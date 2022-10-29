County officials launch hotline for noise complaints

MONTEREY CO., Calif. (BCN) — Monterey County has launched a hotline for noise complaints from residents in unincorporated areas.

Residents can reach a staff member at (831) 755-5177 on Fridays and Saturdays between noon and 10 p.m. If no one is available or the resident calls when the hotline is not active, they will be able to leave a voicemail.

The hotline was created because “certain areas of the county have had significant issues with noise complaints,” county officials said in a news release. The hotline is not for use in incorporated cities within the county.

