KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Carbondale
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Carbondale arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting in October. Police say 60-year-old Gary Starks is in custody at the Jackson County Jail. He’s charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stem...
wish989.com
Cairo Man Still Sought in Deadly Oct. 23 Shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a shooting October 23 in the 200 block of West College Street. Police say 20-year-old Daurice T. Morse of Cairo is wanted on an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. His bond has been set at $2 million. Morse is considered armed and dangerous.
cilfm.com
Carbondale woman arrested for Thursday shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting early Thursday morning in Carbondale that sent one man to the hospital. Maza Lynch, 45, was arrested Friday on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, obstructing justice, and violating bail bond.
KFVS12
Marion, Ill. high schooler arrested in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A high schooler was arrested in connection with a deadly Carbondale shooting. According to Marion police, they arrested a 15-year-old male at Marion High School on Monday, October 31 on a warrant for felony unlawful use of a weapon. According to Marion police, this is in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Student arrested at Marion High School in connection to fatal Carbondale shooting, police say
MARION, IL — A Marion High School student was arrested today in connection to his possible involvement in a fatal Carbondale shooting. According to a Monday release from the Marion Police Department, the student was wanted for a felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon warrant in connection to the shooting. An officer at the school reportedly recognized the student and knew there was an active warrant out for his arrest.
KFVS12
Deadly house fire in Marion, Ill. under investigation
KFVS12
Paducah woman accused of shooting at car with 3 people inside
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of shooting at a car with three people inside on Sunday afternoon, October 30 in a Paducah neighborhood. Kemeya White, 21, was arrested on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. According to Paducah police, they responded to a report of shots fired...
cilfm.com
Harrisburg Township Assessor facing felony charges
HARRISBURG, Ill. (WJPF) – The elected assessor of the Harrisburg Township is facing felony charges. Saline County State’s Attorney Molly Kasiar alleges that Elaine Clayton, 66, violated state law by being both the elected assessor and holding other non-elected, paying jobs within the township government at the same time.
cilfm.com
Sesser couple sentenced for roles in January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
SESSER, Ill. (WJPF) – A Sesser couple has been sentenced to two weeks in jail for their participation in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Christopher Logsdon, 48, and Tina Logsdon, 41, will be able to serve their out their 14 day sentences on the weekends and Tina Logsdon will be able to delay reporting to jail until after her husband, Christopher, has finished serving his sentence. Both Logsdon’s are also on probation for the next three years and Tina Logsdon will have to serve 60 hours of community service.
westkentuckystar.com
Missouri pair arrested on drug charges in Ballard County
Two people from Springfield, Missouri were arrested Friday during a traffic stop in Ballard County. Deputies stopped a vehicle at 1:48 am and alleged there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search reportedly turned up marijuana and a large amount of methamphetamine. The driver, 22-year-old...
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
KFVS12
Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board. Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department. He...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured after fire in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another is injured after a fire early Saturday morning in Marion, Illinois. The Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 601 South Market at 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. When firefighters arrived the building was fully involved. Firefighters began putting out...
KFVS12
Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. A crash near Old Salem Church Road and Victory Auto Sales shut down the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston County...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police locate, interview Crittenden County man in connection to assault
Kentucky State Police located and interviewed Charles E. Walker in reference to an assault in Livingston County. KSP responded to a report of an assault on Oct. 20. Through investigation, troopers determined Walker, 54, of Marion, Kentucky, was the last person to have been seen with the assault victim. State police asked the public to help locate Walker after they were advised he left the area on foot.
KFVS12
Police: Driver arrested after hitting pole, man in wheelchair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a man in a wheelchair in Cape Girardeau. The crash happened Friday, October 28 at 1:21 a.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway Street. According to Cape Girardeau Police, a vehicle went...
westkentuckystar.com
Ballard County stop nets Missouri pair on trafficking charges
A traffic stop early Thursday morning in Ballard County turned into a drug trafficking arrest for a Missouri pair. Ballard County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle for reportedly speeding 19 miles per hour over the limit, and as he approached, he noticed a strong smell of marijuana. The driver, 22-year-old Harlee Janes, and her passenger, 33-year-old Michael Maxwell of Springfield Missouri, were asked about marijuana in the vehicle.
kbsi23.com
1 facing charges after reports of firearms discharge in Cape Girardeau County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces several felony charges after sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a possible domestic involving potential discharge of a firearm on Cedar Hills Lane in Cape Girardeau County on Thursday. This is near Hwy. 177 north of Cape Girardeau city limits.
westkentuckystar.com
Drug complaint leads to charges for Paducah man
Complaints of illegal drug activity ended with drug charges for a Paducah Man on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they received complaints of illegal drug activity at the Jackson Oaks Retirement Community Facility. A deputy conducted a consented search inside of an apartment at the facility belonging...
KFVS12
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday, October 27. Officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to the intersection of William Street and West End Boulevard after hearing gunfire nearby. When they arrived, officer found a man had been shot. The victim was...
