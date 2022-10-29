Read full article on original website
Related
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: More clouds and cooler temps on tap for Wednesday
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Expect some sunshine to start the day Wednesday, with clouds building in by the afternoon as an area of low pressure moves through. We're not expecting any rain, just clouds. It will be a bit cooler than Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Cooler & cloudy today, Back to the 70s to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. A cooler midweek with a mix of clouds. Warming back to the 70s for the weekend with more sunshine. Tracking rain early next week. Today will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 60s, near normal...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Showers should hold off for Trick-or-Treat plans
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Clouds will build in again today. It will be very similar to Saturday with highs ranging in the 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 50s. Patchy fog will be possible to kick off Halloween/Monday. Expect a mix of...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Rain this morning, Clearing skies this afternoon
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Rain this morning, clearing out this afternoon. A cooler midweek, but back to the 70s this weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated storms this morning. Showers will move out by midday and clouds will clear out this afternoon. Highs will return to the low and mid 70s today, above normal for this time of year.
WTKR
Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Storms to start November, up-and-down temps
Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast. It looks like we will be kicking off November with some scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of an approaching cold front. We really won’t feel the effects of that cold front until Wednesday, meaning the first day of November will be unseasonably...
Comments / 0