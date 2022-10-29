ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Opinion: California shouldn't take rights away from good landlords

By U-T Letters
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Z5vo_0irH1SXF00

Re “ San Diego renters once again have very limited eviction protections. Leaders must step up. ” (Oct. 26): Rahmo Abdi is yet another politician or spokesperson who scapegoats landlords for the ills of the marketplace and the housing shortage in San Diego. He claims there are “countless stories of unlawful evictions.” Abdi failed to name one.

It’s incredibly difficult to evict anyone in San Diego, let alone evict someone unlawfully. He cites countless instances of “landlord harassment” without mentioning even one example.

The truth is there are rent control laws in California and landlords always try to keep their good tenants and those tenants who don’t pay rent or damage property should properly be eligible for eviction. Why wouldn’t they be?

If the City Council is going to further take away property rights from landlords, let it be based on evidence of actual landlord abuse. Clearly, Abdi’s statements are less than honest.

William Franklin

Mission Hills

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 3

Robert Smythe
3d ago

Here is a crazy thought - pay your rent on time, take care of the property, expect rent increases when the market goes up and decreases when the market goes down. Also expect that when you do those things, the landlord will take care of maintenance on things that break because of age or faulty equipment, but not because of tenant abuse. Then every one goes away happy. Pretty simple.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Considers Expanding Its City Limits

The city of Chula Vista is considering moving its city limits a couple miles to the east. On Tuesday afternoon, the city council began discussing annexing an area known as Otay Ranch Village 13, which encompasses 1,869 acres northeast of the Otay Reservoir, currently overseen by the county of San Diego.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

California Experiencing Decline in Luxury Home Sales

44 percent drop in high-end home sales in Los Angeles, Redfin report shows. According to a recent report, the Los Angeles area has seen a 44 percent decrease in luxury home sales in recent months, data from Wall Street Journal shows. As predicted, higher interest rates, inflation and consumer caution have all contributed to the bottom following out of the market after two years of an outrageous sellers’ market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KPBS

Audubon California says take down bird feeders to help stop avian flu

California's Audubon Society, called Audubon California, last week asked homeowners to take action in response to the new strain of bird flu. “The avian flu is spreading throughout California. We’re recommending that people take down their bird feeders or don’t fill them right now. And to empty the bird baths where birds may come to drink or to bathe,” said Mike Lynes, policy director for Audubon California. "And that’s just to minimize birds congregating in peoples’ yards and bringing them closer together which can spread the disease.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

San Diego hospital’s program ensures no one dies alone

In La Mesa one hospital has revived a program that provides comfort and support to those who have no one else. “The mission statement is no one dies alone,” said Andrew Griffice, clinical chaplain at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa. Griffice and a team of volunteers are ready...
LA MESA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

More Angelenos are leaving for Las Vegas, San Diego

The lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles has more Angelenos looking to relocate, according to a new analysis from the home shopping website, Redfin. LA had the second-highest number of homebuyers seeking to leave in the third quarter, the site found. Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix and Dallas were their top destinations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS 8

San Diego businesses might soon have to figure out a new way to serve items to-go as Styrofoam ban looms

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans may soon see new rules for single-use plastics, especially Styrofoam products such as to-go food containers and cups. "San Diego is ready to say goodbye to Styrofoam," said Councilmember Joe LaCava, moments before the San Diego City Council's Environment Committee voted 4-0 in favor of the ordinance, which will now go to the full council for final approval.
SAN DIEGO, CA
UCSD Guardian

35,000 to 56,000 New Homes are Proposed to be Built in University City

A new proposal from the University City Planning Department shows that University City is projected to add/build 35,000 to 56,000 new houses in the upcoming decades — a 215% increase in housing density. This update to the University Community Plan Project will primarily focus on increasing residential density in the Nobel Drive area, La Jolla Village Square, UTC, and shopping areas in Northern and Southern La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
gbsan.com

A Safe Haven from Homelessness

Tanya had been sleeping on the streets for years. In and out of transitional housing and shelters and struggling against a form of schizophrenia. Tanya had used drugs to self-medicate, was off her medication, and had no support to make a change. She found the support she needed at the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
aarp.org

A ‘Walking Action Plan’ for La Mesa, California

Following is an AARP summary of the walking action plan developed by Janet Castaños, a State Walking College Fellow, for the southwestern part of the city. Built along an undeveloped corridor in the western part of the city, the four-mile West La Mesa Urban Trail will link four schools, two parks and three community centers as well as numerous restaurants and businesses.
LA MESA, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
67K+
Followers
103K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy