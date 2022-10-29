Read full article on original website
TV cheerleaders win Fall Cheer Classic at East Fairmont
The defending Class A State Champion Tug Valley Panther cheerleaders picked up their first win of the 2022 this past weekend as they won first place in the 2022 Fall Cheer Classic at East Fairmont High School. Head coach Tara Mitchell Wolford’s squad is trying to win their fifth state championship in the past six seasons. They have claimed eight state titles overall since 2005. The Panthers begin their pursuit of a ninth state title at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, as they compete in the Regional Competition at Parkersburg High School.
Chapmanville extends playoff hopes with 43-20 win over Mingo Central
DELBARTON — For the third week in a row, the Chapmanville Tigers (6-3) came out on top as they topped the Mingo Central Miners (3-6) at Buck Harless Stadium on Friday, Oct 28. With the win, the Tigers keep their playoff bid alive with a 42-20 victory on Miner Mountain.
Pirates prepare to open postseason with Russell on Friday
GOODY, Ky. — Defending Class 3A champion Belfry finished up their regular season slate with a 35-0 loss at 4A power Johnson Central this past weekend, but the Pirates now turn their sights to the postseason which begins this Friday night. Belfry (5-5) will get to open up the...
Kermit dominates Williamson for Mingo County title
NEWTOWN — The Kermit Blue Devils capped off a dominating season on the gridiron this past Thursday night at Mingo Central’s Buck Harless Stadium as they crushed the Williamson Wolfpack by final of 70-6 to claim the 2022 Mingo County Middle School Football Championship. The win for the...
Warm November start in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — November started a few degrees above normal highs in Huntington and Charleston, but things have yet to truly heat up. The area will begin to see a southerly flow of warmer air starting Thursday which will allow temperatures to hop up into the 70s. By the weekend temperatures will be as much as […]
The Duchess Riverboat stopping in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The American Duchess Riverboat is coming to the Tri-State in the month of November. The Duchess’ voyage began in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Oct. 30, and it will conclude in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 6. On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 2, The Duchess will stop in Huntington. The boat will leave Huntington around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Brush fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia, closes one lane of Big Tyler Road
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one lane of the 4400 block of Big Tyler Road is closed due to a brush fire. The call came in to dispatch around 6:55 p.m. The lane is still shut down as of 7:12 p.m. Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene. It is […]
Mountain State ghost tales: 10 haunted places in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – From haunted prisons, hotels and hospitals, to shrieking and shadow figures in the woods, and even a woman who helped convict her murderer from beyond the grave, the Mountain State is filled with chilling tales of the paranormal. Here are 10 of the stories of West Virginians from days past who […]
Brisk sales reported for Powerball $1 billion jackpot
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Powerball retailers in the state are reporting brisk sales heading into Monday night’s drawing with the jackpot reaching $1 billion after no one hit all the winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing.. It’s been more than three dozen drawings since there was a jackpot winner...
West Virginia mansion with view, tennis court for sale
This West Virginia home is for sale, and while it needs a little love, it has several unique features that are worth seeing.
1 dead in I-77 crash in West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m.): I-64 E/I-77 S has reopened after a fatal crash near the Midland Trail exit. Authorities on scene say only one vehicle pulling a trailer was involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time until the family […]
Crews battle trailer fire in Belle, West Virginia
(UPDATE: 2:13 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022) – Crews have extinguished the fire that broke out at a trailer in the town of Belle. No one was injured in the blaze. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire in Kanawha County this afternoon. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke […]
Pedestrian hit near Chesapeake High School
A 45-year-old pedestrian was struck Monday night near Chesapeake High School in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Lottery ticket worth $1,000,000 purchased at Sheetz in Shepherdstown, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A winning lottery ticket was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. The Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 matched five numbers, but not the Mega Ball, and the Megaplier option was not purchased. Mega Millions tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Megaplier option. The Megaplier increases the […]
A Terrifying Tale And Challenging Water Regulations On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, a spooky tale kicks off Halloween in the Mountain State. Author and playwright Dan Kehde, who runs the Contemporary Youth Arts Company Theater in Charleston, shared a scary story – it’s up to you to figure out if it’s true or not.
Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine holds first Fall Festival
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine held its first Fall Festival on Saturday. Vendors from around the region came out to show off their wares as dozens of visitors were dressed up early for Halloween. Leslie Baker, the Director of Beckley Parks and Recreation told us why events like this are important for […]
Two men indicted for copper theft
Two men have been indicted for copper theft from a local school in the latest round of indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Rusty L. Avery, 49, Ironton and Steven M. Stapleton, 43, Chesapeake were each indicted on two charges – fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony theft.
Traffic changes coming to I-64E in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Work is beginning to shift eastbound traffic onto the new Nitro World War I Memorial Bridge, which will mean some traffic closures for drivers. According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the fast lane of I-64E will be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 31, […]
Microsoft partnership hopes to promote digital skills training
WILLIAMSON — The Greater Williamson Community Development Corporation has partnered with Microsoft Philanthropies and Williamson Health & Wellness Center’s New Heights Training program to launch a Community Skills Initiative in Mingo County. CSI Mingo features a suite of online training and resources being offered as part of a...
Mountain Homeplace hosts a pumpkin patch for plenty of fall fun
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Homeplace has hosted a pumpkin patch every weekend throughout the month of October, but this weekend is the final chance for folks to come out and enjoy the fall festivities before Christmas preparations begin. With buildings dating back to the mid-1800s, officials said...
