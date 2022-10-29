ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision

The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Cardinals: Signing this player would be a huge mistake for St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals have money to spend this offseason if they so choose, but investing in this shortstop would come back to bite them. The St. Louis Cardinals are fresh off another disappointing postseason exit where their starting lineup just could not produce the runs needed to beat the best teams in the National League. Many expect, or at least hope, that the Cardinals will improve their offense going into 2023, and one of the best crop of hitters in this year’s free agency is at shortstop.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Ohio State Football vs. Northwestern: Three bold predictions

The Ohio State football team takes its perfect 8-0 record up to Evanston for a game against Northwestern on Saturday. Here are three predictions. The Ohio State football team is coming off of an emotional win last weekend against Penn State in Happy Valley. Could there be a letdown as the Buckeyes travel to Northwestern this Saturday afternoon? If Northwestern was at least decent, maybe there’d be a chance. But the Wildcats are pretty awful this season.
EVANSTON, IL
FanSided

Dedmon, Strus, And Robinson play ‘Triple Pistols’ for Miami Heat

The Miami Heat got a clutch win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. Though the Warriors entered the night struggling, with a record that isn’t much better than Miami’s, you still look at them with a certain level of respect, as they are the defending champions and still roster much of the same talent that they would win that title with on last season.
MIAMI, FL




