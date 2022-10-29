ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traveler's Honest Review of 'MSC Cruises' Isn't What We Expected

By Kathleen Joyce
 3 days ago

We had no idea they were less expensive.

With so many cruise lines out there and thousands of differing opinions on each one, travelers can get lost trying to pick options for their vacations. We'd though that we'd highlight one cruise line that, while growing in popularity, is still relatively unknown compared to brands like Norwegian, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Disney. That company is MSC Cruises .

Cruise enthusiast Preston, or @ship_facts on TikTok, recently took a trip on board an MSC cruise liner. We were honestly surprised by what he had to share about his experience!

The review is glowing, and it's honestly intriguing to see such a relatively unnoticed company doing things so well. The fact that he claims that MSC is so much cheaper compared to other similar options from bigger lines is music to our ears, as we're sure it is for many thrifty travelers, too! Finding a great cruise for a smaller budget that doesn't compromise on quality is like striking gold. The gorgeous design of the ship struck us as well. We're not gonna be sleeping on MSC Cruises after this!

Commenters, however, wanted to talk raw numbers. "What’s the cost," @affgak asked right out. "For a 7-Night Cruise for 2 people in a balcony cabin it was about $1,400," Preston responded. So assuming the $1,400 covered both people, that's $700 a person, $100 per night... not too bad by cruise standards!

Other previous MSC guests spoke pretty fondly of their trips. "I took a 7-Day cruise to the Caribbean a month ago and loved it... My only beef was I thought the pools were too small..." reviewed @luis_inflorida. That's a fair criticism- they did look a bit crowded in the video too. Still, that's not a deal breaker for all, especially if you plan on swimming in the Caribbean. "MSC Yacht Club is the only way I cruise anymore," @livyloudesigns gave the company their glowing endorsement.

As with any cruise line, opinions on the internet overall on MSC are divided. However, Preston's review has us intrigued. We'll definitely check out MSC the next time we're looking at a cruise trip!

