Pallet is making $7,500 prefab tiny homes that can be setup in 1 hour to help solve the homelessness crisis — see inside a unit at a Washington village

Washington-based Pallet is building prefab tiny homes to provide shelter for people who are unhoused.

Its smallest $7,500 64-square-foot unit "Pallet 64" is now being used in villages across the US.

See inside a Pallet 64 at Everett Gospel Mission's tiny home village near Pallet's headquarters.

Bigger isn't always better, according to the rising interest in tiny homes.Tiny home sales skyrocketed during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.Some consumers wanted to downsize their primary residences. Others wanted a separate office during the rise in remote work. A few people were even using tiny homes as a private backyard gym.

The 114 Mountain View Ave tiny home in Santa Cruz, California. Aerial Canvas

The public's love for this minimalist lifestyle was so high, a 330-square-foot home in Santa Cruz, California sold for over $1 million in 2021.

Despite what you may see on social media, tiny homes aren't just reserved for the wealthy, influencers, people with large backyards, or hospitality companies.

Now, they're being used to house those who need it the most: people without homes.Over the last several years, tiny home "villages" that shelter people until they can find long-term housing have been popping up across the US with the help of government funding and nonprofits.And Washington-based Pallet is the brain and arm power behind the mass production of these little prefabricated homes.Pallet's units are designed to shelter people who are unhoused because of natural disasters and personal struggles.The Washington-based company currently prefabricates a 64-square-foot and 100-square-foot tiny home, bathroom, and office in its large factory space in Everett, Washington.When completed, the units are flat-packed and shipped to the village's site. After an hour of assembly, Pallet's tiny homes are ready to greet their first occupants.The smallest $7,500 "Pallet 64" is prevalent at many of these tiny home villages, which are often operated and paid for by both nonprofits and governments.Think of it as a small college dorm room that can sleep up to two people.Inside, there are nine-foot ceilings, windows, plenty of built-in storage units …… outlets, and a desk that can convert into another bed.There are also necessities like lights, a locking door, and insulated walls.And this particular tiny home at Everett Gospel Mission's village also has the optional heating and cooling system that can handle even the chilliest East Coast winters.If you're already housed, you might not think much about your locking front door.But for people who are transitioning from life on the streets to living in a secure shelter, these simple locks provide a crucial but previously nonexistent form of security."Having a locking door can sometimes become the difference between accepting help getting off the street and making a step towards permanent supportive housing," Rowan Vansleve, CFO of Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, told Insider in 2021.

Tiny homes at the Chandler Street Tiny Home Village. Brittany Chang/Insider

The Alexandria Park Tiny Home Village in Los Angeles. Brittany Chang/Insider

