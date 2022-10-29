Read full article on original website
Rebecca Luther
3d ago
they do not check cells for hours sadly it's horrible...I MN they let a female inmate get ra##d in there it's lk h*ll in there

Roma Loudermilk
3d ago
Sounds like you have an "accessory to murder" suspect working at your jail!

Kathy Stout
3d ago
let's see the "numbers" on the inmates that are overdosing but NOT DEAD from overdosing WHILE IN CUSTODY

Oklahoma County deputy saves man from fentanyl overdose
Officials say a man is alive thanks to the hard work from Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputies.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County deputies bring overdose victim back to life
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — A man was brought back to life after some help from Oklahoma County deputies at around 11 p.m. on Sunday. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home near Harrah on Sunday for a possible fentanyl overdose. When they arrived, deputies found...
News On 6
Body Cam Captures Deputy Saving Man From Fentanyl Overdose
Body cam video shows an Oklahoma County deputy reviving a man who overdosed on fentanyl and was not breathing, highlighting an increase of the deadly drug in the community. The incident happened Sunday night in Harrah. The video shows a deputy inside a home where the man was unconscious. After administering the overdose-reversing drug, Narcan, the deputy performed chest compressions for about 25 seconds to revive the man.
guthrienewspage.com
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
A man was air flown to an Oklahoma City hospital after being shot multiple times by local law enforcement. The shooting appeared to happen after the man raised his rifle at the officers. The incident took place in the 600 block of E. Warner at the intersection of Maple St.
1600kush.com
Cushing man jailed on arson charge
STILLWATER — A 38-year-old Cushing man accused of setting fire to grass in and around his residence has been jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment Thursday on a third-degree arson charge. If convicted of setting fire to grass in the 2400 block of E. 5th in rural Cushing,...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Eight arrested after search warrant finds gambling operation and drugs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Numerous people were arrested after Oklahoma City police executed a search warrant on the city's northwest side on Friday. Police said a search of 1219 NW 23rd Street uncovered numerous gambling machines and tables, multiple rounds of vacuumed sealed marijuana "consistent with the intention to distribute," money from the gambling operation, and other items.
Update: Police reunite man with family
Officials are asking for the public's help identifying a young man who was walking in traffic early Tuesday morning.
Police investigate alleged shootout on interstate
Officials are investigating a alleged gunfight on an Oklahoma interstate.
OKCPD searches for additional indecent exposure victims after recent arrest
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a 23-year-old man has been implicated in two indecent exposure cases in as many months - and now, investigators are asking other victims to come forward.
news9.com
OKC Police Investigating Multiple Shooting Across Metro
Oklahoma City police are looking for suspects behind multiple overnight shootings in the metro. Investigators do not believe the shootings are connected in any way but are asking for the public’s help by reporting tips. Officers were monitoring traffic coming and going from a Halloween party held at an...
okcfox.com
Man arrested in connection to homicide at Plaza Inn in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man wanted in connection to an Oklahoma City homicide was arrested over the weekend. Police arrested Anthony Dewayne Taylor for murder in the first degree on Sunday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn on Oct. 10 and found 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred shot to death.
Oklahoma City man arrested and charged for knowingly spreading HIV virus
An Oklahoma City man has been arrested and charged with deliberately spreading HIV to three women. Ernest Lacour was detained on Oct. 27 after a woman informed authorities of his HIV status and posted a warning on her social media about him possibly spreading the disease. One of the victims...
1600kush.com
64-year-old man jailed on $100,000 bail on ninth DUI charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 64-year-old Morrison man, who was arrested on his ninth drunk driving charge on the day he was supposed to appear in court on his eighth drunk driving charge, has been ordered held in the Payne County Jail on $100,000 bail pending his arraignment this week in his latest case.
KOCO
Authorities investigate reported shooting, crash that shut down part of I-35
OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation into gunfire following a Halloween event in Oklahoma City shut down Interstate 35 overnight. Police told KOCO 5 that the incident started after a Halloween event near I-35 and Northeast 23rd Street. The shooting investigation shut down the interstate’s southbound lanes for nearly three hours.
mvtelegraph.com
Oklahoma Metropolis man accused of knowingly spreading HIV
According to authorities, an Oklahoma City man is accused of contracting HIV, OKC FOx reports. Earnest Lacour is being held in the Oklahoma County Jail and charged with three felony counts of spreading a contagious disease. Authorities say a woman first took to social media, accusing the defendant of knowingly...
okcfox.com
Toddler placed in state custody after deputies raid 'deplorable' home in Cleveland County
NOBLE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-month-old child was found to be living in “deplorable” conditions this week. The sheriff’s office said a district court judge contacted the Department of Human Services about the conditions some children were living in.
news9.com
Cleveland Co. Deputies Remove Child From "Deplorable" Conditions.
A 19-month-old toddler is in state custody after being found living in what Cleveland County deputies call "deplorable conditions." Body camera footage shows investigators combing through rooms full of trash and animals. Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason said the living conditions were unacceptable. "Deputies noticed conditions were deplorable, no child...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Two men return stolen vehicle to owner after stripping it down
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for two male suspects who returned a stolen vehicle after stripping it down. Police say these two suspects were captured on camera dropping off a stolen vehicle that had been stripped in the 4400 block of NW 50th St. on Oct. 22 around 6 a.m.
KOCO
Police respond to stabbing, shots fired call overnight in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police were busy during the overnight hours responding to multiple calls, including a stabbing and a suspect search. The first scene was at a 7-Eleven near Northwest 10th Street and Western Avenue, where police said a victim walked in with multiple stab wounds. Authorities took the victim to a hospital, but their condition has not been released.
State Senate candidate clashes with homeowner while door knocking
A verbal altercation over the weekend with a local political candidate led to a citation for one local homeowner, who could also be facing charges for allegedly using a homophobic slur.
