Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Child injured in Avondale hit-and-run
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a child. In happened at the corner of Washington and Rockdale Avenue around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Police say a driver rear ended another car before bumping into a four year old child that was...
WKRC
'Had to get out of there': Xavier employee helps save 2 women from house fire
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two women were taken to the hospital after their home caught fire in Norwood Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the home at Webster Street and Hopkins Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. “Heavy, heavy fire conditions when we arrived,” Tom McCabe said. “Floor to ceiling fire.”...
WKRC
Police shoot man accused of repeatedly stabbing his mother in Clermont County
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was stabbed several times by her son in Clermont County. He was then shot by police officers Tuesday. He was then shot by police officers Tuesday. Neighbors say that while this was not the first time the police have been called the home...
WKRC
Ohio Attorney General files suit against Dollar General alleging deceptive pricing
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Some Dollar General stores in Ohio face new legal problems after allegations of unfair pricing. Local 12 first told you about 20 stores in Butler County that were under investigation Thursday. The probe began after complaints that items were ringing up at higher prices than...
WKRC
Mother arrested after 1-year-old overdoses on drugs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cheviot mother was arrested after her one-year-old son overdosed on drugs. Jessica Runyon faces two counts of child endangering. Runyon and her two young children were all living in the same bedroom in an apartment on North Bend Road. Police say Runyon's one-year-old son overdosed on...
WKRC
Man injured in Colerain crash dies a week later
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A person died nearly a week after a crash in Colerain Township. Police say two vehicles collided just before 7 a.m. on October 24 at Colerain Avenue and Banning Road. Two people were trapped. Crews rescued them and took them to the hospital. One of...
WKRC
Butler County Prosecutor asks judge in Gurpreet Singh trial to recuse himself
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The West Chester man accused of killing his wife and three members of her family in 2019 was back in court Tuesday after a jury deadlocked in his trial in October. This proceeding showed just how contentious this case is. Gurpreet Singh was shackled, now...
WKRC
Main Street 2-way conversion considered possible solution to violence and traffic concerns
CINCINNATI(WKRC) - A proposal to make traffic two-way on Cincinnati's Main Street was the topic of discussion Tuesday at City Hall. Those behind the proposal are trying to re-imagine Main Street from Liberty to 12th. The City of Cincinnati Department of Transportation created a presentation, following a summer of violence and traffic concerns.
WKRC
Local police deliver candy for kids and adults with disabilities
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Most of the Tri-state will be holding trick-or-treat Monday night. Some local police departments are making sure everyone enjoys Halloween. Loveland Police, Hamilton Township Police and Pierce Township Police will become “candy police” to deliver treats to any children and adults with developmental disabilities or special needs who live in city and township limits.
WKRC
Driver killed in early morning crash in Columbia Tusculum
COLUMBIA TUSCULUM, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was killed in an early morning crash in Columbia Tusculum Tuesday. Police said Nicholas Ladnow, 42, was driving his Ford Mustang on Eastern Avenue near Airport Road just after 2 a.m. when he lost control. His car struck a parked truck, killing him.
WKRC
Former P&G Blue Ash campus demolition begins
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Demolition and abatement of the east portion of Procter & Gamble's former Sharon Woods Innovation Center campus in Blue Ash is now underway with an end date scheduled for early 2023. The demolition is part of a bigger plan to prime the roughly 50-acre site...
WKRC
Local woman accused of killing, dismembering husband indicted, facing new charges
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman accused of killing her husband and having his body dismembered faces new charges. The Warren County grand jury indicted Bonnie Vaughn on charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tamping with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse. Middletown police say she shot Jeffrey...
WKRC
Man accused of having gun, marijuana in car with 10-year-old nephew
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A North College Hill man was arrested for allegedly leaving a loaded gun in the vacinity of his young nephew in a car. Lamar Harris isn't allowed to even possess a gun due to previous convictions. Police said they pulled Harris over on East Galbraith Road in...
WKRC
Large police presence surrounds Middletown High School after false threat
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A large police presence surrounded Middletown High School Sunday evening after someone reported a threat of violence. Authorities determined the threat was not credible, and there was no danger. Another Butler County high school apparently received a similar post. Middletown City Schools announced that it has...
WKRC
3 candidates for Hamilton County Commissioner discuss their stances
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – There is a three-way race for Hamilton County Commissioner this election. Whoever wins will be right in the middle of some big decisions coming up about stadiums, bridges, and taxes. It is a race that stands out from others on the ballot. The race pits incumbent...
WKRC
'Cincinnati Magazine' shows what 24 hours in the Tri-State looks like
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is a city that never sleeps. In the November issue, Cincinnati Magazine is taking a look at 24 hours in the Tri-State. Editor-in-chief John Fox took some time out of his schedule to talk about this issue that is all about... well time. There's also a special style section that features one of Local 12's own.
WKRC
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
WKRC
Good Samaritans rush to aid of woman gunned down while driving in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was shot and killed while she was driving in Avondale Monday. It happened on Reading Road near University around 2:15 p.m. Leroy Turner said he and his brother were pulling up to intersection around the same time and heard gunshots. Police say an unknown...
WKRC
Clay Alliance and Arnold's team up to fight hunger with Empty Bowls
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The artists and crafters of the Tri-State are joining forces to help those in need. The Clay Alliance is hosting an event called Empty Bowls at Arnold's Bar and Grill on Nov. 6. Linda Legendre from the Clay Alliance, and Chris Breeden, owner of Arnold's, talk about the event that benefits the Freestore's Kids' Cafe.
WKRC
Lung Cancer Awareness Month begins; local healthcare providers suggest screening
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Tuesday kicked off lung cancer awareness month and here in the Tri-State, healthcare providers say we have a little work to do to bring the risk of dying of lung cancer down. Ohio and Kentucky are in the top five states for smoking, and Indiana is at...
Comments / 0