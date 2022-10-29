Read full article on original website
WCC to honor veterans during annual ceremony
America’s heroes will receive special thanks at Washtenaw Community College (WCC) during its annual Veterans Day celebration Friday, November 11. The public is invited to the 7 a.m. flag-raising in front of the Student Center building at the main entrance of campus, 4800 E. Huron River Drive, as well as to the 10:30 a.m. ceremony on the second floor of the Student Center near the Wadhams Veterans Center.
“Mr. Dexter” Paul Cousins Retirement Leaves a Space Hard to Fill
Say the words “Mr. Dexter,” and many people will immediately know you are referring to Paul Cousins. Much of what Dexter is today is the result of Paul’s efforts over many years. His years of service were recently recognized by the city with a proclamation. “Paul is...
Wine, Women & Shopping is a Chelsea Tradition - Nov 11 & 12
We are only days away from the 17th Annual Wine, Women & Shopping. It will kick off November 11 at 10 am through late in the day on November 12. This year’s WWS will offer fine gifts and a festive environment that will warm your heart and inspire your holiday shopping. The following is a sampling of participating Merchants. Chelsea Depot Artisans Market, Chelsea Area Chamber Vendor Market, Cleary’s Pub, The Cottage Rabbit, FarmSudz, The Find, The Garden Mill, La Maison, Violet and Moss, Whitetail, Withington’s, LaJolla Fine Jewelry, True North Jerky, Serendipity Books, Chelsea Consignment, Chelsea Family Acupuncture, Merkel Furniture and Carpet One, and Zou Zou's. For details about what each of them are featuring, visit the website at www.shopchelseamich.com.
Get Creative with A Curated Home
Dexter has a new gem in town. Upon entering, your frontal cortex will go into an exciting overdrive with all of the possible ways that you can personalize your living and work spaces. A Curated Home, LLC is located at 8007 Main Street in Dexter. You can find this hidden...
Dexter Cross Country Teams Qualify for D1 State Finals
The Dexter boys’ and girls’ cross country teams both earned 3rd-place finishes at the D1 Regional in Brighton Friday and qualified for Saturday’s state finals at MIS in Brooklyn. The girls finished with 102 points, beating out Hartland with 115. Brighton won the meet and Skyline was...
Spooky Stories, Part 4 of 4
Article appeared in issue 43, October 26, 2022. Inverness Inn at North Lake was the first community established in Dexter Township. The property upon which the Inn stands is part of a land grant to John Glenn, signed by President Andrew Jackson in 1836. Mary Wright, Glenn’s granddaughter, established the site as a trading post of sorts in 1907. The original building still stands, housing the tavern. Moose’s log cabin was added to the original structure in the 1920s. The large dining room was later added in the 1970s. Many improvements were made inside and outside in 2008.
Dexter Field Hockey Claims D2 State Title
The Dexter field hockey team made it three state titles in four years after a 2-0 win over University Liggett Saturday to claim the MHSFHL Division 2 state championship. The state title is the fourth in school history for the Dreadnaughts. Before Saturday’s state championship, the Dreads won the D2 title in 2014 and back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020 in Division 1.
Saline Cross Country Teams Claim Regional Titles
The Saline girls and boys cross country teams both claimed D1 Regional titles Saturday and qualified for the D1 state finals at MIS. Six of seven girls ran PR’s as the Hornets beat out Pioneer for the top spot just one week after Pioneer beat the Hornets at the SEC Red finals.
Saline Soccer Season Ends in Heartbreaker
The D1 soccer Regional final was an up-and-down thriller between two state-ranked teams Thursday night when Salem outlasted Saline 1-0 in an epic battle at Skyline. The teams went at each other all night with both having excellent scoring chances. The game was scoreless at the break thanks to a...
Chelsea’s Season Ends in Loss to Charlotte
A late fourth-quarter rally ended the Chelsea football season Friday night as the Bulldogs fell to Charlotte 27-15. The loss was the first opening-round loss for the Bulldogs since 2014 and the first time the Bulldogs have not reached the state semifinal since 2017. The Bulldogs took to the road...
