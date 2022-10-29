HS football: Anthony Luna, New Dorp save their best for last in come-from-behind win over McKee/S.I. Tech

It’s crunch time in the high school football season on Staten Island as the CHSFL postseason starts this weekend, followed by the PSAL playoffs on Nov. 18. The teams that hit their strides now will advance far in the playoffs and make noise in SILive.com/Advance’s Top 5 rankings. Those that don’t play well will be ousted in their respective league championships and could disappear for good in the Island rankings until next season.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO