Carbondale, IL

wish989.com

Cairo Man Still Sought in Deadly Oct. 23 Shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a shooting October 23 in the 200 block of West College Street. Police say 20-year-old Daurice T. Morse of Cairo is wanted on an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. His bond has been set at $2 million. Morse is considered armed and dangerous.
CARBONDALE, IL
cilfm.com

Carbondale woman arrested for Thursday shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting early Thursday morning in Carbondale that sent one man to the hospital. Maza Lynch, 45, was arrested Friday on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, obstructing justice, and violating bail bond.
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Student arrested at Marion High School in connection to fatal Carbondale shooting, police say

MARION, IL — A Marion High School student was arrested today in connection to his possible involvement in a fatal Carbondale shooting. According to a Monday release from the Marion Police Department, the student was wanted for a felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon warrant in connection to the shooting. An officer at the school reportedly recognized the student and knew there was an active warrant out for his arrest.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Deadly house fire in Marion, Ill. under investigation

Graves County Sheriff files formal complain against recovery works. Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?. Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Two Cape Girardeau organizations are partnering to help provide food and clothes to those in need. Heartland Sports at...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Paducah woman accused of shooting at car with 3 people inside

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of shooting at a car with three people inside on Sunday afternoon, October 30 in a Paducah neighborhood. Kemeya White, 21, was arrested on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. According to Paducah police, they responded to a report of shots fired...
PADUCAH, KY
cilfm.com

Harrisburg Township Assessor facing felony charges

HARRISBURG, Ill. (WJPF) – The elected assessor of the Harrisburg Township is facing felony charges. Saline County State’s Attorney Molly Kasiar alleges that Elaine Clayton, 66, violated state law by being both the elected assessor and holding other non-elected, paying jobs within the township government at the same time.
HARRISBURG, IL
cilfm.com

Sesser couple sentenced for roles in January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

SESSER, Ill. (WJPF) – A Sesser couple has been sentenced to two weeks in jail for their participation in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Christopher Logsdon, 48, and Tina Logsdon, 41, will be able to serve their out their 14 day sentences on the weekends and Tina Logsdon will be able to delay reporting to jail until after her husband, Christopher, has finished serving his sentence. Both Logsdon’s are also on probation for the next three years and Tina Logsdon will have to serve 60 hours of community service.
SESSER, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Missouri pair arrested on drug charges in Ballard County

Two people from Springfield, Missouri were arrested Friday during a traffic stop in Ballard County. Deputies stopped a vehicle at 1:48 am and alleged there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search reportedly turned up marijuana and a large amount of methamphetamine. The driver, 22-year-old...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
KFVS12

Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board. Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department. He...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 injured after fire in Marion, IL

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another is injured after a fire early Saturday morning in Marion, Illinois. The Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 601 South Market at 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. When firefighters arrived the building was fully involved. Firefighters began putting out...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. A crash near Old Salem Church Road and Victory Auto Sales shut down the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston County...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

State police locate, interview Crittenden County man in connection to assault

Kentucky State Police located and interviewed Charles E. Walker in reference to an assault in Livingston County. KSP responded to a report of an assault on Oct. 20. Through investigation, troopers determined Walker, 54, of Marion, Kentucky, was the last person to have been seen with the assault victim. State police asked the public to help locate Walker after they were advised he left the area on foot.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Police: Driver arrested after hitting pole, man in wheelchair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a man in a wheelchair in Cape Girardeau. The crash happened Friday, October 28 at 1:21 a.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway Street. According to Cape Girardeau Police, a vehicle went...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Ballard County stop nets Missouri pair on trafficking charges

A traffic stop early Thursday morning in Ballard County turned into a drug trafficking arrest for a Missouri pair. Ballard County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle for reportedly speeding 19 miles per hour over the limit, and as he approached, he noticed a strong smell of marijuana. The driver, 22-year-old Harlee Janes, and her passenger, 33-year-old Michael Maxwell of Springfield Missouri, were asked about marijuana in the vehicle.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Drug complaint leads to charges for Paducah man

Complaints of illegal drug activity ended with drug charges for a Paducah Man on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they received complaints of illegal drug activity at the Jackson Oaks Retirement Community Facility. A deputy conducted a consented search inside of an apartment at the facility belonging...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday, October 27. Officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to the intersection of William Street and West End Boulevard after hearing gunfire nearby. When they arrived, officer found a man had been shot. The victim was...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

