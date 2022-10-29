Have you seen me? Worcester police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester Police are turning to the public for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl who they said did not return home from school on Friday.

Aniyah Moore, 14, of Worcester was last seen Friday afternoon wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black leggings. Moore is around 5′5″.

If you have information about her location, please call the police at 508-799-8606.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

