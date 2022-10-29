Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
atozsports.com
Raiders’ owner makes a guarantee that fans may not like
With all of the turmoil now surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders after their absurd loss to the New Orleans Saints, fans are calling for decisions to be made. A successful season isn’t always a Super Bowl, a playoff win, or even a winning season. Every team has different goals. Now, whether those teams achieve the goals they have in place, is on them.
Erin Andrews Names The Best "Smelling" NFL Player
Erin Andrews has revealed her pick. The Fox Sports sideline reporter has revealed her pick for the league's best-smelling player during a recent episode of her "Calm Down" podcast with Charissa Thompson. The pick: Travis Kelce. What cologne do we think the Chiefs star tight end is rocking each week?
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 9 Early Waiver Wire Pickups (2022)
In this episode of bye-mageddon, we’re staring down the barrel of six teams on byes in week 10. Here are some players getting my attention after today’s early slate of games, many of whom could be serviceable in the next couple of weeks. Desmond Ridder (QB – ATL):...
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: Why Justin Fields Is a Must-Start QB w/ Bob Harris
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. Joey P.,...
Yardbarker
Eagles Sign CB Javelin Guidry To Practice Squad, Release WR Deon Cain
Guidry, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Utah back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets before being waived coming out of the preseason. The Cardinals later claimed Guidry off waivers before cutting him and bringing him back to the practice squad, at which point he was claimed by Las Vegas. The Raiders then opted to cut him loose.
fantasypros.com
Thursday Night Football Primer & Start/Sit Advice: Eagles vs. Texans (Week 9)
Every week, I’ll be writing a comprehensive primer on every NFL matchup and all of the relevant players, matchups, pace and playcalling notes, and injuries. It covers everything you need to know when setting your lineups. But since that article is massive and requires a full pot of coffee, we’re also going to offer these more focused matchup overviews to help you prepare for Thursday Night Football.
Yardbarker
Brian Urlacher Doesn't Like The Roquan Smith Trade
Brian Urlacher is a Chicago Bears legend. No one can dispute that. His words carry weight throughout the fan base. With the NFL trade deadline just around the corner, the Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. Urlacher didn't like the trade and voiced his opinion about it.
fantasypros.com
Erickson’s Top Fantasy Football Takeaways: Tight Ends (2022)
Here are my top takeaways from Week 8 and the fantasy football stats you need to know as you prepare for Week 9. You can find my full Usage Report here. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – which allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
fantasypros.com
Tony Pollard feasts with Zeke out in Week 8
Tony Pollard rushed 14 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns while adding one catch for 16 yards in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Bears. Pollard got the opportunity to be the RB1 in Dallas with Ezekiel Elliott out, and he took full advantage. The running back was electric all game long, including a 54-yard touchdown run for one of his three scores on the day. If Zeke is forced to miss more time, Pollard is undoubtedly an RB1 option, but if the veteran comes back, both options should be considered an RB2.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 9 RBs & WRs to Buy Low or Sell High – Panic Trade Jonathan Taylor?
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. Joey P.,...
fantasypros.com
Chase Young (knee) to return to practice Wednesday
Young has missed all of this season and most of last season thanks to a brutal knee injury he suffered early last year, but it looks like his return may finally be on the horizon. He will open his 21-day practice window on Wednesday, and that means we should expect him on the field in the next few weeks. If he is actually healthy, he will provide a major boost to a lacking Washington defense.
fantasypros.com
T.J. Hockenson is traded to the Minnesota Vikings
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, TE T.J. Hockenson has been traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Hockenson adds yet another weapon for the Minnesota Viking’s passing attack. TE Irv Smith Jr. suffered...
fantasypros.com
NFL Trade Deadline Recap: Fantasy Football Takeaways & Implications (2022)
The busiest trade deadline in NFL history wrapped up on Tuesday afternoon. When the dust settled, 10 deals were completed on Tuesday alone, and 16 were agreed to over the last two weeks. As a result, there are several fantasy football implications due to multiple fantasy-relevant players changing teams. We...
fantasypros.com
Amari Cooper finds the end zone in Week 8
Amari Cooper caught five of his seven targets for 131 yards and a touchdown in a 32-13 win over the Bengals in Week 8. Cooper also threw an interception on his lone pass attempt in the win. Fantasy Impact:. Cooper found the end zone for the fifth time in 2022...
How much cap space do the New York Giants project to have in 2023?
The New York Giants are listed as potential buyers ahead of the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline. The deadline takes place tomorrow afternoon (November 2). General manager Joe Schoen could look to make a deal to bolster the Giants’ roster for the second half of the season after an impressive 6-2 start. But the Giants’ salary cap situation might get in the way as the team builds toward a brighter long-term future.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones
On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: 49ers, Seahawks surge as NFC contenders; Raiders, Steelers flirt with worst for Week 9
There has been some significant separation of power happening in the NFL in a wild 2022 season. A few powerhouses have continued their march toward strong playoff positions toward getting to Super Bowl 57. Behind the still undefeated NFC team and the clear-cut favorite AFC team, there are some surprise...
fantasypros.com
Jeff Wilson Jr. sees limited work in Week 8; totals 35 yards
Jeff Wilson Jr. rushed four times for 14 yards and caught both of his targets for 21 yards in San Francisco's Week 8 victory versus the Los Angeles Rams. Wilson was ultimately out-touched 26-6 by Christian McCaffrey, as the 49ers made a point to get the latter more significantly involved in his second week on the team. It is quite possible that Wilson has played his final snap with San Francisco, as he could be traded by November 1st. If he remains with the 49ers, his workload will likely be further minimized once Elijah Mitchell is healthy enough to return to the field.
fantasypros.com
Rashod Bateman expected to miss multiple weeks
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that WR Rashod Bateman's foot injury is worse than originally anticipated, and he is expected to miss multiple weeks, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. (Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Bateman missed multiple weeks of action before returning, but he got injured...
