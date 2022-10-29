ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

WJHL

2 alleged burglars arrested at Bristol home

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a man and woman on burglary-related charges after deputies reportedly found them with a tarp of stolen items. According to a news release from authorities, police responded to the 10000 block of Oak Grove Road in Bristol when a caller reported trespassers on […]
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

"Toxic Terror" at the Wise County Fairgrounds

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Toxic waste and strange events have been the talk of the town at the Forbidden Fairgrounds Toxic Terror. "The ooze in my opinion is absolutely brilliant," says Dr. Cecil Evergreen. "Haunting Houses is unlike a typical class you'd take in college. The experiential learning...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Multiple crews respond to Kingsport house fire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire on N. JB Dennis Road Monday at 8 a.m., according to the Kingsport Fire Department (KPD). A spokesperson told News Channel 11 that the home was a vacant structure, and volunteer firefighters with Warrior’s Path and Bloomingdale brought water tankers to assist with the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Haunts & Happenings 2022 (updated 10/31)

Here’s a look at the local haunts and happenings. Before venturing out, we always recommend checking in with hosting organizations for any weather updates or schedule changes:. • Jack-o-lantern Drive Thru (Jonesborough) featuring decorated pumpkins on display along Main Street will be held Oct. 31. There will be three...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport man 'packaged,' dumped into lake after overdose, authorities say

A Kingsport man found in South Holston Lake last week died of a heroin overdose, then “packaged” and dumped in the lake, authorities said. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office identified the man Monday as Brian L. Morrison, 35. Two people have been arrested in connection with the case and one faces charges of second-degree murder.
KINGSPORT, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Fisherman spots human remains along Tennessee lake, cops say. Two arrested

Two people were arrested after human remains were found near a lake in Tennessee, according to officials. Sullivan County deputies say they arrested Wanda Marie Ward and James Edward Duncan III on Friday, Oct. 28. Ward is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a schedule 1 substance, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the sheriff’s office. Duncan was arrested on an outstanding warrant and will be charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Man dies after shooting in Greeneville, investigation remains ongoing

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — One man is dead following a shooting in Greeneville early Sunday morning. The Greeneville Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 hundred block of old Asheville Highway around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers found two people who had sustained gunshot wounds....
GREENEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI issues Silver Alert for Greene County man

A Jefferson City man was named as the suspect in the shooting and later fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood center, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. catch up quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your headlines from 11/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Suspect in planned parenthood...
KNOXVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

Holiday fun in the Tri-Cities

The holidays are fast-approaching, and there’s countless family-friendly events happening this season across the Tri-Cities. Along with annual parades– Christmas markets, tree lighting ceremonies, and more happen all winter long. Bristol: Dec. 1st, 7 PM. One of Bristol’s most anticipated celebrations, the Bristol Christmas parade takes places the...
BRISTOL, VA

