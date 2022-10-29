ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in Catonsville early this morning, say police

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say a man is in stable condition after a shooting in Catonsville. Police say they were called to the intersection of Frederick Road and Poplar Avenue just after 2:45 a.m. on November 1. When they arrived, they say they found a man...
CATONSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man in critical condition after shooting in Randallstown, say police

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WBFF) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Randallstown late last night, according to Baltimore County Police. Police say they have responded to a report of shots fired in the 3400 block of Carriage Hill Circle in Randallstown at about 10:15 last night. A short time later, a person who had been shot arrived at a hospital, according to police.
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in the city since late last week:. 39-year-old David Ramirez was killed on October 27, 2022, in the 3300 block of Annapolis Road. 33-year-old Timothy Cunningham was killed on October 29, 2022, in the Unit block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Woman carjacked by 4 suspects in Parkville, purse snatched in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking, a robbery, and a burglary that were reported in recent days. At just after 5 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, an individual unsuccessfully attempted to open a window and multiple doors to a residence in the 7800-block of Babikow Road in Rosedale (21237). The suspect then left the area at just after 5:15 a.m.
PARKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

3 teenagers among 9 people shot during violent weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Three teenagers were shot in less than four hours in Baltimore Sunday during a violent weekend that spanned the city. Police say they responded to at least 10 cruel crimes since Friday. The youngest teen gunshot victim was only 14 years old. A bullet hit him in the leg in the 3900-block of Kenyon Avenue—not far from Sinclair Lane in Northeast Baltimore just before 6:30 p.m.About 15 minutes earlier, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head on Old York Road in Pen Lucy. Aiyana Thomas runs the non-profit organization My Father's Plan, which is just steps from the shooting. "I never...
BALTIMORE, MD
WGAL

Police pursuit in Maryland ends in crash

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A police pursuit in Maryland ended in a three-vehicle crash. Police in Montgomery County were going after armed robbery suspects Monday afternoon when the suspects crashed their vehicle into the back of a stopped bus in Silver Spring. A police cruiser then hit the back...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Wbaltv.com

'He enjoyed life': Family believes man killed at Parkville gas station was in wrong place at wrong time

PARKVILLE, Md. — The family of a mankilled at a Parkville gas station believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Relatives of a Harford County man fatally shot Sunday at a Baltimore County gas station were told by police that Malik Baker was killed during an attempted carjacking. But the family believes he was killed during an attempted robbery.
PARKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of Malik Baker, killed in Baltimore County gas station ambush, pleads for justice

BALTIMORE -- Malik Baker was gunned down at a gas station in Parkville early Sunday morning. Now, for the first time, the 24-year-old's heartbroken family is speaking about the brutal attack."Malik was awesome. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a godson. He was lovable," said Baker's godmother Niquita Gilliam, who spoke on behalf of his mother. "To get the news was definitely devastating."Gilliam recalled her godson's positive attitude and big smile. "You could see all his teeth when he smiled. That was him. All the time. He always had a smile on his face."Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wmar2news

November 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of October, Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 44 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is November 2022:. 11/1 - 7:40pm: Two people were shot in the 2000 block of W....
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies after shooting in southwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man died after a shooting in southwest Baltimore late Sunday. Police said officers were sent to the intersection of South Bentalou Street and Wilkens Avenue for a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found a man in the 2200 block...
BALTIMORE, MD

