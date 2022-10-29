ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spend a day with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, or tour Big Cat Rescue with Carole Baskin, at upcoming SPCA Florida Auction For Animals

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — From spending a day with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, to a personal tour of Big Cat Rescue with Carole Baskin, these are just some of the unique experiences up for grabs at the upcoming SPCA Florida Auction For Animals.

News Channel 8’s Melissa Marino is helping host the event on Nov. 12,from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Florida Air Museum in Lakeland.

The Auction for Animals is SPCA Florida’s biggest fundraiser of the year. In 2022, the event will take flight at the Florida Air Museum to share how modern-day transports save the lives of homeless pets.

Today Randa Richter, Humane Programs and Public Media Director of SPCA Florida stopped by the News Channel 8 studio to preview the event, and introduce an adoptable pet.

To buy a ticket or donate click here .

