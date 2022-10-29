Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Park Feature: Apex Community ParkJames TulianoApex, NC
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Pitt: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions
There’s something different about this Carolina Football team: Resiliency. The reason the joke about Lucy pulling the football from Charlie Brown works when describing the UNC Football fan experience is that, no matter the coach, any time the Tar Heels have had a chance to take a step up to achieve something big, they always manage to trip up right at the last second. For the most part, this is because when things start to go wrong, the team just can’t recover and things roll downhill.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Football: Media Reactions to Drake Maye’s Performance vs. Pitt
Drake Maye’s performance against a feisty Pitt defense, especially in the fourth quarter, has gotten a lot of attention from national football pundits. After Israel Abanikanda scored his third touchdown of the night with 10 minutes left in the third quarter to put the Panthers up 24-14, Drake Maye said “Enough of this shit” and led UNC’s offense on four straight touchdown drives, which put the game to bed.
Augusta Free Press
ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson, UNC pulling away, on collision course for Charlotte
Clemson had a bye week, but inched closer to the Atlantic Division crown thanks to Louisville’s clubbing of Wake Forest. North Carolina pulled away from Pitt and all but clinched the Coastal. Assuming both teams take care of business in November, they will meet in Bank of America Stadium, in Uptown Charlotte on the first Saturday in December for the ACC Championship.
WFAE.org
Charlotte's pro sports teams seem lost in more ways than one
Charlotte’s professional sports teams appear to be struggling both on and off the field. Within a matter of months, three current and former Hornets players were arrested. Star player LaMelo Ball is still injured, and the Hornets haven’t made the playoffs since 2016. The Panthers traded one of...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
WBTV
New Food Lion in Cleveland to open on Wednesday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The big day is almost here! A new Food Lion is opening in Cleveland, North Carolina. The grocery store giant made the announcement on Tuesday. The new store is located at 11745 Statesville Blvd. and will open to the public at 8:00 a.m. on November 2, 2022, following a 7:45 a.m. special ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Video shows motorcycle rider shouting racial slurs at driver in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A social media influencer from Charlotte posted a video on TikTok that shows a motorcycle rider yelling and spewing racial slurs at a driver in Gastonia. The video shot on East Franklin Boulevard got about 250,000 views. In the video at the top of this webpage,...
titantime.org
How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?
“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
kiss951.com
Another $250,000 North Carolina Lottery Winner
Many of us keep buying lottery tickets with hope in our hearts. Well, for the second time, Billy Pruett of Shelby decided to try his luck playing the lottery. he purchased a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize! At 56 years old, Pruett bought his lucky Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from Harry’s Quick Shop on Washburn Switch Road in Shelby. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526. Pruett said he also plans to pay some bills, share some of the money with his friends, and put the rest in savings.
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State
Cheapsim found the tastiest inexpensive burritos around the country.
NC Gov. Roy Cooper creates commission to ensure diversity for UNC system
The commission will assess the current appointment system of leaders in the UNC System and make recommendations to the governor on how it can be reformed.
CMPD dispels rumor of serial killer in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Several posts on social media went viral with a claim that a serial killer was on the loose in Charlotte, but the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Tuesday that the posts aren’t true. Channel 9 isn’t sharing the social media posts, but one video on TikTok...
Locals gear up as winning numbers for $800 million Powerball to be announced
The winning Powerball numbers are expected to be announced Saturday night. North Carolina has had a couple of local winners, including one man that won $2 million off a scratch-off. Channel 9′s, Glenn Counts, went to a hotspot in Mooresville that has sold winning tickets in the past. Customers...
Rider jumps off motorcycle before guard rail cuts bike in half on I-77N in North Carolina, officials say
The crash happened Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, on I-77 northbound at I-485, Exit 19.
NC news anchor once starred in ‘kitschy little horror film’
More than 30 years ago, he starred in a horror movie with something of a cult following.
wfmynews2.com
'It's one of the biggest projects in my career' | Meet the woman behind HPU's $80M Panther Commons
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Women make up 9 percent of the construction worker work force in the nation. That number grows smaller when you talk about who's on the frontline of a job site. However, one Rockingham County woman is leading the charge and a part of that small number.
Country queen Shania Twain announces tour, includes Charlotte stop in 2023
CHARLOTTE — Country music singer Shania Twain is hitting the road in 2023 and she’s headed to the Queen City next summer. On Friday, Twain announced on social media that she will be releasing a new album and plans for a tour. The “Queen of Me Tour” kicks...
wccbcharlotte.com
Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
WBTV
COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
Gastonia store becomes known for winning lottery tickets
GASTONIA, N.C. — Just as the Powerball jackpot jumped to $825 million Friday, many people are flocking to a gas station in Gastonia to buy lottery tickets. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned the store is known for producing winners. In September, a man who won $50,000 there in...
Comments / 0