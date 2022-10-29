ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

HS football: Anthony Luna, New Dorp save their best for last in come-from-behind win over McKee/S.I. Tech

By Charlie De Biase Jr.
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

HS football rankings (Week 9): Moore stays on top; one team moves back into Top 5

It’s crunch time in the high school football season on Staten Island as the CHSFL postseason starts this weekend, followed by the PSAL playoffs on Nov. 18. The teams that hit their strides now will advance far in the playoffs and make noise in SILive.com/Advance’s Top 5 rankings. Those that don’t play well will be ousted in their respective league championships and could disappear for good in the Island rankings until next season.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

HS girls’ soccer: Another shutout win puts MSIT in PSAL A quarters

McKee/Staten Island Tech clicked on all cylinders in cruising to a 5-0, second-round PSAL A girls’ playoff win over visiting Julia Richman (15th seed from the Bronx/Manhattan division) Tuesday at home. Coach Joanna Santarpia’s Seagulls move on to the quarterfinals Friday afternoon against 10th seed Thomas Edison HS. The...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime

Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
HARRISON, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Academy to host Middle School Leadership Summit: How to nominate a student

STATEN, N.Y. -- Staten Island Academy is hosting its first-ever Middle School Leadership Summit on Saturday, Dec. 3, to support and celebrate leadership among area youth. The summit will feature hands-on activities for students in grades five through eight and a panel discussion with NYC leaders in the arts, athletics and academics, according to the school, which is located on Todt Hill.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Need an ‘impossible-to-find,’ personalized gift? Staten Island toy boutique has lots of unique merch.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There are now officially less than two months left until Christmas and Steph Coco is quietly starting to panic. “The holidays are always exciting, overwhelming and chaotic -- all in the same breath,” Coco said, half-smiling/half-legitimately-crying while detailing an overflowing stock room that’s currently stuffed with shipment boxes and a “crazy” amount of “incredible” new finds.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Want something done? Give it to a busy person! A local band leader lends musical expertise to Miss Staten Island Pageant: | Inside Out

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Inside Out, our weekly roundup of stories about Staten Islanders making waves, being seen, supporting our community and just making our borough a special place to live. Have a story for Inside Out? Email Carol Ann Benanti at benanti@siadvance.com. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Will Staten Island amusement park, go-kart track slated for former Safari Golf site ever be complete?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2016, the New York City Parks Department promised Staten Island a miniature golf course, bumper car pavilion, go-kart track and more. Scheduled to be constructed at the corner of Arthur Kill Road and Richmond Avenue, the expansive project was planned as a replacement for the former Safari Golf Amusement Park and Val’s Pizzeria, which had long ago fell into decay. Six years later, borough residents are still waiting.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Two Million Dollar Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In New York

While on one match all the winning numbers for last night's $1 billion dollar Powerball drawing, that doesn't mean that there are some new millionaires in New York. Two winning tickets were sold in New York which has turned some New Yorkers into instant millionaires. According to Syracuse.com, a winning...
UTICA, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Alarmed by $5 eggs and iceberg lettuce? $18.50 for a bowl of soup? Malliotakis: It’s all about spiking energy costs.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On a breezy fall afternoon outside of Olive Tree Marketplace, Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) talked about skyrocketing inflation and soaring energy costs. The Sunnyside grocery store seemed a fitting backdrop for her press conference, as its owner, David Shehadeh, drove home the impact high gasoline prices on his food operation — and ultimately, his customers.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] The Secrets of New York City's Fake Buildings

Why does New York City have so many fake buildings? What’s their purpose? We looked into it. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff. Something wrong with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy