Titans’ top-ranked defense leading the way during winning streak

By Shaun Calderon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans’ defense has undoubtedly been the strength of the team during their four-game winning streak.

Tennessee’s passing offense in particular has looked lackluster this season, and especially since rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks was put on injured reserve prior to Week 5.

Since then, the defense has had to play a suffocating style in order to overcompensate for the offense’s shortcomings. Fortunately, this Titans defense seems more than capable of being able to shoulder that type of responsibility.

During the Titans’ four-game winning streak, Tennessee’s defense ranks No. 1 in run defense (60.5), opposing yards per carry (3.18), and third-down defense (26.5).

In that same span, the Titans are also in the top five in scoring defense (16.5), defensive efficiency (69.6), interceptions per game (1.3), and takeaways per game (2.0).

Tennessee also owns the seventh-best opposing red-zone touchdown percentage (45.5) and is tied for the 12th-most sacks per game (2.5).

This tenacious Titans defense has clearly established itself as one of the better units in the NFL, but they’re still not good enough to make FOX’s “scariest defense” list.

One person who recently did give this defense props is former NFL defensive back and NBC analyst, Rodney Harrison, who said Tennessee’s group is “the best defense that you haven’t heard of.”

This weekend, the Titans travel to Houston with an uncertain quarterback situation developing. The team will be forced to play with either a banged-up Ryan Tannehill, or a talented but inexperienced rookie in Malik Willis.

Whichever the case may be, Tennessee’s defense will likely be heavily relied upon once again as the Titans aim to win their fifth straight game.

