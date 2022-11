A sixth Power Five job opened on Halloween as Auburn moved on from coach Bryan Harsin after just 21 games and a 9-12 record. Auburn was one game away from the College Football Playoff in 2017 but has averaged fewer than eight wins a year ever since. Harsin soon fell out of favor with power brokers on campus, and now reported Auburn athletic director hire John Cohen will have a shot to put his spin on the program.

