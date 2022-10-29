Read full article on original website
Reporting fraud during early voting in Tennessee
Tennessee's Secretary of State's Office offers tools to assist voters during elections, including a text to report voter fraud system.
Tennesseans deciding gubernatorial succession with Constitutional Amendment 2 vote
Tennessee is one of the two states where the Senate speaker is also the lieutenant governor. The position is mostly ceremonial except if the governor dies or is removed from office. In that case, the lieutenant governor could resign from the Senate and take over. A constitutional amendment on the ballot this fall would apply that same process for temporary matters.
Knox County Democrats call for Republican party to stop ‘dangerous rhetoric’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Standing in the parking lot of what once stood as the Planned Parenthood in East Knoxville, a group of Knox County Democrats called for the Republican Party of Knox County and Tennessee to stop a war of words the group is calling dangerous. The group used...
Explainer: Do you need to vote in the governor’s race for your amendment vote to count?
You do NOT need to vote in both the governor's race and for an amendment for your vote to count. But the process is a very complex one.
Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment
Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1, which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Alcohol referendums, tax increases and charter amendment on local election ballots
A number of Middle Tennessee counties will vote on alcohol referendums in next week's election in addition to state and federal races.
GOVERNOR LEE COMES TO CROSSVILLE THIS THURSDAY
Governor Bill Lee’s Bus Tour will make a stop in Crossville this Thursday, November 3rd at Express Lunch in downtown. The Governor will be accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. The public is invited to come by, visit and ask questions during the hour-and-a-half stop-over beginning at noon.
Bipartisan support for abolishing slavery from Tennessee Constitution
Tennessee is one of more than a dozen states that still has slavery or involuntary servitude provisions in its Constitution
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Tennesseans and leaders across the nation are mourning the loss of former Tennessee first lady Leslee “Honey” Alexander. She died on Saturday at age 77 at her home outside of Maryville, according to a statement from her family. Honey Alexander was married to...
Governor Bill Lee Says He is Committed to Fighting Crime in Tennessee
The issue of crime across the nation is drawing much attention from voters going into the November 8th General Election. Here in Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee said the state has not been immune to the rising problem. Governor Lee told Thunderbolt News he feels the main reason behind the crime...
Which animals are your favorite? | TWRA opens voting for upcoming calendar photos
(WJHL) – After more than 5,000 photos were sent in to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), 10 finalists were chosen in eight categories for the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar. On Tuesday, the TWRA announced Tennesseans could begin voting for their favorites in each category. The photos that receive the most votes will be featured […]
Tennessee Lottery: $350K claimed by players across the state
As the Powerball jackpot continues to skyrocket, multiple lottery players in the Volunteer State managed to gain some serious cash over the weekend.
Virginia Board of Elections has second hiccup with voter records from DMV
WISE – Virginia voter registrars are handling the second state-level voter records issue in a month. Four far-Southwest Virginia registrars said on Monday that they received quantities of voter information updates that morning after the state Department of Elections they had not been sent to local registrars for processing.
UTC Nursing School Ranked as Best in Tennessee
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga School of Nursing RN (registered nurse) program has been ranked as the best nursing program in the state of Tennessee. The UTC school of nursing scored a 97.92 out of 100 on RegisteredNursing.org’s assessment of 47 nursing schools in Tennessee. The nursing programs...
Crowds or no Crowds...that is the Question!
Fall is upon us in Middle Tennesse, meaning people from far and wide will be hitting the trails of Tennessee. The 70 degree weather in October combined with beautiful foliage from the leaves has people flocking to our area in mass! Being the Volunteer State we love to welcome visitors with open arms but for some, crowded trails are overwhelming.
Advocates calling on lower speed limits in residential areas across Tennessee
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Halloween is a fun time for many, but not for the Isbell family, it's one of the more difficult times for them two years ago their son died after being hit by car. Parents and advocates said they want safer streets in Rutherford County. Chuck Isbell...
Land of the dead? This map shows how Tennessee has the most cemeteries respective to the living
Tennessee is the land of the dead, or, at least, the state with the most graveyards respective to the living. A former redditor, Joshua Stevens, mapped graveyards per 100,000 people and discovered that Tennessee had the highest proportion of known burial sites. Stevens, now a NASA data visualization expert, theorized at the time that it could be related to the deadly battles of the Revolutionary and Civil Wars.
$150,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Murfreesboro
The drawing held Oct. 29, 2022, created thousands of winners in the state, including a $150,000 winner in Murfreesboro and four winners of $50,000 each in Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. All five of these lucky players matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball. Details include:. $150,000...
5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
