class A State Champion Tug Valley Panther cheerleaders picked up their first win of the 2022 this past weekend as they won first place in the 2022 Fall Cheer Classic at East Fairmont High School. Head coach Tara Mitchell Wolford’s squad is trying to win their fifth state championship in the past six seasons. They have claimed eight state titles overall since 2005. The Panthers begin their pursuit of a ninth state title at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, as they compete in the Regional Competition at Parkersburg High School.

