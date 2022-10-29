ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Pitt: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions

There’s something different about this Carolina Football team: Resiliency. The reason the joke about Lucy pulling the football from Charlie Brown works when describing the UNC Football fan experience is that, no matter the coach, any time the Tar Heels have had a chance to take a step up to achieve something big, they always manage to trip up right at the last second. For the most part, this is because when things start to go wrong, the team just can’t recover and things roll downhill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Football: Media Reactions to Drake Maye’s Performance vs. Pitt

Drake Maye’s performance against a feisty Pitt defense, especially in the fourth quarter, has gotten a lot of attention from national football pundits. After Israel Abanikanda scored his third touchdown of the night with 10 minutes left in the third quarter to put the Panthers up 24-14, Drake Maye said “Enough of this shit” and led UNC’s offense on four straight touchdown drives, which put the game to bed.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Augusta Free Press

ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson, UNC pulling away, on collision course for Charlotte

Clemson had a bye week, but inched closer to the Atlantic Division crown thanks to Louisville’s clubbing of Wake Forest. North Carolina pulled away from Pitt and all but clinched the Coastal. Assuming both teams take care of business in November, they will meet in Bank of America Stadium, in Uptown Charlotte on the first Saturday in December for the ACC Championship.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE.org

Charlotte's pro sports teams seem lost in more ways than one

Charlotte’s professional sports teams appear to be struggling both on and off the field. Within a matter of months, three current and former Hornets players were arrested. Star player LaMelo Ball is still injured, and the Hornets haven’t made the playoffs since 2016. The Panthers traded one of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
WBTV

New Food Lion in Cleveland to open on Wednesday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The big day is almost here! A new Food Lion is opening in Cleveland, North Carolina. The grocery store giant made the announcement on Tuesday. The new store is located at 11745 Statesville Blvd. and will open to the public at 8:00 a.m. on November 2, 2022, following a 7:45 a.m. special ribbon-cutting ceremony.
CLEVELAND, NC
titantime.org

How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?

“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
kiss951.com

Another $250,000 North Carolina Lottery Winner

Many of us keep buying lottery tickets with hope in our hearts. Well, for the second time, Billy Pruett of Shelby decided to try his luck playing the lottery. he purchased a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize! At 56 years old, Pruett bought his lucky Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from Harry’s Quick Shop on Washburn Switch Road in Shelby. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526. Pruett said he also plans to pay some bills, share some of the money with his friends, and put the rest in savings.
SHELBY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD dispels rumor of serial killer in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Several posts on social media went viral with a claim that a serial killer was on the loose in Charlotte, but the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Tuesday that the posts aren’t true. Channel 9 isn’t sharing the social media posts, but one video on TikTok...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
CHARLOTTE, NC

