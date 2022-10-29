Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Rain this morning, clearing out this afternoon. A cooler midweek, but back to the 70s this weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated storms this morning. Showers will move out by midday and clouds will clear out this afternoon. Highs will return to the low and mid 70s today, above normal for this time of year.

