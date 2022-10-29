ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEA to host national prescription drug take-back day

By Jolee Sallee
 3 days ago
If you have old, no longer needed prescription medication at home but wonder how to properly dispose of it, tomorrow is the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s office says prescription medications sitting in your cabinet that are no longer needed are a public safety issue, often becoming a gateway to addiction.

Captain Nate Kamerman says the Take Back Day event is a safe way to get those drugs out of people’s houses to eliminate the risk of someone getting ahold of them or having someone dispose of them in a way that might cause more harm than good.

“If it’s available, and someone has an addiction they’re trying to feed, they’ll oftentimes go to a loved one that might have prescriptions in their cabinet,” said Kamerman. “A lot of people think it’s good to flush drugs or send them down the drain but that can actually put those drugs directly into our water system.”

The event will be Saturday, October 29 at the Law and Justice Center from 10 AM to 2 PM. The Sheriff’s office asks that you do not bring any needles, thermometers, oxygen containers, pressurized canisters, or chemotherapy substances.

