ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
WESH

Sanford police seeking teen suspected in shooting

SANFORD, Fla. — On the Sanford Police Department Facebook page, a bulletin from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 17-year-old Roderick Hillman is wanted for armed robbery and home invasion in Georgia. The police department in Sanford posted it because he's a suspect in a local shooting. “A verbal...
SANFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake police lieutenant allowed to return home after arrest earlier this year

A Lady Lake police lieutenant has been allowed to return home following his arrest earlier this year after an alleged altercation with his wife. Nelson Vargas, 50, has been granted permission to return to his home in Minneola following his arrest there on Aug. 13 on charges of domestic battery and child abuse. Vargas is no longer facing the child abuse charge as it has been dismissed. He is still facing the domestic battery charge.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department lieutenant recognized for 25-year milestone

The Ocala Police Department recently recognized Lieutenant Matt Bos for his 25 years of service to the department and the City of Ocala. In 1997, Bos began his OPD career as a police officer, and he served in multiple units, including the bicycle and drug units. Over the years, he became a Field Training Officer, firearms instructor, hostage negotiator, and detective for both property crimes and major crimes, according to OPD.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Maitland 90-year-old man with Alzheimer’s found, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 90-year-old Maitland man who went missing Monday morning was found in good health, according to the Maitland Police Department. Police issued a Silver Alert for James Herbert Swanson, 90, who was discovered missing from his Maitland apartment at 9 a.m. Monday. [TRENDING: Worker runs...
MAITLAND, FL
WESH

Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man killed in hit-and-run crash; Sanford police searching for driver

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police want to find the driver who hit a man Saturday night, leaving the victim on the road to die. Police said the man — 37-year-old Al Fountain, according to family — was found in the eastbound lanes of 25th Street just before 8 p.m. in the area of Georgia Avenue.
SANFORD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Pursuit through Brevard county ends with arrest

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A pursuit in Brevard County that went on for nearly 50 minutes ended with an arrest. It started with a report about a stolen vehicle in Rockledge that was spotted in Titusville. The pursuit ended in Cocoa, but there were a few crashes along the way. Titusville police said one of their patrol units and three bystanders had their cars damaged by the suspect.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox4now.com

Man claims 'curse' led him to drive car with 2 missing tires

MARION OAKS, Fla. — A Florida man driving a vehicle missing two tires was pulled over by law enforcement and alleged that paranormal activity was responsible. Andres Orjuela-Montealegre, 29, was stopped on an Interstate 75 ramp near Marion Oaks on October 23 at about 4 a.m. after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies noticed the vehicle's hazard lights were on and that the tires on the driver's side appeared deflated.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Neighbors say argument over gambling may have led up to deadly Winter Garden shooting

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Neighbors in Winter Garden say an argument over gambling may have led to a deadly shooting on Saturday morning. Winter Garden police said they found Jermaine Anthony Moultrie lying in front of his home, shot. They believed the suspect, Jerell Lightbourne, was in the house next door. But after an hourslong standoff, police found that home to be empty.
WINTER GARDEN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy