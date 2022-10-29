ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yreka, CA

Related
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/1 – Ashland Halloween Parade Returned In Full Force, Pre-Trial Hearing Held For Grants Pass Animal Neglect Suspect

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Cancelled For Two Years Because Of The Pandemic, Ashland Halloween Parade Returned In Full Force. This year families once again donned their costumes...
GRANTS PASS, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/31 – Grants Pass Walmart Evacuated, Armed Barricade Incident in Medford

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The Walmart in Grants Pass has reopened after everyone was evacuated and it was closed following an investigation by firefighters and police officers. Details of the situation have not yet been released.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

Interstate 5, North State hit with cool, wet, windy weather to start November. What to know

November is kicking off with rain in the Sacramento Valley and slushy snow and gusty winds in the mountains. Snow could impact travel on parts of Interstate 5. Redding residents can expect as much as an inch of rain to fall in scattered showers through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento. Tehama County could get as much as 2 inches of rain. The valley could also get thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.
REDDING, CA
High School Volleyball PRO

Cottonwood, November 02 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Yreka High School volleyball team will have a game with West Valley High School - Cottonwood on November 01, 2022, 19:00:00.
COTTONWOOD, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

Wrong-way driver killed in I-5 collision with U-Haul van

A wrong-way driver was killed in a collision Sunday night, Oct. 30, on Interstate 5, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP said its Yreka dispatch center received a 911 call at 9:18 p.m. Sunday about a two-vehicle crash on southbound I-5 north of the Grenada Irrigation District overcrossing. The...
YREKA, CA
KTVL

32-year-old woman dead after Halloween traffic accident in Medford

Medford, Ore — Last night, a 32-year-old woman died after being struck by a car in southwest Medford. At around 9:10 pm, the Medford Police Department (MPD) and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a report of an injury crash in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive.
MEDFORD, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Man reported missing earlier this month has died

MT. SHASTA, Calif. - A Shasta County man authorities said was reported missing earlier this month in Siskiyou and Shasta counties is dead, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Nicholas Cooper was reported missing and was last seen on Oct. 4 by his co-workers and supervisors in the McCloud...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

