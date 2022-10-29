ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Rick Barnes said about Vols' exhibition win over Gonzaga at Knoxville Quarterback Club

Everything Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes said Monday during an appearance at the Knoxville Quarterback Club:. “Well, I know right now it’s football time in Tennessee. It’s absolutely awesome what’s going on right now with what Josh and his staff have done. It’s just awesome. So much of the credit goes to Randy Boyd and his leadership, what Donde Plowman has done, and what can you say about Danny White? He sees the future as well as any young athletic director I’ve ever seen or been round. He knows in his heart where Tennessee should be and that is amongst the best. He’s working hard to do that and it’s been great with baseball, basketball, soccer — you go down the line with softball and swimming and diving. It’s just a great time to be a Tennessee Volunteer.
Pre-Game Report: Tshiebwe Not Warming Up, Daimion Collins Starting vs. Missouri Western State

Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe did not warm up with the team ahead of the Wildcats' exhibition against Missouri Western State. Tshiebwe did not participate in either Big Blue Madness nor the Blue-White Scrimmage in Pikeville a week ago. On Oct. 11, head coach John Calipari announced via Twitter that reigning unanimous National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe was set to undergo a "minor 15-minute" procedure on his knee to "clean some things up."
KSR Today: A loss to Tennessee and the start of basketball season

Let’s just go ahead and get the bad stuff out of the way first. Kentucky football got completely outplayed and outcoached on Saturday night in Knoxville. The No. 3 ranked Tennessee Volunteers looked every bit the part of a national title contender and took it to the ‘Cats from the very opening drive. Kentucky actually managed to keep it relatively close early on, trailing just 7-6 in the first quarter. But as we know by now, UK would fail to score the rest of the way. UT blew out the ‘Cats 44-6 in one of the program’s worst losses in years. Kentucky had an excellent chance to spoil Tennessee’s special season, but fell spectacularly short of that goal and may have very well ruined its own chance of doing something similar.
Calipari pumps brakes on preseason hype

Kentucky begins the 2022-23 college basketball season as a consensus preseason top 5 team. The Wildcats are ranked No. 4 in both the preseason Associated Press Top 25 and Coaches Polls. UK is No. 1 in Ken Pomeroy's preseason efficiency ratings and a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament according to ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi.
Kentucky starting guard Sahvir Wheeler leaves exhibition game with injury

A Kentucky men’s basketball team that has dealt with several preseason injuries might have another one added to the list. During Sunday night’s exhibition game between Kentucky and Missouri Western State in Rupp Arena, UK starting guard senior Sahvir Wheeler suffered a hard fall during a drive to the basket in the second half.
