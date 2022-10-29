ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Juanita Dorothy Taylor

Worldwide Church of God faithfully for many years, later during her Christian life she became a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church until no longer able to attend. She leaves to “cherish her legacy to those who will always love her” her son Dana Simmons, Sr (Ethel) of Micanopy, Fl, Almetta Simmons of Gainesville, Florida, Kala Gedeon of Jacksonville, Florida, God son Jimmy Hylton (Jean) of Micanopy, Fl, 6 grandchildren: Kevin Simmons (Anita), Dana Simmons, Jr (Darian), Kimberly Peoples (Jaime), Keona Scott, Shedric Burley, Jr, Imani Mazon, 16 great grands, 1 great, great grand and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends 2 sister in laws, Estella Thomas and Marie Simmons. Best friend: Earnestine Stokes.
OCALA, FL
Pamela M. Reed

Pamela M. Reed, age 73, of Ocala, Florida passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Pamela was born in Lewistown, Pennsylvania on February 8, 1949 to the late Marlyn and Jeanne (Birch) Stayner. Pam was a teacher’s aide and enjoyed working with kids. Her “Happy Place” was kayaking on the...
OCALA, FL
Ocala releases holiday schedule for Veterans Day

The City of Ocala has announced that business offices will be closed on Friday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day. According to the city, residential sanitation collection will not be affected on Veterans Day, and all other days will be collected on a normal schedule. This holiday will not...
OCALA, FL
Kimberly Diane Gore

Kimberly Diane Gore, age 57, of Ocala, passed away on October 25, 2022. She was born on September 1, 1965 in Madison, Florida a daughter to the late Ben Breven Merritt, Jr and Evelyn Marie (Lee) Coleman. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a nephew Bradley Dean Merritt.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Police Department lieutenant recognized for 25-year milestone

The Ocala Police Department recently recognized Lieutenant Matt Bos for his 25 years of service to the department and the City of Ocala. In 1997, Bos began his OPD career as a police officer, and he served in multiple units, including the bicycle and drug units. Over the years, he became a Field Training Officer, firearms instructor, hostage negotiator, and detective for both property crimes and major crimes, according to OPD.
OCALA, FL
James Wallace Whigham

James Wallace Whigham, age 77, of Laurel, MS, passed away suddenly and peacefully on October 19, 2022 at home in Ocala, FL. He was born on November 3, 1944 to his parents, William Allen Whigham and Coreen Whigham in Mobile, AL. He was a Master Carpenter and Woodworker in his...
LAUREL, MS
Marion County firefighters combat barn fire in Reddick

Marion County firefighters rushed to the 6000 block of NW 118th Road in Reddick on Saturday morning after receiving reports that a barn in the area was on fire. According to Marion County Fire Rescue, a 911 caller had reported that flames were visible inside a barn at Robert’s Quarter Horses on NW 118th Road. MCFR units were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m., and they were advised that all animals had been safely removed from the barn.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Beautiful Skies Of Ocala

Ocala has beautiful skies all year long, especially during evening hours. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
OCALA, FL
Cardinal Visits Back Porch In Ocala

A beautiful male cardinal stopped by for a visit at this back porch in Ocala. Thanks to Blanca Felipe for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
Marion County resident says women’s healthcare is in crisis

Women’s healthcare is in crisis. To some degree, I’m sure this is happening everywhere, but it is extreme in Marion County. I delivered a baby last January at Advent and was forced into an unnecessary C-section. I was injured by a student who preformed an epidural without my consent. After the traumatic experience, I started to research what could have been done differently, and it was sickening to learn all of the things that should have been done differently.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala manufacturing plant’s upcoming 54,000 square-foot expansion to add 70 jobs

The construction of a 54,000 square-foot expansion is currently underway at a manufacturing plant in Ocala, which could bring up to 70 new jobs to the city. Champion Manufacturing, a producer of medical devices, held a ceremonial groundbreaking and ribbon cutting event on Saturday, October 22 at the construction site where the expanded facility will be located. Approximately 150 employees and family members were in attendance, along with several city dignitaries.
OCALA, FL
Final week to catch Dracula at Ocala Civic Theatre

This is the final week to see the stage adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic horror novel Dracula at the Ocala Civic Theatre, and tickets are still available. Set in England during the 1890s, a young woman named Lucy is attacked by a mysterious illness that leaves her terrorized by nightmares, and a specialist named Dr. Van Helsing is summoned. Van Helsing believes that Lucy is the victim of a certain infamous vampire: Count Dracula of Transylvania.
OCALA, FL
Comedian Jim Breuer coming to Ocala this weekend

Jim Breuer’s standup comedy tour will be making a stop in Ocala this Saturday. The Reilly Arts Center, which is located at 500 NE 9th Street, will host the popular comedian on Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m. Breuer gained national attention as a cast member on Saturday Night...
OCALA, FL

