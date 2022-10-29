GOOD NEWS: Local nonprofit receives surprise payment from Midland Inspires

Midland Inspires Board of Directors are, from left: Teri Pender, treasurer; Becky Lindemood, director; Dianne Williams, director; Cheryl Mertz, secretary; Julie Z. Edwards, director; Naomi Paredes, director; Jonna Smoot, board chair; and Lisa Fielder, executive director and co-founder. (Courtesy Photo)

MIDLAND On Sept. 6, the nonprofit Midland Inspires’ Board of Directors voted unanimously to donate the organization’s remaining assets to the capital campaign of local nonprofit Fix West Texas. The total amount was $15,292.18.

Fix West Texas is a Midland-based animal services organization dedicated to preventing unwanted litters, keeping pets healthy, and reducing community shelter and euthanasia rates. They provide low-cost spay, neuter, and preventative medical services in Midland and across several West Texas counties. Fix West Texas was a finalist in Midland Inspires’ 2022 grant cycle and presented to the women’s group in May.

Midland Inspires, a self-funded, women-only philanthropy, was founded in 2019 by Brenda Harrison and Lisa Fielder. Through their efforts, those involved in Midland Inspires grew and came to understand more about the concept of responsible and lifetime philanthropy in the quest for Midland’s betterment.

The group found initial success with membership development, fund development, and philanthropic education: their membership granted $100,000 to Family Promise of Midland in 2021 and $145,000 to Be the Change in 2022. Ultimately, however, they struggled to recruit volunteers to sustain the organization, and the Midland Inspires’ Board voted in June of this year to cease operations.

“We’re all very sad about dissolving Midland Inspires, but – having made that difficult decision – we were determined to do it the right way,” Board Chair Jonna Smoot said. “We’ve notified our members and the community, paid all the bills, filed all the paperwork, and our final task was to disburse our remaining funds in accordance with Texas law. We share a great respect for the Fix West Texas’ compassionate work, and are delighted to have such a worthy cause to support.”

To end the Midland Inspires story with the simple dissolution of it, is a story with much left untold. The Board of Directors consisted of the following: Jonna Smoot, Board Chair; Teri Pender, Treasurer; Cheryl Mertz, Secretary, Julie Z. Edwards, Director, Becky Lindemood, Director, Naomi Paredes, Director and Dianne Williams, Director, with Lisa Fielder serving as the Executive Director. There were no paid positions at Midland Inspires during its tenure. Of note, Lisa Fielder had been a Board Member, but resigned her position to take on the unpaid position of Executive Director leading into and for the Year Two Grant Award cycle.

The brief timeline of Midland Inspires is as follows:

Summer of 2020 – July 12, 2021: Membership awareness and recruitment efforts began with membership totaling well over the anticipated 100 members.

July 12, 2021, was the night when Year 1’s $100,000 Grant Award Recipient was selected. Congratulations again to Family Promise of Midland. Since then, Cheryl Mertz, our Board Secretary worked closely with them and Tom Miller as the Board’s Year 1 Community Liaison.

Midland Inspires was out at the Celebration of the Arts (COA), July 16-18. The COA, also a non-profit, was out to share information with the community at-large to grow both membership and volunteer base.

Discovery Night, Sept. 21, 2021, was when Midland Inspires former Chairman, Ellen K. Ramsey, held her first ZOOM meeting. This was the night that got Midland Inspires to Year 2 Grant Award Finalists. MI’s membership came on, listened and narrowed the award recipient categories to three from the following five:

Grant Award categories were presented for consideration during the Discovery Night meeting as follows: Midland’s Challenges, 2022, presented by Tracee Bentley – President & CEO, Permian Strategic Partnership; Education and Literacy, presented by John Trischitti – Executive Director, Literacy Coalition; Mental Health, presented by Kristi Edwards – CEO, Centers for Children and Families; Public/Societal Benefit, presented by Laurie Johnson – Executive Director, Nonprofit Management Center, and finally COVID 19 Recovery, presented by Grant Billingsley – Executive Director, Scharbauer Foundation.