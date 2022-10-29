ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen plan to 'keep things drama-free for the kids' following divorce

By Kate Gill
 3 days ago

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are said to be trying to "keep their divorce drama-free for their children".

The couple shares two children, along with Brady's son with his ex-partner actress Bridget Moynahan.

Yesterday, the NFL quarterback wrote on Instagram: “In recent days, my wife and I finalised our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage."

According to reports, the couple has agreed to "co-parent their children and keep things drama free".

"They're both ready to move on and move ahead," an insider told E! News.

