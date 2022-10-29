HS football: Anthony Luna, New Dorp save their best for last in come-from-behind win over McKee/S.I. Tech

Read full article on original website
Related
The Staten Island Advance
HS football rankings (Week 9): Moore stays on top; one team moves back into Top 5
It’s crunch time in the high school football season on Staten Island as the CHSFL postseason starts this weekend, followed by the PSAL playoffs on Nov. 18. The teams that hit their strides now will advance far in the playoffs and make noise in SILive.com/Advance’s Top 5 rankings. Those that don’t play well will be ousted in their respective league championships and could disappear for good in the Island rankings until next season.
The Staten Island Advance
HS girls’ soccer: Another shutout win puts MSIT in PSAL A quarters
McKee/Staten Island Tech clicked on all cylinders in cruising to a 5-0, second-round PSAL A girls’ playoff win over visiting Julia Richman (15th seed from the Bronx/Manhattan division) Tuesday at home. Coach Joanna Santarpia’s Seagulls move on to the quarterfinals Friday afternoon against 10th seed Thomas Edison HS. The...
The Staten Island Advance
Where’s the best grandma pie in NYC? Right here on Staten Island | Brother’s Pizzeria wins Bracket Buster challenge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “The pizza speaks for itself.”. That’s what Filippo Giove, owner of Brother’s Pizzeria, had to say when his storied joint was tabbed as having the borough’s best grandma pie in the Advance/SILive.com’s final Best of Staten Island Bracket Buster challenge of the year.
The Staten Island Advance
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
The Staten Island Advance
St. George Theatre partners with Chase to present sensory-friendly performance of ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The St. George Theatre, in partnership with Chase, will present two performances of Roald Dahl’s classic “Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory” on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Performed by Plaza Theatrical Productions, the 1 p.m. performance will...
Staten Island Academy to host Middle School Leadership Summit: How to nominate a student
STATEN, N.Y. -- Staten Island Academy is hosting its first-ever Middle School Leadership Summit on Saturday, Dec. 3, to support and celebrate leadership among area youth. The summit will feature hands-on activities for students in grades five through eight and a panel discussion with NYC leaders in the arts, athletics and academics, according to the school, which is located on Todt Hill.
Staten Island Shakespearean Theatre to roast Doreen Cugno and Luanne Sorrentino, co-founders of the St. George Theatre
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What happens at the Roast, stays at the Roast!. “Heavy is the head that wears the crown,” Shakespeare once said, but this year’s raucous roast of crowned honorees Doreen Cugno and Luanne Sorrentino will bring smiles and tears of diabolical laughter. Staten Island...
2 suspects charged in killing of teen basketball star in East Orange
Josiah Wade and a 16-year-old are accused of fatally shooting Letrell Duncan earlier this month.
The Staten Island Advance
Entire street in this N.J. city gets decked out for Halloween and it’s back after 3 year hiatus
Frank Rios and Pat Patrizio of Bordentown must be magicians because each year around Halloween they make their house on Thompson Street disappear. Giant black cloth draping the entire front façade serves as a blank canvas for an elaborate set design based on a theme that changes each year.
The Staten Island Advance
Need an ‘impossible-to-find,’ personalized gift? Staten Island toy boutique has lots of unique merch.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There are now officially less than two months left until Christmas and Steph Coco is quietly starting to panic. “The holidays are always exciting, overwhelming and chaotic -- all in the same breath,” Coco said, half-smiling/half-legitimately-crying while detailing an overflowing stock room that’s currently stuffed with shipment boxes and a “crazy” amount of “incredible” new finds.
Trick-or-treaters find candy ‘Harvest’ in West Brighton | 25 images available for download
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s Halloween again which means all the best costumes are out including Harvest Avenue in West Brighton, which for 364 days of the year is a quiet tree-lined street, but on October 31, it’s the go-to spot for Trick-or-treating on Staten Island. School...
Want something done? Give it to a busy person! A local band leader lends musical expertise to Miss Staten Island Pageant: | Inside Out
Editor’s Note: Welcome to Inside Out, our weekly roundup of stories about Staten Islanders making waves, being seen, supporting our community and just making our borough a special place to live. Have a story for Inside Out? Email Carol Ann Benanti at benanti@siadvance.com. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the...
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic Eruption
Scientists are predicting an ash cloud that could sweep the nation.(Robert Gibson/iStock) New York City and the east coast are on high alert. A series of earthquakes in April from Sitka, Alaska have made way for an official notice about the presumed likely eruption of Alaska’s Mt. Edgecumbe.
The Staten Island Advance
For Halloween, a restaurant story: I want my lamb chops well-done! | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This week has been a tedious one on the food writing beat, specifically hearing about owners doubting their future in the business. It prompted one proprietor to wonder aloud, “Is this restaurant life worth it?”. For the camaraderie and friendships, at the least, I...
The Staten Island Advance
Will Staten Island amusement park, go-kart track slated for former Safari Golf site ever be complete?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2016, the New York City Parks Department promised Staten Island a miniature golf course, bumper car pavilion, go-kart track and more. Scheduled to be constructed at the corner of Arthur Kill Road and Richmond Avenue, the expansive project was planned as a replacement for the former Safari Golf Amusement Park and Val’s Pizzeria, which had long ago fell into decay. Six years later, borough residents are still waiting.
96.1 The Breeze
Two Million Dollar Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In New York
While on one match all the winning numbers for last night's $1 billion dollar Powerball drawing, that doesn't mean that there are some new millionaires in New York. Two winning tickets were sold in New York which has turned some New Yorkers into instant millionaires. According to Syracuse.com, a winning...
Alarmed by $5 eggs and iceberg lettuce? $18.50 for a bowl of soup? Malliotakis: It’s all about spiking energy costs.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On a breezy fall afternoon outside of Olive Tree Marketplace, Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) talked about skyrocketing inflation and soaring energy costs. The Sunnyside grocery store seemed a fitting backdrop for her press conference, as its owner, David Shehadeh, drove home the impact high gasoline prices on his food operation — and ultimately, his customers.
In aftermath of Tottenville HS shooting, head of the NYPD School Safety division details plan to protect Staten Island kids
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the shooting outside Tottenville High School which left a 14-year-old student wounded, calls for a more robust police presence around borough schools have only intensified as well as ways to better protect students and staff. As police continue their search for...
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] The Secrets of New York City's Fake Buildings
Why does New York City have so many fake buildings? What’s their purpose? We looked into it. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff. Something wrong with...
The Staten Island Advance
Best public middle schools in New York, according to Niche. See how Staten Island ranked.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Niche, a platform that connects students with colleges and schools, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings — including rankings for elementary, middle and high schools. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni and parents — with...
Comments / 0