Customers, neighbors demand safety after Carolina Express triple shooting in Richmond

By D'mon Reynolds
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— 8News has learned new details about the triple shooting at the Carolina Express convenience store Thursday night in Richmond.

Employees at the store tell 8News they are frightened after what happened.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers were called to the 3100 block of Carolina Avenue for a reported shooting.

Upon police arrival, officers found three men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Carolina Express convenience store.

Video obtained from the owner at the Carolina Express location showed the chaotic moments of the incident.

A frequent customer who saw the aftermath of the incident wasn’t surprised.

“I was like wow, what’s up? Y’all can’t keep a door? But then it’s serious, too. Every time you look, something’s going on with this store and this door for whatever reason, so I don’t know,” said customer Marvin Trusty.

For the second time in the last few months, this store has seen a major shooting.

Police said the three people were shot in what may have been a drive-by shooting. In August, there were four people shot at the same store .

Now, two men are fighting for their lives and one man has non-life-threatening injuries.

New interim Richmond Police Chief Richard Edwards had been speaking publicly for the first time a few blocks away before the shooting.

Community members say he has a tall task dealing with gun violence and want to see real change.

Trusty agrees that their communities need to be a primary focus.

“He can do whatever’s necessary to make the community safer for everyone,” said Trusty.

Richmond Police said they are still investigating what exactly led up to this incident. 8News spoke with the store owner who said they want a stronger police presence at the store and around the area.

WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

