Worcester, MA

Have you seen me? Worcester police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester Police are turning to the public for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl who they said did not return home from school on Friday.

Aniyah Moore, 14, of Worcester was last seen Friday afternoon wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black leggings. Moore is around 5′5″.

If you have information about her location, please call the police at 508-799-8606.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

