Monterey County, CA

County officials launch hotline for noise complaints

By Bay City News
 3 days ago

MONTEREY CO., Calif. (BCN) — Monterey County has launched a hotline for noise complaints from residents in unincorporated areas.

Residents can reach a staff member at (831) 755-5177 on Fridays and Saturdays between noon and 10 p.m. If no one is available or the resident calls when the hotline is not active, they will be able to leave a voicemail.

The hotline was created because “certain areas of the county have had significant issues with noise complaints,” county officials said in a news release. The hotline is not for use in incorporated cities within the county.

KION News Channel 5/46

San Benito County responds to reports of people watching over voters casting ballots

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Ballot drop-off boxes are open for early votes across San Benito County. County officials say they have received complaints of people watching voters drop off their ballots. According to reports, these people were not directly hovering over these ballot boxes and not showing any concealed weapons. They were, however, about 30 feet The post San Benito County responds to reports of people watching over voters casting ballots appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville’s urban growth is a key issue before voters

WATSONVILLE—This fall, Watsonville voters face a decision that has been 20 years in the making. Should the city’s urban growth restrictions put in place in 2002 be extended through 2040, or should residents and their elected leaders have an opportunity to determine how and where Watsonville might grow?
WATSONVILLE, CA
SFGate

Shark knocks surfer off board 100 yards from shore

PACIFIC GROVE (BCN) A shark interacted with a surfer in the Monterey County city of Pacific Grove on Monday, police there said. At approximately 5:17 p.m., a surfer off Otter Point encountered a shark approximately 100 yards from the shore. The shark grazed and bumped the board, throwing the surfer off of it. The surfer paddled to shore uninjured, police said.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Investigation Sustains Allegation That Supervisor Bushnell Mistreated County Staff Member

PREVIOUSLY: County Planner Accuses Supervisor Michelle Bushnell of Misconduct in a Cannabis Meeting, Prompting Board to Revisit Its Code of Conduct. An outside investigation has sustained an allegation against Supervisor Michelle Bushnell, finding that she violated the county’s code of conduct by mistreating a staff member during a meeting in the Planning Department late last year.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Adult School lifts lockdown due to police activity

SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV): Salinas Union High School District shared with KION that the Salinas Adult School has lifted the lockdown of their campus after they got a report of shots fired near the campus. The district said the police activity was off campus and nobody was injured on campus. CHP said that someone at the The post Salinas Adult School lifts lockdown due to police activity appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz High School lifts shelter-in-place, juvenile who made the threat is in custody

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON OCT. 31, 2022 AT 1:06 PM: Santa Cruz Police said that they have arrested a male juvenile who was responsible for the social media threat made against Santa Cruz High School on Monday morning. Police said that the threat was not credible to any Santa Cruz City Schools. Police The post Santa Cruz High School lifts shelter-in-place, juvenile who made the threat is in custody appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz High School is in a shelter-in-place out of “abundance of caution”

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz High School is currently under a shelter-in-place, according to the school. They received a threat via Instagram, and police are investigating the threat. KION was not told what the threat was. Read more: Reports of active shooter at Santa Cruz High School determined to be hoax Nobody has been The post Santa Cruz High School is in a shelter-in-place out of “abundance of caution” appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One victim injured in North Main Shooting, Rancho San Juan High School lifts lockdown

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON NOV. 1, 2022 AT 5:19 PM: Salinas Police have arrested three suspects near Rancho San Juan High School in relation to the North Main shooting. Police at the scene said the suspects were arrested around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The victim was shot once and transported to Natividad Medical The post One victim injured in North Main Shooting, Rancho San Juan High School lifts lockdown appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister man arrested on Halloween after shooting a gun in air and pretending to be a tree

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they arrested a person on Halloween who shot a gun in the air. Police added the suspect dodged the descending bullet and tried running. The suspect's car was found a few blocks away. Police said the suspect pretended to be a ficus tree on a residence's porch. The suspect The post Hollister man arrested on Halloween after shooting a gun in air and pretending to be a tree appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

Arrests made in separate Morgan Hill murders

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — The Morgan Hill Police Department announced Tuesday that its detectives have solved two murders. Four total arrests were made in connection with the killings of Michael Duran and Humberto Cossio. Duran murder Duran, who was 18 years old at the time, was killed on May 29, 2020. He was driving […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Southbound 101 closed near Gilroy due to big rig crash

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said a solo big rig crash near Gilroy has closed all southbound lanes Tuesday. CHP first reported the crash at 1:48 p.m. No injuries were reported. CHP said the truck driver lost control of the big rig for an unknown reason but did not crash with any other The post Southbound 101 closed near Gilroy due to big rig crash appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

Dog meets friendly whale on whale watching excursion in Monterey

An adolescent Australian shepherd got a once-in-a-lifetime experience to come snout to snout with a friendly whale Monday afternoon. The dog, aptly named Skipper, was riding aboard a whale excursion vessel in Monterey Bay. The boat was in neutral and at a complete stop when a pair of friendly whales came within inches of the […]
MONTEREY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Another close encounter with large shark in the waters off Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE --  For the third time this year, there has been a close encounter between someone in the water and a large shark off the shoreline in Pacific Grove.Fortunately, this time the surfer escaped injury.Authorities said the latest encounter took place at approximately 5:17 p.m. on Monday. A surfer off Otter Point encountered a shark approximately 100 yards from the shore. The shark grazed and bumped the board, throwing the surfer off of it. The surfer paddled to shore uninjured.The board was being tested to potentially determine the shark species.Signs will be posted to notify the area of the...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Four Soledad gang members arrested in Greenfield, three loaded guns found

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said they arrested four known gang members in city limits Sunday night around 11 p.m. Police said they stopped a car near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Tom Rodgers Circle for traffic violations. The driver, David Madrigal, 22, of Soledad, was driving drunk with a suspended license. In the The post Four Soledad gang members arrested in Greenfield, three loaded guns found appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
