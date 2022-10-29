Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Shaine Casas Rips 48.84 SCM 100 Back For New World Cup Record, Now #3 All-Time
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) World Record: 48.33, Coleman Stewart (USA) – 2021. World Jr. Record: 48.90, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017. World Cup Record: 48.88, Jiayu Xu (CHN) – 2018. PODIUM:. Shaine Casas (USA)...
Are Swedish Swimmers Better Curlers Than Canadian Swimmers?
Which swimmers are the best curlers? And more importantly, which swimmers have the best curling trash talk? The CBC found out this week in Toronto. For as long as sports have been televised, one of humanity’s truest traditions has been to watch the world’s greatest athletes try to be great at sports that aren’t their sport.
2022 FINA World Cup: Toronto – Day 3 Finals Live Recap
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) It’s time for the last session of the Toronto stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup. There’s another eleven podiums up for grabs tonight, and there’s also a tight race at the World Cup rankings.
Japanese Olympic Finalist Yasuhiro Koseki Announces Retirement
Japanese national record holder and 2016 Olympian Yasuhiro Koseki announced his retirement after dealing with a lingering arm injury. Archive photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. Olympic finalist Yasuhiro Koseki of Japan has decided to hang up his goggles, announcing his retirement from competitive swimming at the age of 30. “I have...
WATCH: McIntosh Lowers 400 IM World Junior Record (Toronto Race Videos)
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Some of the top names in the sport converged over the weekend at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre for the second of three legs of the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit in Toronto, and when you bring that much talent together, there is bound to be some exceptional performances.
Marwan Elkamash Makes History as First Egyptian Man to Win Gold Medal at World Cup
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Marwan Elkamash made history on Sunday by becoming the first Egyptian man ever to win a gold medal at the World Cup. The 28-year-old swam in the “slower” heat of the men’s 800...
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Beata Nelson
With six wins under her belt through two legs of the FINA World Cup series, Nelson has positioned herself to vie for the overall title this weekend in Indy. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a...
The Canadian Swimming Fans Took Over On Night 3 Of The Toronto World Cup
Fans of Canadian swimming took control of the post-race area on the last night of the Toronto World Cup, creating a mob-like presence above the pool area. The crowd, which was mostly comprised of children who had come to watch the races, grew to nearly 100 on Sunday night. After each race, athletes exiting the racing area were met with a wave of screams asking for photos, autographs, and a wave from their favorite swimmers.
Pallavi Sejwal Ne Swimming Mein Jeeta 3 Medals – Indian Swimming News
Pallavi ne 50m freestyle butterfly mei ek gold medal, 200m backstroke mei ek silver medal aur 400m freestyle categories mei ek bronze medal jeeta. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ludhiana ke GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, ki BEd 3rd Semester ki student Pallavi Sejwal ne Panjab University...
