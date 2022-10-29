Read full article on original website
Keita Bates-Diop starting for San Antonio on Sunday in place of sick Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jeremy Sochan is sidelined to close out the weekend due to flue-like symptoms. As a result, a spot in the starting five has opened up. For now, that role will go to Bates-Diop.
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin (heel) available on Tuesday
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (heel) is available for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. McLaughlin has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 16.2 minutes against Phoenix. McLaughlin's Tuesday projection includes 4.4 points, 1.7 rebounds,...
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 11/1/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl starting on Tuesday, Aleksej Pokusevski coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Robinson-Earl will get the start on Tuesday with Aleksej Pokusevski coming off the bench. Our models expect Robinson-Earl to play 11.0 minutes against the Magic. Robinson-Earl's Tuesday projection includes 3.9 points, 2.8...
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu (neck) available on Tuesday
Chicago Bulls point guard Ayo Dosunmu (neck) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Dosunmu has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Brooklyn on Tuesday. Zach LaVine (knee) is also available, while Coby White (quad) is a game-time decision. Our models expect Dosunmu to play 32.6 minutes against the Nets.
Thunder's Josh Giddey starting on Tuesday, Tre Mann coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Giddey will return to the starting lineup on Tuesday with Tre Mann moving to the bench. Our models expect Giddey to play 33.3 minutes against Orlando. Giddey's Tuesday projection includes 13.1...
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu starting on Tuesday, Alex Caruso coming off the bench
Chicago Bulls point guard Ayo Dosunmu is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Dosunmu will get the start on Tuesday with Alex Caruso moving to the bench. Our models expect Dosunmu to play 32.6 minutes against the Nets. Dosunmu's Tuesday projection includes 11.2 points, 3.6...
Suns' Torrey Craig (heel) available on Tuesday
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (heel) is available for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Craig has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Minnesota. Our models expect him to play 16.0 minutes against the Timberwolves. Craig's Tuesday projection includes 5.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and...
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Okongwu is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to face the Knicks on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 21.0 minutes against New York. Okongwu's Wednesday projection...
Spurs' Keldon Johnson (calf) questionable on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson is dealing with calf tightness and is questionable to face Toronto on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.6 minutes against the Raptors. Johnson's Wednesday projection includes 18.1...
Blake Wesley (knee) won't return for Spurs Sunday night
San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley will not return Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wesley suffered a knee injury. As a result, he will not return to the court for Sunday night's contest. Before exiting, Wesley had 6 points, 2 rebounds and 7.4 FanDuel points.
Utah's Rudy Gay (health protocols) available on Wednesday
Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (health protocols) is available for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gay has been removed from the injury report and will be available to face Dallas on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 16.1 minutes against Dallas. Gay's Wednesday projection includes 7.0 points, 3.6...
Spurs' Devin Vassell (knee) out again on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Vassell continues to deal with a knee injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Vassell is averaging...
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Toscano-Anderson is dealing with an ankle injury but is expected to play against New Orleans on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 18.9 minutes against the Pelicans. Toscano-Anderson's Wednesday projection includes 5.7...
Kings' Trey Lyles (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Lyles is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable to face Miami on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 14.1 minutes against the Heat. Lyles Wednesday projection includes 6.8...
Robert Covington (health protocols) ruled out for Clippers Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington will not play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Covington has been placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. As a result, the veteran wing will be forced to miss Sunday's game - and likely more. In 5...
Magic's Jalen Suggs (ankle) available on Tuesday
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Suggs has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder on Tuesday. Our models expect Suggs to play 27.8 minutes against Oklahoma City. Look for either Terrence Ross or Bol Bol to return to the bench and Suggs to rejoin the starting lineup.
Steven Adams (jaw) questionable for Memphis on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (jaw) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Adams is dealing with jaw soreness and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.9 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Adams' Wednesday projection includes...
Heat's Tyler Herro (eye) will not return on Tuesday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (eye) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Herro suffered an eye injury in the first half of Tuesday's game and will not return. Max Strus started the second half in his place. Herro will finish Tuesday's game with 1...
Mavericks' Christian Wood (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Wood is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face Utah on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 26.9 minutes against the Jazz. Wood's Wednesday projection includes 15.5 points,...
