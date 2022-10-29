Read full article on original website
WSET
WDBJ7.com
Man accused of killing Crystal Hannah appears in court
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - James Stallard, the man accused in the June 2022 death of Crystal Hannah appeared in Montgomery County General District Court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and concealing a dead body. Hannah’s body was found in a wooded...
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co. after traffic stop
AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A vehicle spotted in Amherst Co. without proper registration led to the uncovering of bags of drugs on a suspect last week. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle Friday during directed criminal patrols and proceeded to conduct a field investigation. They found a woman who was a passenger and initially provided a false social security number, according to the sheriff’s office. She was identified as Amberlee Maria Kreutzer, 43 of Lynchburg, and had five active warrants on file.
WSET
Botetourt Co. Sheriff fulfills promise to put an SRO in every school
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — From Day 1 in office, Sheriff Ward in Botetourt County promised to put a school resource officer--or SRO--into each school in the county. Now his promise is being fulfilled. On November 1, the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office announced that all the positions for the...
chathamstartribune.com
DPD investigates shooting on Greenwich Circle
Danville Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle. After receiving a call of shots fired on Oct. 30 at 9:39 p.m., investigators discovered that a silver vehicle approached a residence in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle and started firing shots toward the residence. Three victims were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All adult victims were treated for their injuries at SOVAH Health Danville and were released. The department will conduct a H.E.A.R.T. (Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma) walk today, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle.
WSET
'Cares for community:' DPD conducts walk for recent shooting on Greenwich Circle
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department conducted a H.E.A.R.T. (Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma) walk in response to the recent shooting incident on Greenwich Circle. The department said that the goal of these walks is to express to the community that the police department cares about...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County authorities locate runaway teen from Verona area
Update: Tuesday, 6:01 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that it has safely located Cheyenne Brown. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Monday at approximately 3:45 p.m. at her Verona home. Cheyenne...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police Department investigating shots fired
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating an incident of involved shots fired that occurred on Hillside Court, Sunday afternoon. According to officials, around 1:57 p.m. on Oct. 30, officers responded to the 200 block of Hillside Court. When they arrived at the scene, reports say that they located multiple cartridge casings.
WSET
LIST: Violent crime reported across Central Virginia over Halloween weekend
(WSET) — It has been a particularly violent weekend across much of Central Virginia. From Friday morning to Monday morning, there have been six incidents involving firearms in the area. From Roanoke to Lynchburg to the Southside, here is what you need to know about these events and where...
WSET
VOTE: Amherst County K-9 Unit in running for $15,000 grant
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's office is asking for your help!. Their K-9 unit is in the running for a grant through the Aftermath organization. "One of the big things they do is offer grants for K-9 programs at departments. They're passionate about it. Aftermath realizes that the work that the dogs help us do help to keep everybody safe. So, they raise this money and then they pass it on in the form of grants. Then, different departments can apply for it," said Deputy Bryant Lewellyn, Amherst County Sheriff's Office.
WSET
Community speaks about Lynchburg shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Another shooting on Monday night marks the third in three days in Lynchburg. Monday nights took place at Cabell and Amherst Streets, James Crossing Apartments on Monday morning, and at the Birchwood Apartments on Sunday afternoon. These shootings have sent two to the hospital -...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers for community engagement team
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can make a difference in your hometown by volunteering your time with the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office. The department is looking for ten volunteers to join the community engagement team. Those people will represent the sheriff’s office along side deputies at various events.
WBTM
Two Shot at Pittsylvania County Party
In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Pittsylvania County 911 center received a report of gunshots being heard in the Java community in or around the 500 block of Riceville road. Deputies responded to the area where they had previously received reports of loud music earlier in the evening....
WSET
2 injured after shooting at a gathering on Riceville Road in Pittsylvania County: Deputies
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office said two people were injured following a shooting in the Java community. Early on Sunday morning, the 911 center received a report of gunshots being heard in or around the 500 block of Riceville Road. Deputies responded to the...
WDBJ7.com
Jan 6th. trial against Montgomery County man delayed again
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial against a Montgomery County man charged in connection with the January 6th Capitol riot has been delayed for a second time. Jeremy Groseclose was set to face a jury two weeks from today. In court documents, FBI agents say surveillance video shows Groseclose inside the Capitol, taking pictures of himself and others. Agents also believe he helped prop open a roll-up door police were using to try to keep rioters out.
WSET
'Trending down:' Danville violent crime decreasing, despite shootings over the weekend
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There were multiple shootings throughout the Commonwealth over the weekend -- one of those at the Danville Mall left one man dead -- but despite the rough weekend, officials say crime is trending down on the Southside. The suspect in Saturday's Danville Mall shooting is...
WSET
No one injured after dozens of shots fired at Birchwood Apartments: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after dozens of shots were fired at an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon. LPD said the shots were fired in the 3000 block of Birchwood Drive, specifically at the 200-block of Hillside Court at the Birchwood Apartments. The call...
WDBJ7.com
WSLS
wfirnews.com
Man arrested in connection with death of Roanoke teen
UPDATE: Roanoke Police have arrested Demarco C. Jackson, 23 of Roanoke, and charged him with First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony regarding the death of Demarion Sanders. Throughout the course of the investigation, Detectives identified Jackson as the suspect in this homicide. Warrants...
