November is kicking off with rain in the Sacramento Valley and slushy snow and gusty winds in the mountains. Snow could impact travel on parts of Interstate 5. Redding residents can expect as much as an inch of rain to fall in scattered showers through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento. Tehama County could get as much as 2 inches of rain. The valley could also get thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

REDDING, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO