Ex-NFL star surprises Tennessee waitress with $1,000 tip on $14 tab
The six-time NFL Pro Bowl selection visited an IHOP in Knoxville Saturday morning before attending Tennessee's 44-6 victory over Kentucky at Neyland Stadium.
247Sports
What Rick Barnes said about Vols' exhibition win over Gonzaga at Knoxville Quarterback Club
Everything Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes said Monday during an appearance at the Knoxville Quarterback Club:. “Well, I know right now it’s football time in Tennessee. It’s absolutely awesome what’s going on right now with what Josh and his staff have done. It’s just awesome. So much of the credit goes to Randy Boyd and his leadership, what Donde Plowman has done, and what can you say about Danny White? He sees the future as well as any young athletic director I’ve ever seen or been round. He knows in his heart where Tennessee should be and that is amongst the best. He’s working hard to do that and it’s been great with baseball, basketball, soccer — you go down the line with softball and swimming and diving. It’s just a great time to be a Tennessee Volunteer.
247Sports
Watch: Tennessee basketball players troll Kentucky fans with SEC championship rings
Tennessee’s athletic department spent Saturday night honoring all of its championship teams and athletes from the last year while the third-ranked Vols were taking down No. 19 Kentucky 44-6. When the men’s basketball chance got their turn, they didn’t let it go to waste. The SEC Tournament championship trophy...
Tennessee, Ohio State lead first College Football Playoff rankings
Tennessee and Ohio State are the first two teams in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings for 2022, the selection committee announced.
Yardbarker
Pre-Game Report: Tshiebwe Not Warming Up, Daimion Collins Starting vs. Missouri Western State
Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe did not warm up with the team ahead of the Wildcats' exhibition against Missouri Western State. Tshiebwe did not participate in either Big Blue Madness nor the Blue-White Scrimmage in Pikeville a week ago. On Oct. 11, head coach John Calipari announced via Twitter that reigning unanimous National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe was set to undergo a "minor 15-minute" procedure on his knee to "clean some things up."
247Sports
Missouri Western State coach Will Martin praises John Calipari, reflects upon time at UK
Will Martin is no stranger to head coach John Calipari or the Kentucky program. Martin served as the head manager for Calipari on the Wildcats' 2011-12 team that finished 38-2 and won the national championship. Now the head coach at Division II Missouri Western State, Martin, along with former UK...
247Sports
Five-star QB commit Iamaleava reacts to Vols’ 8-0 start, latest visit
Five-star Tennessee quarterback commitment Nico Iamaleava was back in Knoxville on Saturday to attend the Vols’ 44-6 win over then-No. 19 Kentucky.
Watch: John Calipari Talks 56-38 Exhibition Win Over Missouri Western State
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media following the No. 4 Wildcats' 56-38 exhibition win over Missouri Western State on Sunday night. The 14th-year skipper talked what he saw out of his team defensively, his relationship with Missouri Western head coach and former UK team ...
KSR Today: A loss to Tennessee and the start of basketball season
Let’s just go ahead and get the bad stuff out of the way first. Kentucky football got completely outplayed and outcoached on Saturday night in Knoxville. The No. 3 ranked Tennessee Volunteers looked every bit the part of a national title contender and took it to the ‘Cats from the very opening drive. Kentucky actually managed to keep it relatively close early on, trailing just 7-6 in the first quarter. But as we know by now, UK would fail to score the rest of the way. UT blew out the ‘Cats 44-6 in one of the program’s worst losses in years. Kentucky had an excellent chance to spoil Tennessee’s special season, but fell spectacularly short of that goal and may have very well ruined its own chance of doing something similar.
247Sports
Calipari pumps brakes on preseason hype
Kentucky begins the 2022-23 college basketball season as a consensus preseason top 5 team. The Wildcats are ranked No. 4 in both the preseason Associated Press Top 25 and Coaches Polls. UK is No. 1 in Ken Pomeroy's preseason efficiency ratings and a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament according to ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi.
AOL Corp
Kentucky starting guard Sahvir Wheeler leaves exhibition game with injury
A Kentucky men’s basketball team that has dealt with several preseason injuries might have another one added to the list. During Sunday night’s exhibition game between Kentucky and Missouri Western State in Rupp Arena, UK starting guard senior Sahvir Wheeler suffered a hard fall during a drive to the basket in the second half.
