Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
This funky-looking electric bike claims to be the safest e-bike in the world
The Van Raam Balance may not look that different from afar, but upon closer inspection you’ll see a novel-looking frame that, among other features, helps the Netherlands-based company tout it as the safest two-wheeled electric bike in the world. The biggest difference between the Van Raam Balance’s frame and...
The Electrom LEV is Considered a Light Electric Vehicle
At first glance, the Electrom LEV looks like a cross between a typical two-wheeled bicycle and an electric scooter. But upon closer inspection, it’s clear that this is a uniquely designed mode of transportation that bridges the gap between bicycles and automobiles. With the incorporation of a front fairing, the rider can traverse wet and snowy terrains with minimal effect. The recumbent positioning and the comfortable mesh seat make for an enjoyable ride over lengthy periods.
electrek.co
An electric bike that looks (and rides) like an electric motorcycle: G-FORCE ZM review
The G-FORCE ZM electric bike is one of those e-bikes that borrows heavily from motorcycle styling while maintaining its street-legal status as an electric bicycle. But the motorcycle influence doesn’t just run skin deep; it’s also got a powerful ride to match. G-FORCE ZM tech specs. Motor: 750W...
The Coyote 4WD Electric ATV is a Solution For All Riders
Outrider USA believes that everyone should be able to enjoy the great outdoors. That’s why they’ve developed the Coyote 4WD electric ATV, a compact and lightweight vehicle designed for both able-bodied and disabled riders. This adaptive solution ensures that everyone can experience the freedom of the open road, regardless of disability.
One man's 325 classic American cars parked in Colorado field up for auction
Colorado towing company owner Randy Milan is auctioning a collection of 325 classic cars in need of repair, with several worth top dollar even in poor condition.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
This New Electric Hydrofoiling ‘Bike’ Lets You Glide Above the Water
Biking on land is cool and all, but have you ever tried cycling on the open ocean? Manta5’s latest model promises to get you on the water faster and stay there longer. In 2017, the New Zealand-based company introduced the first hydrofoil eBike to the world. Now, Manta5 has just announced a second-generation model, the Hydrofoiler SL3, and it comes with a slew of new features that appeal to both novice and advanced riders. Similar to the original XE-1, all it takes to ride a hydrofoiler is the ability to bike and swim. However, with the improved SL3, it’ll take minutes instead of hours to master...
Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out
They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
This Bentley Owner Loved His Car So Much He Modeled His New Gulfstream and Helicopter After It
Matching your favorite sportscar to your jet happens, but pairing the car to your jet and helicopter is almost unheard of—unless you own one of the world’s largest fractional aviation firms. Flexjet Chairman Kenn Ricci, a Bentley owner for more than a decade, decided last year to launch “The Bacalar Project” with the engineers at Mulliner’s in-house design team to appropriate details from his two-door Bentley Bacalar to his new Gulfstream G650 and Sikorsky S-76 helicopter. First, the liveries. Ricci’s own Bacalar—part of a limited edition of 12—is painted an unusual Julep color, so the team used the car as a...
Road & Track
This Fridge Drops Right Into Your Truck's Center Console
Dometic has announced a new version of its CCF-T center console fridge, this time for late-model Chevy Silverados and GMC Sierras. Much like the CCF-T for Ford trucks introduced earlier, the new fridge is a drop-in unit powered solely off the vehicle's 12-volt power supply. The refrigerated compartment isn't that...
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
The tire store didn’t put factory tires on my vehicle | Car Doctor
Q: I purchased two front tires for my car that rub under the wheel well when I make a sharp turn. It turns out the tire store didn’t put on factory tires. The factory specs for tires are P215/45R17, but the tire store installed P215/55ZR17 front tires. The tires rub a little on sharp turns, but not that bad. What should I do?
New Toyota GR86 Coming With Turbo And Hybrid Engines
The Toyota GR86 is a wonderful little sports car, with well-balanced handling and a taut chassis, something that the brand previously said would be ruined by adding a turbocharger. The current, second-generation model, arrived without forced induction, but according to reports out of Japan, the third-generation model will be turbocharged.
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Take a look inside this $3 million superyacht that sails in Croatian waters and features a hot tub and Jet Ski
Insider went on board the 160-foot Ohana, which sails the Adriatic Sea, can accommodate up to 36 guests, and costs up to $100,000 a week to charter.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
MotorAuthority
Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction
If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
CNET
The Sono Sion Solar Car Is Coming to the US, Here's What It Will Do
This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. German carmaker Sono says its Sion solar electric car will be coming to the US, prompting...
Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location
Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
Autoblog
Dodge announces Hurricane I6 crate engine, new Hellephants
Dodge and Mopar have a history of offering some sweet crate engines, and there's no signs of that slowing. Over the next couple of years, the range of engines is expanding with options for both eight and six cylinders. Yes, the Hurricane twin-turbo straight sixes introduced on the Jeep Wagoneer will be available on their own for use in whatever you can fit them in. But Dodge isn't done with V8s, as the brand's ultimate Hellephant engine will have four variants.
Comments / 0