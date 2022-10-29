ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wkms.org

Tennesseans deciding gubernatorial succession with Constitutional Amendment 2 vote

Tennessee is one of the two states where the Senate speaker is also the lieutenant governor. The position is mostly ceremonial except if the governor dies or is removed from office. In that case, the lieutenant governor could resign from the Senate and take over. A constitutional amendment on the ballot this fall would apply that same process for temporary matters.   
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment

Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1,  which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

GOVERNOR LEE COMES TO CROSSVILLE THIS THURSDAY

Governor Bill Lee’s Bus Tour will make a stop in Crossville this Thursday, November 3rd at Express Lunch in downtown. The Governor will be accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. The public is invited to come by, visit and ask questions during the hour-and-a-half stop-over beginning at noon.
CROSSVILLE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Governor Bill Lee Says He is Committed to Fighting Crime in Tennessee

The issue of crime across the nation is drawing much attention from voters going into the November 8th General Election. Here in Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee said the state has not been immune to the rising problem. Governor Lee told Thunderbolt News he feels the main reason behind the crime...
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Virginia Board of Elections has second hiccup with voter records from DMV

WISE – Virginia voter registrars are handling the second state-level voter records issue in a month. Four far-Southwest Virginia registrars said on Monday that they received quantities of voter information updates that morning after the state Department of Elections they had not been sent to local registrars for processing.
theutcecho.com

UTC Nursing School Ranked as Best in Tennessee

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga School of Nursing RN (registered nurse) program has been ranked as the best nursing program in the state of Tennessee. The UTC school of nursing scored a 97.92 out of 100 on RegisteredNursing.org’s assessment of 47 nursing schools in Tennessee. The nursing programs...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
KAT Adventures

Crowds or no Crowds...that is the Question!

Fall is upon us in Middle Tennesse, meaning people from far and wide will be hitting the trails of Tennessee. The 70 degree weather in October combined with beautiful foliage from the leaves has people flocking to our area in mass! Being the Volunteer State we love to welcome visitors with open arms but for some, crowded trails are overwhelming.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Land of the dead? This map shows how Tennessee has the most cemeteries respective to the living

Tennessee is the land of the dead, or, at least, the state with the most graveyards respective to the living. A former redditor, Joshua Stevens, mapped graveyards per 100,000 people and discovered that Tennessee had the highest proportion of known burial sites. Stevens, now a NASA data visualization expert, theorized at the time that it could be related to the deadly battles of the Revolutionary and Civil Wars.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
MURFREESBORO, TN

