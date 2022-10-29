Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Suggs has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder on Tuesday. Our models expect Suggs to play 27.8 minutes against Oklahoma City. Look for either Terrence Ross or Bol Bol to return to the bench and Suggs to rejoin the starting lineup.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO