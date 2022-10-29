PETALUMA -- A Petaluma man was arrested Sunday for alleged drunken driving after crashing his car into a tree, according to Petaluma police. Petaluma police officers and first responders with the Petaluma Fire Department responded around 5:20 a.m. to the intersection of Ely Boulevard South and Casa Grande Road, where a gray sedan had collided with a redwood tree at the intersection's roundabout. The vehicle had significant damage, police claim, and a female passenger remained inside, but the driver had fled on foot after the collision, according to a witness at the scene. The female passenger was taken to a local hospital for evaluation but did not suffer serious injury. She also identified the driver as 48-year-old Daniel Bagley, according to police. Bagley was later found at his residence with injuries consistent with a vehicle crash and showed signs of intoxication. He was medically cleared at a local hospital before being booked into the Sonoma County Jail. Residents are urged to plan ahead when drinking by designating a sober driver or using a taxi or ride-booking service like Uber or Lyft.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO