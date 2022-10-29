ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Pallet is making $7,500 prefab tiny homes that can be setup in 1 hour to help solve the homelessness crisis — see inside a unit at a Washington village

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eh8uT_0irH79JB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xijMT_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

  • Washington-based Pallet is building prefab tiny homes to provide shelter for people who are unhoused.
  • Its smallest $7,500 64-square-foot unit "Pallet 64" is now being used in villages across the US.
  • See inside a Pallet 64 at Everett Gospel Mission's tiny home village near Pallet's headquarters.
Bigger isn't always better, according to the rising interest in tiny homes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KvsTs_0irH79JB00
A New Frontier tiny home designed by David Latimer.

Studio Bull/New Frontier Design

Tiny home sales skyrocketed during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PhI5j_0irH79JB00

Shelby Wilray

Some consumers wanted to downsize their primary residences. Others wanted a separate office during the rise in remote work. A few people were even using tiny homes as a private backyard gym.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8zsZ_0irH79JB00

Courtesy of Adobu

Source: Insider

The public's love for this minimalist lifestyle was so high, a 330-square-foot home in Santa Cruz, California sold for over $1 million in 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VEmWc_0irH79JB00
The 114 Mountain View Ave tiny home in Santa Cruz, California.

Aerial Canvas

Source: Insider

Despite what you may see on social media, tiny homes aren't just reserved for the wealthy, influencers, people with large backyards, or hospitality companies.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b21il_0irH79JB00

Michelle Boyle

Source: Insider

Now, they're being used to house those who need it the most: people without homes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07eIgA_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Over the last several years, tiny home "villages" that shelter people until they can find long-term housing have been popping up across the US with the help of government funding and nonprofits.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YPZtj_0irH79JB00
The tiny homes at the Chandler Street Tiny Home Village.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And Washington-based Pallet is the brain and arm power behind the mass production of these little prefabricated homes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVrt2_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Pallet's units are designed to shelter people who are unhoused because of natural disasters and personal struggles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23MWfz_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The Washington-based company currently prefabricates a 64-square-foot and 100-square-foot tiny home, bathroom, and office in its large factory space in Everett, Washington.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjgoi_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

When completed, the units are flat-packed and shipped to the village's site. After an hour of assembly, Pallet's tiny homes are ready to greet their first occupants.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbeAM_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The smallest $7,500 "Pallet 64" is prevalent at many of these tiny home villages, which are often operated and paid for by both nonprofits and governments.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDzST_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Think of it as a small college dorm room that can sleep up to two people.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Inside, there are nine-foot ceilings, windows, plenty of built-in storage units …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZba8_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

… outlets, and a desk that can convert into another bed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MkGK6_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

There are also necessities like lights, a locking door, and insulated walls.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JU2jA_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

And this particular tiny home at Everett Gospel Mission's village also has the optional heating and cooling system that can handle even the chilliest East Coast winters.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwTjo_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

If you're already housed, you might not think much about your locking front door.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bmj8h_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

But for people who are transitioning from life on the streets to living in a secure shelter, these simple locks provide a crucial but previously nonexistent form of security.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12d2bf_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

"Having a locking door can sometimes become the difference between accepting help getting off the street and making a step towards permanent supportive housing," Rowan Vansleve, CFO of Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, told Insider in 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15mRDr_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Insider

Nonprofit Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission has also been using Pallet's shelters to create colorful multimillion-dollar tiny home villages throughout Los Angeles, shown below.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39bvp9_0irH79JB00
Tiny homes at the Chandler Street Tiny Home Village.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The Pallet-based villages also provide occupants with meals, bathrooms, showers, and social services like substance abuse treatment.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UVmZA_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

This holistic care, combined with a private — albeit tiny — home, then gives the previously unsheltered residents a chance to move toward permanent and stable housing solutions.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31huWg_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Some tiny home villages like the one at Everett Gospel Mission are temporary.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sT5e7_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

But the tiny homes can last over 10 years. And once a site's contract has expired, the homes can be forklifted onto a flatbed truck or disassembled in under an hour to be moved to a new site.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=109MI2_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Of course, Pallet isn't the only solution to our ongoing housing and homelessness crisis.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C54Pt_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The traditional congregate shelter system is currently more prevalent in the US.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s89GY_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

And they're still a necessity: The homelessness crisis is so dire, all possible solutions are needed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHu37_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

But these structures can't be built overnight or assembled in an hour like Pallet's can.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HS4nT_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

And according to Amy King, Pallet's CEO, a majority of people who are unhoused don't feel "comfortable" in these congregate shelters because of COVID-19, trauma responses, and how triggering living in shared spaces can be.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pfa0w_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

But by building personal tiny homes, Pallet says it's creating a more "dignified" option for people who may otherwise reject help in a congregate setting.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQdTd_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

And so far, the company's model of decency and safe personal shelters has been a success in cities across the US.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09E47X_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

There are about 100 Pallet shelters housing over 2,000 people in states like Texas, Colorado, Hawaii, and New Jersey.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BwDMe_0irH79JB00
The Alexandria Park Tiny Home Village in Los Angeles.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Josh Kerns, Pallet's public relations manager, told Insider in an email that occupancy is "generally pretty close to 100% (anecdotally)."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DmXJX_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

And many of the villages, including those in Los Angeles and Everett, Washington, now have a waitlist.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xc1rr_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

"Cities trying out this new model [are] getting much higher acceptance rates amongst individuals that are traditionally service adverse and don't want help [in a congregate setting]," King told Insider.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFARw_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

"If you offer them an individual shelter solution in a broader community where services are provided, they'll accept that," she said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4oRL_0irH79JB00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

