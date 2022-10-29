Biking on land is cool and all, but have you ever tried cycling on the open ocean? Manta5’s latest model promises to get you on the water faster and stay there longer. In 2017, the New Zealand-based company introduced the first hydrofoil eBike to the world. Now, Manta5 has just announced a second-generation model, the Hydrofoiler SL3, and it comes with a slew of new features that appeal to both novice and advanced riders. Similar to the original XE-1, all it takes to ride a hydrofoiler is the ability to bike and swim. However, with the improved SL3, it’ll take minutes instead of hours to master...

