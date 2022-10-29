ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Child injured in Avondale hit-and-run

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a child. In happened at the corner of Washington and Rockdale Avenue around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Police say a driver rear ended another car before bumping into a four year old child that was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mother arrested after 1-year-old overdoses on drugs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cheviot mother was arrested after her one-year-old son overdosed on drugs. Jessica Runyon faces two counts of child endangering. Runyon and her two young children were all living in the same bedroom in an apartment on North Bend Road. Police say Runyon's one-year-old son overdosed on...
CHEVIOT, OH
WKRC

Man injured in Colerain crash dies a week later

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A person died nearly a week after a crash in Colerain Township. Police say two vehicles collided just before 7 a.m. on October 24 at Colerain Avenue and Banning Road. Two people were trapped. Crews rescued them and took them to the hospital. One of...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Local police deliver candy for kids and adults with disabilities

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Most of the Tri-state will be holding trick-or-treat Monday night. Some local police departments are making sure everyone enjoys Halloween. Loveland Police, Hamilton Township Police and Pierce Township Police will become “candy police” to deliver treats to any children and adults with developmental disabilities or special needs who live in city and township limits.
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

Driver killed in early morning crash in Columbia Tusculum

COLUMBIA TUSCULUM, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was killed in an early morning crash in Columbia Tusculum Tuesday. Police said Nicholas Ladnow, 42, was driving his Ford Mustang on Eastern Avenue near Airport Road just after 2 a.m. when he lost control. His car struck a parked truck, killing him.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Former P&G Blue Ash campus demolition begins

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Demolition and abatement of the east portion of Procter & Gamble's former Sharon Woods Innovation Center campus in Blue Ash is now underway with an end date scheduled for early 2023. The demolition is part of a bigger plan to prime the roughly 50-acre site...
BLUE ASH, OH
WKRC

Large police presence surrounds Middletown High School after false threat

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A large police presence surrounded Middletown High School Sunday evening after someone reported a threat of violence. Authorities determined the threat was not credible, and there was no danger. Another Butler County high school apparently received a similar post. Middletown City Schools announced that it has...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

'Cincinnati Magazine' shows what 24 hours in the Tri-State looks like

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is a city that never sleeps. In the November issue, Cincinnati Magazine is taking a look at 24 hours in the Tri-State. Editor-in-chief John Fox took some time out of his schedule to talk about this issue that is all about... well time. There's also a special style section that features one of Local 12's own.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Clay Alliance and Arnold's team up to fight hunger with Empty Bowls

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The artists and crafters of the Tri-State are joining forces to help those in need. The Clay Alliance is hosting an event called Empty Bowls at Arnold's Bar and Grill on Nov. 6. Linda Legendre from the Clay Alliance, and Chris Breeden, owner of Arnold's, talk about the event that benefits the Freestore's Kids' Cafe.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy