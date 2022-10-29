ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maro Itoje: ‘My guilty pleasure is Downton Abbey. I’m a big fan.’

By Mark Bailey
 3 days ago
Maro Itoje Photograph: Lauren Luxenberg

My earliest memory? Sitting in my uncle’s old-school Range Rover. It had two seats at the back that faced the window. He lived in the countryside and I went on trips there as a toddler with my brother, Jeremy, and my parents (Florence and Efe).

I’m a combination of my parents. Mum is calm and measured – I’m measured, too. But I get my on-field rugby personality from my dad. He can be confrontational and direct.

I absolutely loved boarding school. Going to St George’s in Hertfordshire gave me a sense of independence and discipline – and it taught me how to fend for myself. I was immediately integrated into a group of lifelong friends.

Christianity shapes my moral code. It shapes the person I am and the person I want to be. My background is Nigerian and we tend to be religious people. I know that all I have been given in life is through His grace. That keeps me humble and grateful.

Nigerians are vibrant people. They’re colourful and proud and distinguished. But the key characteristic of Nigerian culture is the way we love to interact with one another through food and family values.

My guilty pleasure? Downton Abbey . I’m a big fan. Although I am currently addicted to House of the Dragon . I do also love a New York cheesecake… I have to be quite disciplined with that.

I live with my brother. As long as the place is tidy I think I’m relatively easy to get on with. I do like an orderly house. That’s the big rule.

My education helps me see the world differently. I studied political science at SOAS, then business at Warwick. When you play professional sport you can be in a bubble, which narrows your focus. But I’d go into lecture halls and tutorials where people had no idea who I was. It’s refreshing to be exposed to different spheres, different ideas, different people.

I’d like to get into politics. I don’t think I’ll be running for office, but there are other ways to be involved. Inequality is spreading. I was passionate about how the rich-poor divide was exacerbated during the pandemic, how disparity in education grew. And I care deeply about race and discrimination.

Rugby is brutal. Especially if you’re a forward. After a game my body feels sore and beaten up. Recovery is important: good nutrition, high sleep quality, saunas, soft-tissue work, red-light therapy, ice baths. I’m not a fan of ice baths, but sometimes you just have to grit your teeth and get through it.

The most painful moment of my career? Losing the 2019 World Cup Final to South Africa. Ever since I got into the England team, in 2016, all roads were leading to that game. We got close, but weren’t good enough on the day. It taught me that I need time to grieve after games. But the great thing about life is there is always a next time or a different challenge. You learn to redirect that pain towards something productive. You keep moving forward.

Maro Itoje is a Rituals brand ambassador

The Guardian

The Guardian

