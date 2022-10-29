ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, VA

WSET

Lynchburg woman arrested, multiple bags containing narcotics found: Deputies

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One woman was arrested and found with multiple baggies containing narcotics, deputies said. Deputies with the Amherst County Sheriff's Office, while participating in directed criminal patrols, located a target vehicle without proper registration, deputies also said. This incident happened on Friday. Deputies said they...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man accused of killing Crystal Hannah appears in court

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - James Stallard, the man accused in the June 2022 death of Crystal Hannah appeared in Montgomery County General District Court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and concealing a dead body. Hannah’s body was found in a wooded...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co. after traffic stop

AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A vehicle spotted in Amherst Co. without proper registration led to the uncovering of bags of drugs on a suspect last week. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle Friday during directed criminal patrols and proceeded to conduct a field investigation. They found a woman who was a passenger and initially provided a false social security number, according to the sheriff’s office. She was identified as Amberlee Maria Kreutzer, 43 of Lynchburg, and had five active warrants on file.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSET

Botetourt Co. Sheriff fulfills promise to put an SRO in every school

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — From Day 1 in office, Sheriff Ward in Botetourt County promised to put a school resource officer--or SRO--into each school in the county. Now his promise is being fulfilled. On November 1, the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office announced that all the positions for the...
chathamstartribune.com

DPD investigates shooting on Greenwich Circle

Danville Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle. After receiving a call of shots fired on Oct. 30 at 9:39 p.m., investigators discovered that a silver vehicle approached a residence in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle and started firing shots toward the residence. Three victims were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All adult victims were treated for their injuries at SOVAH Health Danville and were released. The department will conduct a H.E.A.R.T. (Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma) walk today, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle.
DANVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Augusta County authorities locate runaway teen from Verona area

Update: Tuesday, 6:01 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that it has safely located Cheyenne Brown. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Monday at approximately 3:45 p.m. at her Verona home. Cheyenne...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Police Department investigating shots fired

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating an incident of involved shots fired that occurred on Hillside Court, Sunday afternoon. According to officials, around 1:57 p.m. on Oct. 30, officers responded to the 200 block of Hillside Court. When they arrived at the scene, reports say that they located multiple cartridge casings.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

VOTE: Amherst County K-9 Unit in running for $15,000 grant

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's office is asking for your help!. Their K-9 unit is in the running for a grant through the Aftermath organization. "One of the big things they do is offer grants for K-9 programs at departments. They're passionate about it. Aftermath realizes that the work that the dogs help us do help to keep everybody safe. So, they raise this money and then they pass it on in the form of grants. Then, different departments can apply for it," said Deputy Bryant Lewellyn, Amherst County Sheriff's Office.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSET

Community speaks about Lynchburg shootings

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Another shooting on Monday night marks the third in three days in Lynchburg. Monday nights took place at Cabell and Amherst Streets, James Crossing Apartments on Monday morning, and at the Birchwood Apartments on Sunday afternoon. These shootings have sent two to the hospital -...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WBTM

Two Shot at Pittsylvania County Party

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Pittsylvania County 911 center received a report of gunshots being heard in the Java community in or around the 500 block of Riceville road. Deputies responded to the area where they had previously received reports of loud music earlier in the evening....
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Jan 6th. trial against Montgomery County man delayed again

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial against a Montgomery County man charged in connection with the January 6th Capitol riot has been delayed for a second time. Jeremy Groseclose was set to face a jury two weeks from today. In court documents, FBI agents say surveillance video shows Groseclose inside the Capitol, taking pictures of himself and others. Agents also believe he helped prop open a roll-up door police were using to try to keep rioters out.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSET

No one injured after dozens of shots fired at Birchwood Apartments: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after dozens of shots were fired at an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon. LPD said the shots were fired in the 3000 block of Birchwood Drive, specifically at the 200-block of Hillside Court at the Birchwood Apartments. The call...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Man arrested in connection with death of Roanoke teen

UPDATE: Roanoke Police have arrested Demarco C. Jackson, 23 of Roanoke, and charged him with First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony regarding the death of Demarion Sanders. Throughout the course of the investigation, Detectives identified Jackson as the suspect in this homicide. Warrants...
ROANOKE, VA

