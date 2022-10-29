Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Carbondale
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Carbondale arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting in October. Police say 60-year-old Gary Starks is in custody at the Jackson County Jail. He’s charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stem...
cilfm.com
Carbondale woman arrested for Thursday shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting early Thursday morning in Carbondale that sent one man to the hospital. Maza Lynch, 45, was arrested Friday on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, obstructing justice, and violating bail bond.
wpsdlocal6.com
Teen charged in Carbondale shooting incident, search for 20-year-old suspect continues
CARBONDALE, IL — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection to a deadly Oct. 23 shooting in Carbondale, Illinois. Police on Oct. 24 charged a 20-year-old Cairo, Illinois, man with murder in that shooting, and investigators are continuing to search for that suspect. In a news release sent...
KFVS12
Marion, Ill. high schooler arrested in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A high schooler was arrested in connection with a deadly Carbondale shooting. According to Marion police, they arrested a 15-year-old male at Marion High School on Monday, October 31 on a warrant for felony unlawful use of a weapon. According to Marion police, this is in...
wrul.com
Newman Arrested On White County Warrant
On Friday, October 28th at around 2:15 PM, Deputy Brown went to 1349 Sycamore Street in Carmi for a warrant check on 35 year old Joshua Newman, who was wanted on an Original White County Warrant for Burglary and Retail Theft at Wal-Mart. An unknown female asked the Deputy to come in. Brown asked if Newman was home and she said he was out behind the house. He was given permission to go to the back and look. The Deputy saw Newman between a shed and another building, attempting to make dinner. Newman was told of the warrant and that bond was $5,000, then taken to the White County Jail, where he is currently being held.
wpsdlocal6.com
Student arrested at Marion High School in connection to fatal Carbondale shooting, police say
MARION, IL — A Marion High School student was arrested today in connection to his possible involvement in a fatal Carbondale shooting. According to a Monday release from the Marion Police Department, the student was wanted for a felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon warrant in connection to the shooting. An officer at the school reportedly recognized the student and knew there was an active warrant out for his arrest.
KFVS12
Deadly house fire in Marion, Ill. under investigation
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Has Busy Sunday
Sunday was not a day of rest for the White County Sheriff’s Department, as three separate incidences took place that day. At 9:50 AM, Deputy Michael Brown went to 28 year old Zachary Kleilein’s residence at 601 East Main Street in Norris City in response to a call that Kleilein’s vehicle and garage were broken into the night before. He said his wife had just cleaned out his vehicle, but he didn’t believe anything was taken. Kleilein said he thought it was kids because the car was locked, other than the driver’s side door. Deputy Brown asked if he wanted to sign a complaint and he said yes. Walking in front of the house, Kleilein showed the Deputy where a couple of items from the garage had been dropped on the ground. The items were a Christmas ornament and a bottle of water. They were photographed, but left with Zachary.
Magic 95.1
Harrisburg Township Assessor facing felony charges
HARRISBURG, Ill. (WJPF) – The elected assessor of the Harrisburg Township is facing felony charges. Saline County State’s Attorney Molly Kasiar alleges that Elaine Clayton, 66, violated state law by being both the elected assessor and holding other non-elected, paying jobs within the township government at the same time.
cilfm.com
Sesser couple sentenced for roles in January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
SESSER, Ill. (WJPF) – A Sesser couple has been sentenced to two weeks in jail for their participation in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Christopher Logsdon, 48, and Tina Logsdon, 41, will be able to serve their out their 14 day sentences on the weekends and Tina Logsdon will be able to delay reporting to jail until after her husband, Christopher, has finished serving his sentence. Both Logsdon’s are also on probation for the next three years and Tina Logsdon will have to serve 60 hours of community service.
KFVS12
Multiple crews battle fire at monument company in Vienna, Ill.
The Williamsville community is mourning the loss of a community staple. A Vienna, Ill. monument company was damaged by fire on Tuesday afternoon, November 1. A new mural in Perryville, Mo. will be finished soon. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau County deputies say four sex offenders were found...
westkentuckystar.com
Missouri pair arrested on drug charges in Ballard County
Two people from Springfield, Missouri were arrested Friday during a traffic stop in Ballard County. Deputies stopped a vehicle at 1:48 am and alleged there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search reportedly turned up marijuana and a large amount of methamphetamine. The driver, 22-year-old...
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
southernillinoisnow.com
Ashley woman escapes injury when brakes fail and car hits church
A 21-year-old Ashley woman was shaken up but was not injured when her brakes went out while she was traveling on U.S. 51 on the south side of Centralia. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Danielle Szabelski of Highline Road was able to veer off US 51 onto the Walnut Hill Road and into the parking lot of the Crossroads Church. After jumping a concrete stopping block, her car crashed into a corner of the church causing apparent minor damage.
Magic 95.1
Former Carbondale Police appointed to Prisoner Review Board
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) –Former Carbondale Police Chief Jeff Grubbs has been appointed y Governor JB Pritzker to serve on the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. Grubbs was the Chief of Police in Carbondale for six years, retiring in 2020. Prior to that, he served as the Deputy Chief of Police, Police Lieutenant, Police Sergeant, and as a Police Officer.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman injured in crash trying to avoid deer
A 30-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her pickup truck went out of control and overturned in the roadside ditch when she tried to avoid a deer early Monday morning. Jaclyn Womack of Cedar Street was traveling on Walnut Hill Road near Myers Road when the crash occurred at 4:19 am.
theshoppersweekly.com
Centralia police officer receives promotion
Sgt. Joe Rizzo of the Centralia Police Department was promoted to Lieutenant on Monday, October 17 at Centralia City Hall. Lt. Rizzo began his career at CPD in 2001 after working for the Sandoval, Wamac, and Central City Police Departments. He rose through the ranks starting as a patrolman, then was assigned to investigations in 2014 until he was promoted to patrol division sergeant in 2018. He was assigned again to investigations in May of 2022 and is currently serving as investigations commander. A few of his accolades include being a juvenile officer, officer of the year in 2014, taser instructor, rifle instructor, and lead homicide investigator, among numerous additional training and commendations.
kttn.com
Nurse at Missouri hospital pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for personal use
A nurse at a Missouri, hospital pleaded guilty to a federal felony and admitted fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use. Lindsay J. Maupin, 31, of Cape Girardeau, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark to one felony count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Maupin, a registered nurse, admitted that from Jan. 18, 2020, to Feb. 2, 2020, while working at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, she fraudulently obtained fentanyl from a Pyxis machine for her own use on multiple occasions.
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured after fire in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another is injured after a fire early Saturday morning in Marion, Illinois. The Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 601 South Market at 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. When firefighters arrived the building was fully involved. Firefighters began putting out...
KFVS12
Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. A crash near Old Salem Church Road and Victory Auto Sales shut down the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston County...
