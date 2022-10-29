ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Williamson Daily News

TV cheerleaders win Fall Cheer Classic at East Fairmont

The defending Class A State Champion Tug Valley Panther cheerleaders picked up their first win of the 2022 this past weekend as they won first place in the 2022 Fall Cheer Classic at East Fairmont High School. Head coach Tara Mitchell Wolford’s squad is trying to win their fifth state championship in the past six seasons. They have claimed eight state titles overall since 2005. The Panthers begin their pursuit of a ninth state title at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, as they compete in the Regional Competition at Parkersburg High School.
FAIRMONT, WV
Williamson Daily News

Pirates prepare to open postseason with Russell on Friday

GOODY, Ky. — Defending Class 3A champion Belfry finished up their regular season slate with a 35-0 loss at 4A power Johnson Central this past weekend, but the Pirates now turn their sights to the postseason which begins this Friday night. Belfry (5-5) will get to open up the...
BELFRY, KY
Williamson Daily News

Kermit dominates Williamson for Mingo County title

NEWTOWN — The Kermit Blue Devils capped off a dominating season on the gridiron this past Thursday night at Mingo Central’s Buck Harless Stadium as they crushed the Williamson Wolfpack by final of 70-6 to claim the 2022 Mingo County Middle School Football Championship. The win for the...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Warm November start in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — November started a few degrees above normal highs in Huntington and Charleston, but things have yet to truly heat up. The area will begin to see a southerly flow of warmer air starting Thursday which will allow temperatures to hop up into the 70s. By the weekend temperatures will be as much as […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNT-TV

The Duchess Riverboat stopping in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The American Duchess Riverboat is coming to the Tri-State in the month of November. The Duchess’ voyage began in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Oct. 30, and it will conclude in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 6. On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 2, The Duchess will stop in Huntington. The boat will leave Huntington around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Brisk sales reported for Powerball $1 billion jackpot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Powerball retailers in the state are reporting brisk sales heading into Monday night’s drawing with the jackpot reaching $1 billion after no one hit all the winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing.. It’s been more than three dozen drawings since there was a jackpot winner...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead in I-77 crash in West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m.): I-64 E/I-77 S has reopened after a fatal crash near the Midland Trail exit. Authorities on scene say only one vehicle pulling a trailer was involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time until the family […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle trailer fire in Belle, West Virginia

(UPDATE: 2:13 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022) – Crews have extinguished the fire that broke out at a trailer in the town of Belle. No one was injured in the blaze. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire in Kanawha County this afternoon. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke […]
BELLE, WV
WVNS

Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine holds first Fall Festival

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine held its first Fall Festival on Saturday. Vendors from around the region came out to show off their wares as dozens of visitors were dressed up early for Halloween. Leslie Baker, the Director of Beckley Parks and Recreation told us why events like this are important for […]
BECKLEY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Two men indicted for copper theft

Two men have been indicted for copper theft from a local school in the latest round of indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Rusty L. Avery, 49, Ironton and Steven M. Stapleton, 43, Chesapeake were each indicted on two charges – fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony theft.
IRONTON, OH
Williamson Daily News

Microsoft partnership hopes to promote digital skills training

WILLIAMSON — The Greater Williamson Community Development Corporation has partnered with Microsoft Philanthropies and Williamson Health & Wellness Center’s New Heights Training program to launch a Community Skills Initiative in Mingo County. CSI Mingo features a suite of online training and resources being offered as part of a...
WILLIAMSON, WV
wymt.com

Mountain Homeplace hosts a pumpkin patch for plenty of fall fun

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Homeplace has hosted a pumpkin patch every weekend throughout the month of October, but this weekend is the final chance for folks to come out and enjoy the fall festivities before Christmas preparations begin. With buildings dating back to the mid-1800s, officials said...
PAINTSVILLE, KY

