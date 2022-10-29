Read full article on original website
3 being charged after infant overdoses on meth in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people are being charged with manslaughter in an infant’s drug overdose in Lake County back in May, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday. Deputies around 9:30 a.m. on May 19 responded to the 42000 block of Dogwood Avenue in DeLand for an unresponsive 4-month-old boy, later identified as Logan Bixler.
Citrus Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of detective, friend
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Detective James West who passed away early Tuesday morning.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of stealing trailer, tools from Habitat for Humanity construction site
A 41-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing a trailer and tools from a Habitat for Humanity construction site. On Monday, October 24, a Habitat for Humanity construction manager contacted MCSO to report the recent theft of a 6-foot...
WESH
Sanford police seeking teen suspected in shooting
SANFORD, Fla. — On the Sanford Police Department Facebook page, a bulletin from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 17-year-old Roderick Hillman is wanted for armed robbery and home invasion in Georgia. The police department in Sanford posted it because he's a suspect in a local shooting. “A verbal...
fox35orlando.com
Have you seen them? Florida couple accused of distracting elderly woman to steal purse at Publix
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Do you recognize these two people? The Marion County Sheriff's Office says they are suspected of using a distraction-style tactic to steal an elderly woman's purse at a Publix supermarket recently. According to deputies, the two people in the photo above entered the Publix on SW...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police lieutenant allowed to return home after arrest earlier this year
A Lady Lake police lieutenant has been allowed to return home following his arrest earlier this year after an alleged altercation with his wife. Nelson Vargas, 50, has been granted permission to return to his home in Minneola following his arrest there on Aug. 13 on charges of domestic battery and child abuse. Vargas is no longer facing the child abuse charge as it has been dismissed. He is still facing the domestic battery charge.
Man in his 20s shot to death in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man in his 20s was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in the Oak Ridge neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called at 2:30 p.m. to Americana Boulevard near South Texas Avenue after the victim was discovered with gunshot wounds. The man...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department lieutenant recognized for 25-year milestone
The Ocala Police Department recently recognized Lieutenant Matt Bos for his 25 years of service to the department and the City of Ocala. In 1997, Bos began his OPD career as a police officer, and he served in multiple units, including the bicycle and drug units. Over the years, he became a Field Training Officer, firearms instructor, hostage negotiator, and detective for both property crimes and major crimes, according to OPD.
ocala-news.com
Belleview man arrested after performing wheelies on dirt bike, fleeing from MCSO deputy
A 23-year-old Belleview man riding a dirt bike was arrested after he fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had spotted him performing wheelies on Highway 475. On Friday, October 28, the MCSO deputy observed a dirt bike that was traveling northbound on Highway 475 in Marion...
WCJB
Marion County deputies work to prevent pedestrian deaths, candy contamination on Halloween
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As children dress up as their favorite heroes and villains to ask for candy, there are some real dangers facing children in North Central Florida on Halloween. This year, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the “Safe and Spooktacular Halloween Party” to offer children a...
click orlando
Maitland 90-year-old man with Alzheimer’s found, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 90-year-old Maitland man who went missing Monday morning was found in good health, according to the Maitland Police Department. Police issued a Silver Alert for James Herbert Swanson, 90, who was discovered missing from his Maitland apartment at 9 a.m. Monday. [TRENDING: Worker runs...
alachuachronicle.com
Couple charged with child neglect after feces found smeared on walls of child’s bedroom
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jana Smith Ronan, 67, and John Francis Ronan, 60, were arrested late last night and charged with two counts of child neglect after a Department of Children and Families (DCF) investigator called Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers to their home following a DCF investigation. According to...
WESH
Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
Trooper, 2 others injured in early morning crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and two other people were injured in a crash along a busy roadway in Lake County Tuesday morning. According to FHP, the trooper was parked behind a tow truck on U.S. Highway 192 near Town Center Boulevard, investigating an earlier crash just before 5 a.m.
click orlando
Man killed in hit-and-run crash; Sanford police searching for driver
SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police want to find the driver who hit a man Saturday night, leaving the victim on the road to die. Police said the man — 37-year-old Al Fountain, according to family — was found in the eastbound lanes of 25th Street just before 8 p.m. in the area of Georgia Avenue.
Pursuit through Brevard county ends with arrest
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A pursuit in Brevard County that went on for nearly 50 minutes ended with an arrest. It started with a report about a stolen vehicle in Rockledge that was spotted in Titusville. The pursuit ended in Cocoa, but there were a few crashes along the way. Titusville police said one of their patrol units and three bystanders had their cars damaged by the suspect.
fox4now.com
Man claims 'curse' led him to drive car with 2 missing tires
MARION OAKS, Fla. — A Florida man driving a vehicle missing two tires was pulled over by law enforcement and alleged that paranormal activity was responsible. Andres Orjuela-Montealegre, 29, was stopped on an Interstate 75 ramp near Marion Oaks on October 23 at about 4 a.m. after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies noticed the vehicle's hazard lights were on and that the tires on the driver's side appeared deflated.
fox35orlando.com
What happened to Lacey Buenfil? Florida mother missing for more than a decade
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - What happened to Lacey Buenfil? The Florida mom has been missing for more than a decade and her disappearance remains unsolved. Buenfil, a mother of three, was last seen on surveillance video in 2011 at a gas station in Lake County. "I just absolutely fell in...
Troopers arrest three for high-speed chase reaching speeds of 160 mph
Three people were arrested following a multi-county car chase that reached speeds of more than 160 mph and involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
Neighbors say argument over gambling may have led up to deadly Winter Garden shooting
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Neighbors in Winter Garden say an argument over gambling may have led to a deadly shooting on Saturday morning. Winter Garden police said they found Jermaine Anthony Moultrie lying in front of his home, shot. They believed the suspect, Jerell Lightbourne, was in the house next door. But after an hourslong standoff, police found that home to be empty.
