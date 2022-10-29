Ina Garten is a star among food writers. Known as the Barefoot Contessa, she's made a name for herself with an elevated but accessible cooking style. She seems like that friend you can call when you're in a pinch in the kitchen, even though she sits atop a cooking empire that includes more than a dozen cookbooks, multiple TV shows and a number of Emmys and James Beard Awards, which is something like an Oscar in the cooking world. But it might surprise you to know that even she sometimes gets stressed out serving a meal to her nearest and dearest, and that's when she relies on her go-to dinners. And now we all can with her latest book titled, appropriately enough, "Go-To Dinners." And she's with us now to tell us more about it. Ina Garten, welcome back. Thank you so much for talking to us once again.

2 DAYS AGO