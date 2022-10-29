Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
State Commission Approves Lease of Prison Annex for Regional Drug Treatment CenterJohn M. DabbsRoan Mountain, TN
Affidavits: Pair ‘packaged’ body of overdose victim, dumped at South Holston Lake
The man whose body was found at South Holston Lake Thursday died of a heroin overdose at a hotel and his body was "packaged" and taken to the lake, according to affidavits charging the people allegedly involved.
PHOTOS: JCPD seeking persons of interest following downtown shooting
The Johnson City Police Department has released photos of four persons of interest following a shooting that took place in downtown Johnson City Sunday.
2 alleged burglars arrested at Bristol home
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a man and woman on burglary-related charges after deputies reportedly found them with a tarp of stolen items. According to a news release from authorities, police responded to the 10000 block of Oak Grove Road in Bristol when a caller reported trespassers on […]
Police ID body found in South Holston Lake
Sullivan County authorities identified the body found in South Holston Lake last Thursday.
wcyb.com
"Toxic Terror" at the Wise County Fairgrounds
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Toxic waste and strange events have been the talk of the town at the Forbidden Fairgrounds Toxic Terror. "The ooze in my opinion is absolutely brilliant," says Dr. Cecil Evergreen. "Haunting Houses is unlike a typical class you'd take in college. The experiential learning...
Multiple crews respond to Kingsport house fire
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire on N. JB Dennis Road Monday at 8 a.m., according to the Kingsport Fire Department (KPD). A spokesperson told News Channel 11 that the home was a vacant structure, and volunteer firefighters with Warrior’s Path and Bloomingdale brought water tankers to assist with the […]
Johnson City Press
Haunts & Happenings 2022 (updated 10/31)
Here’s a look at the local haunts and happenings. Before venturing out, we always recommend checking in with hosting organizations for any weather updates or schedule changes:. • Jack-o-lantern Drive Thru (Jonesborough) featuring decorated pumpkins on display along Main Street will be held Oct. 31. There will be three...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport man 'packaged,' dumped into lake after overdose, authorities say
A Kingsport man found in South Holston Lake last week died of a heroin overdose, then “packaged” and dumped in the lake, authorities said. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office identified the man Monday as Brian L. Morrison, 35. Two people have been arrested in connection with the case and one faces charges of second-degree murder.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: After 32 years, Fall Branch man reunited with stolen shotgun
FALL BRANCH — When two Greene County sheriff’s deputies pulled into the driveway of 90-year-old Kermit Stallard on Sept. 29, he was about to be reunited with his double-barrel shotgun stolen from that same residence on July 6, 1990. That was more than 32 years ago, and the...
wcyb.com
Man arrested after vandalizing multiple vehicles in Johnson City bar parking lot
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was arrested after investigators say multiple vehicles were vandalized in a Johnson City bar parking lot on Sunday. According to police, officers responded to New Beginnings on Bristol Highway at around 1 a.m. Police say 37-year-old Joshua Williams was highly intoxicated and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Fisherman spots human remains along Tennessee lake, cops say. Two arrested
Two people were arrested after human remains were found near a lake in Tennessee, according to officials. Sullivan County deputies say they arrested Wanda Marie Ward and James Edward Duncan III on Friday, Oct. 28. Ward is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a schedule 1 substance, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the sheriff’s office. Duncan was arrested on an outstanding warrant and will be charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
Police investigating downtown Johnson City shooting
The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in downtown Johnson City shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
wcyb.com
Man dies after shooting in Greeneville, investigation remains ongoing
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — One man is dead following a shooting in Greeneville early Sunday morning. The Greeneville Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 hundred block of old Asheville Highway around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers found two people who had sustained gunshot wounds....
wvlt.tv
TBI issues Silver Alert for Greene County man
A Jefferson City man was named as the suspect in the shooting and later fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood center, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. catch up quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your headlines from 11/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Suspect in planned parenthood...
Firefighter killed in Watauga Co. crash; suspect charged with DWI, authorities say
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own who was taken in a deadly crash north of Boone. The man accused of causing it has been charged with driving while impaired, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened at 8:15...
supertalk929.com
Holiday fun in the Tri-Cities
The holidays are fast-approaching, and there’s countless family-friendly events happening this season across the Tri-Cities. Along with annual parades– Christmas markets, tree lighting ceremonies, and more happen all winter long. Bristol: Dec. 1st, 7 PM. One of Bristol’s most anticipated celebrations, the Bristol Christmas parade takes places the...
Hawkins Co. Jail: Don Wells released early Sunday morning
The father of missing Summer Wells was released from Hawkins County Jail early Sunday morning, according to workers at the facility.
GPD: Investigation underway for shooting Greeneville Sunday morning
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — One person from a shooting at the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway has died from his wounds, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The victim is identified as 22-year-old Juan Tauscher. His body will be taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy, GPD said.
Kingsport PD: No serious injuries in 12-car crash on I-26
A crash involving 12 cars on I-26 westbound closed both lanes Monday morning, according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The incident resulted from a four-vehicle collision.
Vanished in the Mountains || Mike Hearon's disappearance still haunts Happy Valley a decade later
HAPPY VALLEY, Tenn. — Michael Edwin Hearon vanished on August 23, 2008. Despite efforts from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the Happy Valley community, web sleuths, and close friends and family members, Mike has not been located. Mike is one of nearly 200 people who seemingly vanished in East...
Comments / 1