Solo Crash on Highway 101 in Mendocino County Kills Driver
A man has died after crashing into an oak tree in Mendocino County. It occurred Saturday morning on Highway 101 near Hopland when an SUV “made an unsafe turning movement.” It veered off the east edge of the roadway, just north of La Franchi Road, and crashed into a tree causing the SUV to catch on fire. The driver, who’s identity hasn’t been released, died of his injuries at the scene. It’s not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor.
On 10/29/2022, at approximately 0545 hours, an unknown male party was driving a unknown colored Ford Escape northbound on US 101 just north of La Franc Road at unknown speeds. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Ford made an unsafe turning movement causing the vehicle to leave the east roadway edge of US-101 northbound. The vehicle continued to travel northbound on the gravel shoulder. While.
Car catches fire at Pacific Union College in Napa County: Cal Fire
ANGWIN, Calif. (KRON) – A passenger vehicle fire on the campus of Pacific Union College was extinguished by Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit early Tuesday, according to a tweet. The car caught fire at Newton Hall. Cal Fire was joined by the Napa County Fire Department in extinguishing it at 1:50 a.m. “Firefighters made a good […]
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/29/2022, at approximately 0545 hours, an unknown male party was driving an unknown...
Supected DUI driver leaves injured passenger behind following Petaluma crash
PETALUMA -- A Petaluma man was arrested Sunday for alleged drunken driving after crashing his car into a tree, according to Petaluma police. Petaluma police officers and first responders with the Petaluma Fire Department responded around 5:20 a.m. to the intersection of Ely Boulevard South and Casa Grande Road, where a gray sedan had collided with a redwood tree at the intersection's roundabout. The vehicle had significant damage, police claim, and a female passenger remained inside, but the driver had fled on foot after the collision, according to a witness at the scene. The female passenger was taken to a local hospital for evaluation but did not suffer serious injury. She also identified the driver as 48-year-old Daniel Bagley, according to police. Bagley was later found at his residence with injuries consistent with a vehicle crash and showed signs of intoxication. He was medically cleared at a local hospital before being booked into the Sonoma County Jail. Residents are urged to plan ahead when drinking by designating a sober driver or using a taxi or ride-booking service like Uber or Lyft.
Brandishing Weapon, Fireworks And Female Screaming – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.31.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
3 arrested after person robbed at gunpoint in Rohnert Park
ROHNERT PARK -- A man and two teenage boys ages 16 and 17 were arrested following an armed robbery in Rohnert Park.On Friday morning, the victim told officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (RPDPS) that the robbery happened the night before after the victim had left a party in the vehicle driven by the 17-year-old. The suspect drove the victim a short distance and then produced a handgun, demanding the victim's bag which had an undisclosed amount of money.RPDPS investigators did not disclose the nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victim.On Saturday, investigators determined...
Penngrove Man Dies in Rollover Crash in Marin County
A 40 year old Penngrove man has died in a rollover crash on highway 101 in Marin County. The accident happened Sunday afternoon just north of the San Antonio Road exit when Malrey Walrath lost control of his SUV. It veered past the right shoulder and rolled over multiple times before coming to a stop. Walrath was ejected from the SUV and was unresponsive and unconscious and appeared to be suffering from a heart attack. He was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP is still investigating why he lost control.
Petaluma Man Identified as Fatality in Highway 101 Crash in Cotati
A 34-year-old Petaluma man is being identified as the man who died in a crash off Highway 101 in Cotati on Tuesday. Jesse Channell was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when he went across the right shoulder and crashed into a drainage culvert. He was ejected from his Harley and pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. CHP is still investigating and asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.
Two hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Santa Rosa shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were shot following an altercation Friday night in Santa Rosa, according to a Facebook post by Santa Rosa Police Department. Shortly before 9 p.m., SRPD received a call about a person with a gunshot wound near Highway 12 and Mission Boulevard. Police officers arrived in the area and […]
Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Attempted Robbery and Possession of a Ghost Gun During Traffic Stop
A 21-year-old man has been arrested for possessing a Ghost Gun and attempted robbery after a traffic stop in Santa Rosa. On Saturday night, police noticed two vehicles speeding and tailgating near West Steele Lane and Apache street. Officers stopped the lead car and recognized a passenger as Carlos Lopez, who was photographed earlier in the day due to his involvement in an attempted robbery. Lopez was detained and officers found a polymer 80 “ghost gun” with an additional 30-round extended magazine hidden in his sweatshirt pocket. Lopez was arrested for multiple weapons violations and was later charged with three counts of attempted robbery with a firearm.
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI with two small children in the vehicle
A man in Petaluma was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence with two small children in the car, according to a press release from the Petaluma Police Department.
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
Assault/Battery, Subject Causing Disturbance – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.29.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
A Controlled Burn in Humboldt County Darkens the Skies of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties
CAL FIRE and California State Parks are conducting a prescribed burn in Humboldt Redwood State Park intended to address 450 acres of the forest understory. While firefighters manage the flames, Mendocino County is getting hit with smoke. National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Carroll has analyzed the skies of the North...
David Pelaez-Chavez’s Family Sue Over His Death
The family of a man who was shot to death by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy is now suing the county and the deputy who shot him. The Lake County resident, David Pelaez-Chavez, was shot to death on July 29th. The federal lawsuit claims excessive force, and argues his civil rights were violated because the deputies’ actions caused him to suffer pain and fear before his death. Sonoma County is accused of encouraging excessive force and inadequately training its deputies. Pelaez-Chavez was shot three times after two deputies chased him for 45 minutes through rugged terrain in Geyserville.
Motorcyclist Dies After Crashing on 101 in Cotati
A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a ditch on Highway 101 in Cotati. Yesterday afternoon just after one o’clock, the rider in his 30s was traveling northbound, north of Pepper Road when he lost control. He traveled across the right shoulder and crashed into a drainage culvert which ejected him from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. Firefighters blocked the right lane of northbound 101 for about 90 minutes.
Male Kicked In Door, Brandishing Weapon – Ukiah Police Logs 10.31.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Sea lion rescued from Glass Beach on day of high surf, sneaker waves
FORT BRAGG, CA, 10/31/22 — Volunteers rescued an adult male California sea lion from Fort Bragg’s popular Glass Beach on Monday afternoon, just one day after rescuing another sea lion from a beach near Russian Gulch State Park. Giancarlo Rulli, a spokesperson for The Marine Mammal Center (TMMC),...
Subjects Shining Lights In Windows, Contraband To Be Destroyed – Ukiah Police Logs 10.29.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
